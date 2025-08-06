TISS 2026-2027 Postgraduate Selection: Admissions Via CAT 2025

As competition stiffens for postgraduate seats in famous institutes, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a leading name in social sciences, management, and public policy education, has introduced a significant change in its admission process for a select few management programs. For the academic year 2026-27, TISS is offering admission to its postgraduate programs through marks obtained in the CAT 2025 exam. Some of the key management-related programs will be offered through the marks obtained in CAT 2025 in the following subjects:-

Master of Arts in Human Resource Management & Labour Relations Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership Master of Hospital Administration This shift in the selection process from the CUET PG-based admission system is significant, and it aims to reflect TISS’s selection process in line with the national standards followed by top management institutes like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). By accepting the CAT framework, Tata Institute of Social Sciences seeks to ensure a more competitive, merit-driven and nationally benchmarked admission process, thereby attracting high-calibre candidates from across India.

Master of Arts in (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations) The Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Campus, Mumbai, under the School of Management and Labour Studies and the Centre for Human Resource Management and Labour Relations. The Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR) program was formerly known as the Master of Arts in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations, is designed to prepare students to be professionally competent and socially sensitive management professionals, who are ready to face the challenges of the corporate world. This program, offered by TISS, addresses the main areas of contemporary human resources management, in conjunction with a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the key functions of management and business. Below are some of the key features of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for the academic year 2026-27:-

Key Features About Seat Intake 60 School School of Management and Labour Studies Centre Centre for Human Resources Management and Labour Relations Campus Mumbai Campus Fee Structure of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations Below is the list of the fee structure of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations for all the semesters:-