UG Admissions of Delhi University 2025: Check out the most preferred Courses and Colleges

The University of Delhi had started the online registration process for admission to the 79 programs offered in 69 colleges and various departments of the University of Delhi from June 17, 2025, through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG).
After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG 2025 results, the University of Delhi launched Phase II of the CSAS UG website, which required students to select their desired subject and colleges. According to sources, the University of Delhi has received the highest number of candidates seeking admission to the university's diverse variety of courses provided at its many campuses and departments. The first list of CSAS-UG allocations will be announced on July 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.
The University admitted 71,642 students to 79 programs across 69 schools and departments. The number of candidates who registered for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for admission to the University of Delhi was 3,05,357, with 2,39,890 students successfully submitting their preferences.
Below is the summarised data based on the received choices on the CSAS-UG portal of the University of Delhi:-
|
Particulars
|
Numbers
|
Total number of signed-up candidates
|
3,05,357
|
Candidates who successfully submitted their preferences on the CSAS-UG portal
|
2,39,890
|
Total number of unique college and program preferences received from the candidates
|
16,836,462
|
Applications received gender-wise
|
|
The total number of candidates who applied for the Orphan Quota
|
512 (221 Females, 291 Males)
|
Total number of candidates who applied for the Single Girl Child Quota
|
7,243
|
Average preference received from a candidate
|
83
|
The maximum number of preferences received from a candidate
|
1,414 out of 1549 available college and program combinations
|
Top 5 preferred Programs offered in various Colleges
|
|
First Preference for most of the candidates (Top 5 colleges)
|
|
First Preference for most of the candidates (Top 5 programs)
|
|
Top 3 B.A. Programs preferred by the candidates
|
|
Stream-wise Choices of the Candidates
|
(This table has been directly taken from the University of Delhi’s official Instagram account.)
According to the University's established schedule for the counselling process for admissions to 79 programs offered in 69 colleges and numerous departments, the Common Simulated Ranks will be announced on the candidates' dashboards on July 15, 2025.
These ranks provided by the University of Delhi are based on the preference received from the candidate till July 14, 2025. Based on the data obtained, the University anticipates more than 5,75,80,700 program and college preferences among 1549 unique programs and institution combinations. The university will offer the option for candidates to amend their preferences once the Simulated ranks are declared. This window will be open until 11:59 p.m. on July 16, 2025. If any candidate wishes to amend, revise, or reorder their preferred choices, they may do so only until 11:59 p.m. on July 16, 2025. Candidates must ensure that their preferences are saved at regular intervals.
What are Simulated Ranks?
Simulated Ranks provide an indication of your rank based on your CUET scores and preferences. These are only preliminary rankings based on the scores and preferences supplied by candidates after Phase II of the CSAS-UG site. These rankings should not be regarded as an express or implicit assurance, the formation of valid expectations, or the final ranking of a program of study or college, department, or centre.
