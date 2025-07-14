Ambedkar University Started Online Registration for Admission to Undergraduate Courses 2025: Check Details Here

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, a State University established by the Government of NCT of Delhi, has started the online registration for admission to undergraduate programs at its Kashmere Gate and Karampura campuses for the academic year 2025-26. The online application registration process for admission to Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University, Delhi, started on July 12, 2025. The registration process will conclude on July 30, 2025. This article will discuss the list oc courses offered by the university through the CUET UG, the seat intake of the courses, and the instructions to carefully fill out the application form.

What is the list of Courses Offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University? Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Delhi provides a variety of courses for students seeking admission based on their CUET UG 2025 scores. To be eligible for admission to the university's courses and programs, students must have taken the CUET UG 2025 exam and completed the class 12th exam from a recognised board with at least 50%. Admissions to these courses at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, are based on the top CUET results. Below is the list of the courses that are offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, through the CUET UG scores, along with the total seat intake for each program:-

Courses Offered Total Seat Intake of Delhi NCT Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science 38 Bachelor of Vocational Tourism and Hospitality 34 Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) 55 Bachelor of Vocational Early Childhood Centre Management and Entrepreneurship 34 Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences 53 Bachelor of Arts Global Studies 52 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Social Sciences and Humanities 37 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Mathematics 37 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics 38 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English 38 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History 38 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology 38 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology 37 Bachelor of Arts Law and Politics 53 Bachelor of Arts in Sustainable Urbanism 53 Bachelor of Vocation Accounting and Finance 34 Bachelor of Vocation Retail Management 34 Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi 51 Total 754 (This table has been taken from the official website of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi. To read about the detailed break-up of the seat intake of the university, visit https://aud.delhi.gov.in/admission/UG-Admissions/2025.) Also, check:-