CBSE Class 12 Biology Reproductive Health Revision Notes, 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 3, Reproductive Health.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 3 Revision Notes

Chapter 3: Reproductive Health

Introduction:

Reproductive health refers to the overall well-being and proper functioning of the reproductive system in individuals and communities.

It encompasses various aspects, including sexual health, family planning, prevention and management of reproductive disorders, and ensuring safe and responsible sexual behaviour.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs):

STIs are infections transmitted through sexual contact and can cause significant health issues.

Common STIs include HIV/AIDS, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, genital herpes, and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

Preventive measures, such as abstinence, practicing safe sex, and regular testing, are essential to reduce the spread of STIs.

Contraception and Family Planning:

Contraception methods help individuals and couples plan and control their family size.

Barrier methods (e.g., condoms), hormonal methods (e.g., birth control pills), intrauterine devices (IUDs), and surgical methods (e.g., tubal ligation, vasectomy) are commonly used contraceptive options.

Family planning programs promote awareness, accessibility, and affordability of contraceptive methods to ensure reproductive choices.

Vasectomy- Small part of vasa deference cut and tied up

Tubectomy- Small part of the fallopian tube is cut and tied up

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP):

MTP, also known as abortion, is the deliberate termination of pregnancy before the fetus is viable.

It should be performed by qualified healthcare professionals in safe and legal conditions to prevent health risks and complications.

MTP should be carried out within the legal gestational limits set by the respective country's laws.

Safe during the first trimester

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ARTs):

ARTs are techniques used to assist individuals and couples in achieving pregnancy when natural methods are not successful.

In vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and surrogate motherhood are examples of ART procedures.

Ethical considerations and regulations are important in ensuring the responsible and ethical use of ARTs.

Reproductive Disorders and Prevention:

Various reproductive disorders can affect both males and females, such as infertility, sexually transmitted infections, menstrual disorders, and reproductive cancers.

Awareness, early diagnosis, and preventive measures like vaccination (e.g., HPV vaccine) and regular health check-ups are essential to manage and prevent reproductive disorders.

Adolescent Reproductive Health:

Adolescent reproductive health focuses on the unique health needs of adolescents, including sexual education, prevention of STIs, contraception, and addressing social and psychological aspects of sexuality.

Comprehensive sexuality education, open communication, and accessible healthcare services are crucial for promoting healthy sexual behavior and decision-making among adolescents.

Important Terminologies:

Term Explanation Lactational amenorrhea Absence of Menstruation during extensive breastfeeding. Artificial insemination Introduction of semen artificially into female reproductive tract Amniocentesis A foetal sex determination test based on the chromosomal pattern in the amniotic fluid surrounding the developing embryo Sterilisation Surgical method to prevent pregnancy-tubectomy in female and vasectomy in males. Sexually transmitted diseases Diseases or infections which are transmitted through sexual intercourse Medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) (MTP) Intentional or voluntary termination of pregnancy before full term or induced abortion Health Physical , emotional , behavioural and social well being In –vivo fertilization Fusion of gametes within the female In vitro fertilization Fertilization outside the body in almost similar conditions as that in the body WHO World Health Organisation MMR Maternal Mortality Rate RCH Reproductive and Child Health Care programmes IMR Infant Mortality Rate IUD Intra Uterine Devices MTP Medical Termination of Pregnancy STD Sexually Transmitted Diseases VD Venereal Diseases RTI Reproductive tract Infection PID Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases ART Assisted Reproductive Technology IVF In Vitro Fertilization / In Vivo Fertilisation ET Embryo Transfer ZIFT Zygote Intra Fallopian Transfer IUT Intra Uterine Transfer GIFT Gamete Intra Fallopian Transfer ICSI Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection AI Artificial Insemination IUI Intra Uterine Insemination CDRI Central Drug Research Institute

