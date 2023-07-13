CBSE Class 12 Biology Reproductive Health Revision Notes, 2023-24: Download PDF

Class 12 Biology Revision Notes 2023-24: Check CBSE Class 12 Biology short notes, revision notes, CBSE notes and NEET important notes for quick and effective revision. Get chapter-wise revision notes from subject matter experts.

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 3 Reproductive Health Revision Notes PDF
Reproductive Health CBSE Notes: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follow NCERT textbooks to complete its syllabus. The language of the NCERT books is simple and covers all the major topics in short. But, reading the complete chapter again a day or two before your exam is difficult. Students should have some short notes that can help them at that time. No worries, if you haven’t made any notes, we can help you with that. 

The CBSE Class 12 Biology short notes are provided here. These Class 12 Biology revision notes are from NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. Specifically, here you will find the CBSE notes for Class 12 Biology Chapter 3, Reproductive Health. CBSE Class 12 Biology notes free PDF is available here that you can download for future use.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 3 Revision Notes

Chapter 3: Reproductive Health

Introduction:

  • Reproductive health refers to the overall well-being and proper functioning of the reproductive system in individuals and communities.
  • It encompasses various aspects, including sexual health, family planning, prevention and management of reproductive disorders, and ensuring safe and responsible sexual behaviour.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs):

  • STIs are infections transmitted through sexual contact and can cause significant health issues.
  • Common STIs include HIV/AIDS, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, genital herpes, and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.
  • Preventive measures, such as abstinence, practicing safe sex, and regular testing, are essential to reduce the spread of STIs.

Contraception and Family Planning:

  • Contraception methods help individuals and couples plan and control their family size.
  • Barrier methods (e.g., condoms), hormonal methods (e.g., birth control pills), intrauterine devices (IUDs), and surgical methods (e.g., tubal ligation, vasectomy) are commonly used contraceptive options.
  • Family planning programs promote awareness, accessibility, and affordability of contraceptive methods to ensure reproductive choices.
  • Vasectomy- Small part of vasa deference cut and tied up
  • Tubectomy- Small part of the fallopian tube is cut and tied up

 Surgical Contraceptives

 

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP):

  • MTP, also known as abortion, is the deliberate termination of pregnancy before the fetus is viable.
  • It should be performed by qualified healthcare professionals in safe and legal conditions to prevent health risks and complications.
  • MTP should be carried out within the legal gestational limits set by the respective country's laws.
  • Safe during the first trimester

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ARTs):

  • ARTs are techniques used to assist individuals and couples in achieving pregnancy when natural methods are not successful.
  • In vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and surrogate motherhood are examples of ART procedures.
  • Ethical considerations and regulations are important in ensuring the responsible and ethical use of ARTs.

Reproductive Disorders and Prevention:

  • Various reproductive disorders can affect both males and females, such as infertility, sexually transmitted infections, menstrual disorders, and reproductive cancers.
  • Awareness, early diagnosis, and preventive measures like vaccination (e.g., HPV vaccine) and regular health check-ups are essential to manage and prevent reproductive disorders.

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Map: All Chapters

Adolescent Reproductive Health:

  • Adolescent reproductive health focuses on the unique health needs of adolescents, including sexual education, prevention of STIs, contraception, and addressing social and psychological aspects of sexuality.
  • Comprehensive sexuality education, open communication, and accessible healthcare services are crucial for promoting healthy sexual behavior and decision-making among adolescents.

Important Terminologies:

Term

Explanation

Lactational amenorrhea

Absence of Menstruation during extensive breastfeeding.

Artificial insemination

Introduction of semen artificially into female reproductive tract

Amniocentesis

A foetal sex determination test based on the chromosomal pattern in the amniotic fluid surrounding the developing embryo 

Sterilisation

Surgical method to prevent pregnancy-tubectomy in female and vasectomy in males.

Sexually transmitted diseases

Diseases or infections which are transmitted through sexual intercourse

Medical termination of pregnancy (MTP)

(MTP) Intentional or voluntary termination of pregnancy before full term or induced abortion

Health

Physical , emotional , behavioural and social well being

In –vivo fertilization

Fusion of gametes within the female

In vitro fertilization

Fertilization outside the body in almost similar conditions as that in the body

WHO

World Health Organisation

MMR

Maternal Mortality Rate

RCH

Reproductive and Child Health Care programmes

IMR

Infant Mortality Rate 

IUD

Intra Uterine Devices

MTP

Medical Termination of Pregnancy

STD

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

VD

Venereal Diseases

RTI

Reproductive tract Infection

PID

Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases

ART

Assisted Reproductive Technology

IVF 

In Vitro Fertilization / In Vivo Fertilisation

ET

Embryo Transfer

ZIFT

Zygote Intra Fallopian Transfer

IUT

Intra Uterine Transfer

GIFT

Gamete Intra Fallopian Transfer

ICSI

Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection

AI 

Artificial Insemination

IUI

Intra Uterine Insemination

CDRI 

Central Drug Research Institute

 

