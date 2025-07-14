Ambedkar University Started Online Registration for Admission to Undergraduate Courses 2025: Check Details Here

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, a State University established by the Government of NCT of Delhi, has started the online registration for admission to undergraduate programs at its Kashmere Gate and Karampura campuses for the academic year 2025-26.
The online application registration process for admission to Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University, Delhi, started on July 12, 2025. The registration process will conclude on July 30, 2025. This article will discuss the list oc courses offered by the university through the CUET UG, the seat intake of the courses, and the instructions to carefully fill out the application form.
What is the list of Courses Offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University?
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Delhi provides a variety of courses for students seeking admission based on their CUET UG 2025 scores. To be eligible for admission to the university's courses and programs, students must have taken the CUET UG 2025 exam and completed the class 12th exam from a recognised board with at least 50%. Admissions to these courses at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, are based on the top CUET results.
Below is the list of the courses that are offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, through the CUET UG scores, along with the total seat intake for each program:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Total Seat Intake of Delhi NCT
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science
|
38
|
Bachelor of Vocational Tourism and Hospitality
|
34
|
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
|
55
|
Bachelor of Vocational Early Childhood Centre Management and Entrepreneurship
|
34
|
Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences
|
53
|
Bachelor of Arts Global Studies
|
52
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Social Sciences and Humanities
|
37
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Mathematics
|
37
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics
|
38
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English
|
38
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History
|
38
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology
|
38
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology
|
37
|
Bachelor of Arts Law and Politics
|
53
|
Bachelor of Arts in Sustainable Urbanism
|
53
|
Bachelor of Vocation Accounting and Finance
|
34
|
Bachelor of Vocation Retail Management
|
34
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi
|
51
|
Total
|
754
(This table has been taken from the official website of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi. To read about the detailed break-up of the seat intake of the university, visit https://aud.delhi.gov.in/admission/UG-Admissions/2025.)
Instructions to fill the Application Form for Admission to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University
Before filling out the application form to seek admission to any of the courses offered by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi, it is necessary to read and understand the instructions carefully. It will help the candidates to avoid any kind of mistake while filling out the application process.
Below is the list of instructions that a candidate should read carefully before filling out the application form for admission to Dr. B.R. Amebdkar University, Delhi:-
|
Before filling out the application form, candidates are advised to carefully read through the application form instructions provided by the official website of the university to avoid any kind of mistake while filling out the application form.
