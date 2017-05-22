NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology (2023-2024) All Chapters, PDF Download

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology: Class 12 Biology NCERT Solutions of all chapters are available here. With this article, you can download accurate solutions for Class 12 Biology in a chapter-wise PDF. NCERT Solutions are important for CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam preparations.

Class 12 Biology NCERT Solutions: NCERT (National Council of Educational and Research Training) publishes and distributes textbooks for classes 1 to 12 (all major subjects). The content of NCERT textbooks is written by experienced teachers and professors with deep knowledge and understanding of the subject. The information given in NCERT textbooks is authentic, and students can completely rely on these books for understanding the concepts as well as for the preparation of the exams. CBSE schools follow NCERT textbooks, as these are recommended by the board. Sometimes, questions given in NCERT textbooks are directly asked in CBSE board exams. Due to these reasons, students preparing for the 12th Biology Board Exam in 2024 must study the NCERT textbook and NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology.

Click on the links given below to get NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology all Chapter PDFs for download. 

Chapter Number

Chapter Name

1

Reproduction in organisms (Deleted from revised NCERT)

2

Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

3

Human Reproduction

4

Reproductive Health

5

Principles of inheritance and variation

6

Molecular basis of inheritance

7

Evolution

8

Human Health and diseases

9

Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production (Deleted from revised NCERT)

10

Microbes in Human Welfare

11

Biotechnology : Principles and Processes

12

Biotechnology and Its Applications

13

Organisms and Populations

14

Ecosystem

15

Biodiversity and Conservation

16

Environmental Issues (Deleted from revised NCERT)

 

FAQ

Where can I access NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology?

You can access NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology online through educational websites, official NCERT websites, or in physical format through bookstores. Many websites offer these solutions for free.

Are NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology useful for competitive exams?

Yes, NCERT Solutions are valuable for competitive exams like NEET, AIIMS, and others. They build a strong foundation in biology concepts, which is crucial for excelling in these competitive tests. Additionally, they help students gain confidence and perform well in board exams.
