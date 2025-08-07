UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

With the help of syllabus preparation is always better.Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the updated syllabus for class 10th subjects. Students who are looking for a detailed syllabus can check the article below. 

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 7, 2025, 10:52 IST
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Hindi syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session, a crucial document for all in the educational landscape of Uttarakhand. This comprehensive syllabus serves as an indispensable resource for students, teachers, and parents, meticulously outlining the specific topics to be covered, the key learning objectives students are expected to achieve, and the assessment criteria that will be applied to evaluate their understanding and proficiency in the subject.

The release of UBSE syllabus is a significant event as it will fundamentally guide curriculum development and teaching methodologies across all schools affiliated with the UBSE throughout Uttarakhand. It ensures standardization and coherence in the Hindi education imparted at the Class 10 level, allowing for a consistent learning experience for students regardless of their school's location.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 - Kshitiz Part 2

This detailed structure allows for a transparent and objective evaluation of students' understanding and application of Hindi language and literature given below.

hindiiiii 1

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Hindi Marks Distribution

ubse hindi syllabus

ubse class 10 hindi syllabus


Uttarakhand Class 10 Hindi Syllabus PDF Download

UBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus PDF - Download Here



Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News