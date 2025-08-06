CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT

TISS 2026-2027 Postgraduate Selection: Admissions Via CAT 2025

This article will give you information about the programs being offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai Campus, through the CAT 2025 scores. Additionally, it will also give you information about the courses offered, about the courses, seat intake and fee structure.

Aug 6, 2025, 18:16 IST
As competition stiffens for postgraduate seats in famous institutes, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a leading name in social sciences, management, and public policy education, has introduced a significant change in its admission process for a select few management programs.

For the academic year 2026-27, TISS is offering admission to its postgraduate programs through marks obtained in the CAT 2025 exam. Some of the key management-related programs will be offered through the marks obtained in CAT 2025 in the following subjects:-

Master of Arts in Human Resource Management & Labour Relations

Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership

Master of Hospital Administration

This shift in the selection process from the CUET PG-based admission system is significant, and it aims to reflect TISS’s selection process in line with the national standards followed by top management institutes like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). By accepting the CAT framework, Tata Institute of Social Sciences seeks to ensure a more competitive, merit-driven and nationally benchmarked admission process, thereby attracting high-calibre candidates from across India.

Master of Arts in (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations)

The Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences  Campus, Mumbai, under the School of Management and Labour Studies and the Centre for Human Resource Management and Labour Relations. 

The Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations (HRM and LR) program was formerly known as the Master of Arts in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations, is designed to prepare students to be professionally competent and socially sensitive management professionals, who are ready to face the challenges of the corporate world. This program, offered by TISS, addresses the main areas of contemporary human resources management, in conjunction with a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the key functions of management and business.

Below are some of the key features of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for the academic year 2026-27:-

Key Features

About

Seat Intake

60

School

School of Management and Labour Studies

Centre

Centre for Human Resources Management and Labour Relations

Campus

Mumbai Campus

Fee Structure of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations

Below is the list of the fee structure of the Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations for all the semesters:-

Particulars

Semester 1

Semester 2

Semester 3

Semester 4

Tuition Fee

16,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

Field Education,  Internship, Experiential Learning Charges

6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

Examination Fee

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

IT Charges

2,000

2,000

2,000

2,000

Other Charges( ID Card, Convocation & Misc.)

2,500

0

0

0

Library Charges

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

Lab,  Studio Fund

0

0

0

0

Students' Competency Fund

20,000

10,000

10,000

0

Development Fund

10,000

0

10,000

0

Student Wellness & Welfare Fund

500

500

500

500

Alumni Fund

0

500

0

0

Health Care Fund

2,000

0

2,000

0

Caution Deposits (Refundable)

10,000

0

0

0

Total Semester Wise Course Fees

71,500

37,500

49,000

27,000

Yearly Fees

1,09,000

76,000

Total Course Fee

1,85,000

Master of Hospital Administration (MHA)

The Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences campus in Mumbai, under the School of Health System Studies. This program seeks to create an elite group of competent managers for the rapidly expanding hospital and healthcare industries. 

The VUCA environment requires hospitals and healthcare businesses to hire qualified managers with diverse abilities. The Master of Hospital Administration program prepares students for leadership roles in the hospital field by preparing them for hospital planning, project management, and operations. This program also introduces the students to the managerial aspects of clinical and support services. The curriculum also provides the students with training in managing financial, information systems, and material resources in a hospital setting.

Below are some of the key features of the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for the academic year 2026-27:-

Key Features

About

Seat Intake

60

School

School of Health Systems Studies

Campus

Mumabi

Fee Structure of the Master of Hospital Administration:-

Below is the list of the fee structure of the Master of Hospital Administration (MHA) for all the semesters:-

Particulars

Semester 1

Semester 2

Semester 3

Semester 4

Tuition Fee

16,000

16,000

16,000

16,000

IT Charges

2,000

2,000

2,000

2,000

Examination Fee

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

Library Charges

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

Field Education,  Internship, Experiential Learning Charges

6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

Other Charges( ID Card, Convocation & Misc.)

2,500

0

0

0

Students' Competency Fund

0

0

0

0

Development Fund

10,000

0

10,000

0

Alumni Fund

0

500

0

0

Student Wellness & Welfare Fund

500

500

500

500

Health Care Fund

2,000

0

2,000

0

Lab / Studio Fund

0

0

0

0

Caution Deposits (Refundable)

10,000

0

0

0

Total Semester Wise Fees

51,500

27,500

39,000

27,000

Yearly Fees 

79,000

66,000

Total

1,45,000

Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership

The Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership is offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences under the School of Management and Labour Studies at the Mumbai Campus. As economies, technology, markets and society evolve, organisations also adapt to changes, and the demand for people who can help businesses predict and respond to those changes is also increasing.

Organisation Development  (OD) is a topic of study that is especially relevant in today’s fast-paced and dramatically changing environment. The community and social development roots provide a solid foundation for the applied behavioural sciences. Advances in neurosciences, social psychology, behavioural economics, and the art of facilitation, which analyse and expand on emerging knowledge from human activities and institutions, have continued to improve subsequent industrial applications.

Below are some of the key features of the Master of Arts in Organisations Development, Change and Leadership for the academic year 2026-27:-

Key Feature

About

Seat Intake

35

School

School of Management and Labour Studies

Campus

Mumbai (Self-Financed)

Fee Structure of the Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership

Below is the list of the fee structure for the Master of Arts in Organisation Development, Change and Leadership for all the semesters:-

Particulars

Semester 1

Semester 2

Semester 3

Semester 4

Tuition Fee

1,87,000

1,87,000

1,87,000

1,87,000

IT Charges

2,000

2,000

2,000

2,000

Field Education,  Internship, Experiential Learning Charges

6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

Examination Fee

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

Library Charges

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,500

Students' Competency Fund

0

0

0

0

Lab / Studio Fund

0

0

0

0

Other Charges( ID Card, Convocation & Misc.)

2,500

0

0

0

Student Wellness & Welfare Fund

500

500

500

500

Development Fund

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

Alumni Fund

0

500

0

0

Health Care Fund

2,000

0

2,000

0

Caution Deposits (Refundable)

10,000

0

0

0

Total Semester Wise Fees

2,22,500

2,08,500

2,10,000

2,08,000

Yearly Fees 

4,31,000

4,18,000

Total

8,49,000

(All the fee structures of each course have been taken from the official website of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.)

