TISS UG Admissions 2025: Apply through CUET UG Scores for BA Programs Offered

This article will give you information about the programs offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences via the scores obtained in CUET UG 2025. Additionally, it will also give information about the registration dates, general eligibility criteria and the general instructions for the admission application form.

Jul 22, 2025, 17:19 IST
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is one of the prestigious institutions for social sciences and liberal arts, and has announced that it will offer admission to the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2025 scores obtained, eliminating the interview process

This marks a significant shift in the admission process. Students who wish to seek admission to pursue their higher education at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences will now be eligible to apply for admission with the CUET UG scores. This makes the application process more transparent and accessible. 

The aspirants desirous of seeking admission to the Bachelor of Arts program offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences can apply for admission from July 21, 2025, as the registration process has started and will conclude on August 10, 2025. 

Dates

Events

Registration Open

July 21, 2025

Registration Close

August 10, 2025

What are the B.A Courses Offered by Tata Institute of Social Sciences?

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) began its liberal arts undergraduate program in 2021 at its campuses in:-

  • Hyderabad

  • Tuljapur

  • Guwahati

The Bachelor of Arts in Social Science program, offered by TISS, emphasises the humanistic parts of the social sciences, with a strong basis in economic, political, historical, environmental and sociocultural ideas. And the goal of this program is to develop rigorous critical thinking skills. This BA program is offered with the NEP-compliant 4-year undergraduate program, and the student will have to collect a total of 162 credits. The BA program of TISS includes UGC mandated common courses, humanities, social sciences and vocational studies baskets. This program will also include interdisciplinary courses and the option for a student to pursue a major or minor subject in a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field.

Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, along with the campus they are offered in, and the seat intake of each course offered:-

Courses Offered

Campus

Seat Intake

Bachelor of Science in Analytics and Sustainability Studies (Self-Financed)

Mumbai Campus 

30

Bachelor of Social Work

Mumbai Campus 

30

Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences

TISS Tuljapur Off-Campus

40

Bachelor of Social Work

TISS Tuljapur Off-Campus

40

Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences

TISS Guwahati Off-Campus

50

The basic eligibility criteria that all aspirants seeking admission to the BA programs offered by TISS are required to fulfil are as follows:-

A candidate must have qualified class 12th in any subject stream from a recognised board.

Those candidates who have appeared in the class 12th final exams and are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply for admission in the BA program.

Those candidates who have completed the International Baccalaureate Diploma and will have cleared their results by July 2025 are eligible to apply.

Also, check:-

General Instructions For Filling the Application Form for Admission to TISS BA Programs 2025

Before applying for the TISS Bachelor’s programs for the academic year 2025-26, candidates must carefully read the instructions to ensure a smooth and error-free application process. These instructions will help the student understand how to correctly fill out the online form, upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application within the stipulated time.

Below is the list of steps that the candidate must go through carefully before applying for the admission process for admission to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences:-

  • A candidate should be informed about the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form.
  • A candidate can apply to a maximum of three programs offered by the Bachelor of Arts program at TISS. Candidates are advised to make their choices for the programs very carefully after reading the program descriptions.
  • A candidate will have to pay an application fee for each program they fill in the application form for.
  1. If a candidate belongs to the General category, the candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs. 900.
  2. If a candidate belongs to the OBC (non-creamy) or EWS category, the candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs. 600.
  3. If a candidate belongs to the SC or ST category, the candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500.  

  • A candidate will have to upload scanned documents while applying for admission as required and mentioned by the institute.

Also, check:-

