TISS 2026-2027 Postgraduate Selection: Admissions Via CAT 2025

As competition stiffens for postgraduate seats in famous institutes, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a leading name in social sciences, management, and public policy education, has introduced a significant change in its admission process for a select few management programs.
For the academic year 2026-27, TISS is offering admission to its postgraduate programs through marks obtained in the CAT 2025 exam. Some of the key management-related programs will be offered through the marks obtained in CAT 2025 in the following subjects:-
|
Master of Arts in Human Resource Management & Labour Relations
|
Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership
|
Master of Hospital Administration
This shift in the selection process from the CUET PG-based admission system is significant, and it aims to reflect TISS’s selection process in line with the national standards followed by top management institutes like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). By accepting the CAT framework, Tata Institute of Social Sciences seeks to ensure a more competitive, merit-driven and nationally benchmarked admission process, thereby attracting high-calibre candidates from across India.
Master of Arts in (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations)
The Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Campus, Mumbai, under the School of Management and Labour Studies and the Centre for Human Resource Management and Labour Relations.
The Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR) program was formerly known as the Master of Arts in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations, is designed to prepare students to be professionally competent and socially sensitive management professionals, who are ready to face the challenges of the corporate world. This program, offered by TISS, addresses the main areas of contemporary human resources management, in conjunction with a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the key functions of management and business.
Below are some of the key features of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for the academic year 2026-27:-
|
Key Features
|
About
|
Seat Intake
|
60
|
School
|
School of Management and Labour Studies
|
Centre
|
Centre for Human Resources Management and Labour Relations
|
Campus
|
Mumbai Campus
Fee Structure of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations
Below is the list of the fee structure of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations for all the semesters:-
|
Particulars
|
Semester 1
|
Semester 2
|
Semester 3
|
Semester 4
|
Tuition Fee
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
Field Education, Internship, Experiential Learning Charges
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
Examination Fee
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
IT Charges
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
Other Charges( ID Card, Convocation & Misc.)
|
2,500
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Library Charges
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
Lab, Studio Fund
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Students' Competency Fund
|
20,000
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
0
|
Development Fund
|
10,000
|
0
|
10,000
|
0
|
Student Wellness & Welfare Fund
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Alumni Fund
|
0
|
500
|
0
|
0
|
Health Care Fund
|
2,000
|
0
|
2,000
|
0
|
Caution Deposits (Refundable)
|
10,000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total Semester Wise Course Fees
|
71,500
|
37,500
|
49,000
|
27,000
|
Yearly Fees
|
1,09,000
|
76,000
|
Total Course Fee
|
1,85,000
Also, check:-
Master of Hospital Administration (MHA)
The Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences campus in Mumbai, under the School of Health System Studies. This program seeks to create an elite group of competent managers for the rapidly expanding hospital and healthcare industries.
The VUCA environment requires hospitals and healthcare businesses to hire qualified managers with diverse abilities. The Master of Hospital Administration program prepares students for leadership roles in the hospital field by preparing them for hospital planning, project management, and operations. This program also introduces the students to the managerial aspects of clinical and support services. The curriculum also provides the students with training in managing financial, information systems, and material resources in a hospital setting.
Below are some of the key features of the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for the academic year 2026-27:-
|
Key Features
|
About
|
Seat Intake
|
60
|
School
|
School of Health Systems Studies
|
Campus
|
Mumabi
Fee Structure of the Master of Hospital Administration:-
Below is the list of the fee structure of the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) for all the semesters:-
|
Particulars
|
Semester 1
|
Semester 2
|
Semester 3
|
Semester 4
|
Tuition Fee
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
IT Charges
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
Examination Fee
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
Library Charges
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
Field Education, Internship, Experiential Learning Charges
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
Other Charges( ID Card, Convocation & Misc.)
|
2,500
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Students' Competency Fund
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Development Fund
|
10,000
|
0
|
10,000
|
0
|
Alumni Fund
|
0
|
500
|
0
|
0
|
Student Wellness & Welfare Fund
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Health Care Fund
|
2,000
|
0
|
2,000
|
0
|
Lab / Studio Fund
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Caution Deposits (Refundable)
|
10,000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total Semester Wise Fees
|
51,500
|
27,500
|
39,000
|
27,000
|
Yearly Fees
|
79,000
|
66,000
|
Total
|
1,45,000
Also, check:-
- List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details
Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership
The Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences under the School of Management and Labour Studies at the Mumbai Campus. As economies, technology, markets and society evolve, organisations also adapt to changes, and the demand for people who can help businesses predict and respond to those changes is also increasing.
Organisation Development (OD) is a topic of study that is especially relevant in today’s fast-paced and dramatically changing environment. The community and social development roots provide a solid foundation for the applied behavioural sciences. Advances in neurosciences, social psychology, behavioural economics, and the art of facilitation, which analyse and expand on emerging knowledge from human activities and institutions, have continued to improve subsequent industrial applications.
Below are some of the key features of the Master of Arts in Organisations Development, Change and Leadership for the academic year 2026-27:-
|
Key Feature
|
About
|
Seat Intake
|
35
|
School
|
School of Management and Labour Studies
|
Campus
|
Mumbai (Self-Financed)
Fee Structure of the Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership
Below is the list of the fee structure for the Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership for all the semesters:-
|
Particulars
|
Semester 1
|
Semester 2
|
Semester 3
|
Semester 4
|
Tuition Fee
|
1,87,000
|
1,87,000
|
1,87,000
|
1,87,000
|
IT Charges
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
Field Education, Internship, Experiential Learning Charges
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
Examination Fee
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
Library Charges
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
Students' Competency Fund
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lab / Studio Fund
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other Charges( ID Card, Convocation & Misc.)
|
2,500
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Student Wellness & Welfare Fund
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
500
|
Development Fund
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Alumni Fund
|
0
|
500
|
0
|
0
|
Health Care Fund
|
2,000
|
0
|
2,000
|
0
|
Caution Deposits (Refundable)
|
10,000
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total Semester Wise Fees
|
2,22,500
|
2,08,500
|
2,10,000
|
2,08,000
|
Yearly Fees
|
4,31,000
|
4,18,000
|
Total
|
8,49,000
(All the fee structures of each course have been taken from the official website of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.)
Also, check:-
- Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting XAT Scores 2026: Registration Process, Important Dates, and Other Details
- UGC Flags 89 Institutions for Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance, Including IITs and IIMs - Check Defaulter List Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!