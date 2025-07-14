Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Ambedkar University Started Online Registration for Admission to Undergraduate Courses 2025: Check Details Here

This article will give you information about the courses offered by Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University, Delhi, along with the important dates. Additionally, it will also give details about the seat intake of each course and the steps to follow carefully the application process.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 14, 2025, 18:20 IST
Ambedkar University Started Online Registration for Admission to Undergraduate Courses 2025
Ambedkar University Started Online Registration for Admission to Undergraduate Courses 2025

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, a State University established by the Government of NCT of Delhi, has started the online registration for admission to undergraduate programs at its Kashmere Gate and Karampura campuses for the academic year 2025-26.

The online application registration process for admission to Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University, Delhi, started on July 12, 2025. The registration process will conclude on July 30, 2025. This article will discuss the list oc courses offered by the university through the CUET UG, the seat intake of the courses, and the instructions to carefully fill out the application form.

What is the list of Courses Offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University?

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Delhi provides a variety of courses for students seeking admission based on their CUET UG 2025 scores. To be eligible for admission to the university's courses and programs, students must have taken the CUET UG 2025 exam and completed the class 12th exam from a recognised board with at least 50%. Admissions to these courses at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, are based on the top CUET results.

Below is the list of the courses that are offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, through the CUET UG scores, along with the total seat intake for each program:-

Courses Offered

Total Seat Intake of Delhi NCT

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science

38

Bachelor of Vocational Tourism and Hospitality

34

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

55

Bachelor of Vocational Early Childhood Centre Management and Entrepreneurship

34

Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences

53

Bachelor of Arts Global Studies

52

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Social Sciences and Humanities

37

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Mathematics

37

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics

38

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English

38

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History

38

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology

38

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology

37

Bachelor of Arts Law and Politics

53

Bachelor of Arts in Sustainable Urbanism

53

Bachelor of Vocation Accounting and Finance

34

Bachelor of Vocation Retail Management

34

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi

51

Total

754

(This table has been taken from the official website of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi. To read about the detailed break-up of the seat intake of the university, visit https://aud.delhi.gov.in/admission/UG-Admissions/2025.)

Also, check:-

Instructions to fill the Application Form for Admission to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University

Before filling out the application form to seek admission to any of the courses offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, it is necessary to read and understand the instructions carefully. It will help the candidates to avoid any kind of mistake while filling out the application process.

Below is the list of instructions that a candidate should read carefully before filling out the application form for admission to Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University, Delhi:-

  • A candidate has to log in to the admission portal with the same credentials which were used to register for the CUET UG application.
  • A candidate should remember to carefully fill out their name and other details so that they match the CUET UG application.
  • A candidate will have to click on the ‘’Online application form’’ from where they will be directed to the application page and have to register themselves as ‘’New Registration’.
  • A candidate will then have to fill out the CUET Application number, which must be the same as the CUET score card and other details. Then follow the instructions provided by the portal.
  • A candidate must know that there are eight to nine steps that the candidate has to fill out while filling out the admission application form.

Before filling out the application form, candidates are advised to carefully read through the application form instructions provided by the official website of the university to avoid any kind of mistake while filling out the application form.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories