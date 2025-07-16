UG Admissions of Delhi University 2025: Check out the most preferred Courses and Colleges

The University of Delhi had started the online registration process for admission to the 79 programs offered in 69 colleges and various departments of the University of Delhi from June 17, 2025, through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG).

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG 2025 results, the University of Delhi launched Phase II of the CSAS UG website, which required students to select their desired subject and colleges. According to sources, the University of Delhi has received the highest number of candidates seeking admission to the university's diverse variety of courses provided at its many campuses and departments. The first list of CSAS-UG allocations will be announced on July 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The University admitted 71,642 students to 79 programs across 69 schools and departments. The number of candidates who registered for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for admission to the University of Delhi was 3,05,357, with 2,39,890 students successfully submitting their preferences.

Below is the summarised data based on the received choices on the CSAS-UG portal of the University of Delhi:-