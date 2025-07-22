TISS UG Admissions 2025: Apply through CUET UG Scores for BA Programs Offered

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is one of the prestigious institutions for social sciences and liberal arts, and has announced that it will offer admission to the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025 scores obtained, eliminating the interview process.
This marks a significant shift in the admission process. Students who wish to seek admission to pursue their higher education at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences will now be eligible to apply for admission with the CUET UG scores. This makes the application process more transparent and accessible.
The aspirants desirous of seeking admission to the Bachelor of Arts program offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences can apply for admission from July 21, 2025, as the registration process has started and will conclude on August 10, 2025.
|
Dates
|
Events
|
Registration Open
|
July 21, 2025
|
Registration Close
|
August 10, 2025
What are the B.A Courses Offered by Tata Institute of Social Sciences?
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) began its liberal arts undergraduate program in 2021 at its campuses in:-
|
The Bachelor of Arts in Social Science program, offered by TISS, emphasises the humanistic parts of the social sciences, with a strong basis in economic, political, historical, environmental and sociocultural ideas. And the goal of this program is to develop rigorous critical thinking skills. This BA program is offered with the NEP-compliant 4-year undergraduate program, and the student will have to collect a total of 162 credits. The BA program of TISS includes UGC mandated common courses, humanities, social sciences and vocational studies baskets. This program will also include interdisciplinary courses and the option for a student to pursue a major or minor subject in a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field.
Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, along with the campus they are offered in, and the seat intake of each course offered:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Campus
|
Seat Intake
|
Bachelor of Science in Analytics and Sustainability Studies (Self-Financed)
|
30
|
Mumbai Campus
|
30
|
40
|
Bachelor of Social Work
|
TISS Tuljapur Off-Campus
|
40
|
Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences
|
TISS Guwahati Off-Campus
|
50
The basic eligibility criteria that all aspirants seeking admission to the BA programs offered by TISS are required to fulfil are as follows:-
|
A candidate must have qualified class 12th in any subject stream from a recognised board.
|
Those candidates who have appeared in the class 12th final exams and are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply for admission in the BA program.
|
Those candidates who have completed the International Baccalaureate Diploma and will have cleared their results by July 2025 are eligible to apply.
General Instructions For Filling the Application Form for Admission to TISS BA Programs 2025
Before applying for the TISS Bachelor’s programs for the academic year 2025-26, candidates must carefully read the instructions to ensure a smooth and error-free application process. These instructions will help the student understand how to correctly fill out the online form, upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application within the stipulated time.
Below is the list of steps that the candidate must go through carefully before applying for the admission process for admission to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences:-
