TISS UG Admissions 2025: Apply through CUET UG Scores for BA Programs Offered

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is one of the prestigious institutions for social sciences and liberal arts, and has announced that it will offer admission to the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025 scores obtained, eliminating the interview process. This marks a significant shift in the admission process. Students who wish to seek admission to pursue their higher education at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences will now be eligible to apply for admission with the CUET UG scores. This makes the application process more transparent and accessible. The aspirants desirous of seeking admission to the Bachelor of Arts program offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences can apply for admission from July 21, 2025, as the registration process has started and will conclude on August 10, 2025.

Dates Events Registration Open July 21, 2025 Registration Close August 10, 2025 What are the B.A Courses Offered by Tata Institute of Social Sciences? Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) began its liberal arts undergraduate program in 2021 at its campuses in:-

Hyderabad

Tuljapur

Guwahati The Bachelor of Arts in Social Science program, offered by TISS, emphasises the humanistic parts of the social sciences, with a strong basis in economic, political, historical, environmental and sociocultural ideas. And the goal of this program is to develop rigorous critical thinking skills. This BA program is offered with the NEP-compliant 4-year undergraduate program, and the student will have to collect a total of 162 credits. The BA program of TISS includes UGC mandated common courses, humanities, social sciences and vocational studies baskets. This program will also include interdisciplinary courses and the option for a student to pursue a major or minor subject in a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field. Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, along with the campus they are offered in, and the seat intake of each course offered:-