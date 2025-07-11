Difference between B.Sc Geography and BA Geography: Check Complete Comparison

The distinction between a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and a Bachelor of Science in Geography should be understood by students who want to work in the area. There are several distinctions between the two courses, and the candidate's interests will determine which one they choose.
While a B.Sc. in geography aids in understanding the physical and ecological processes, a B.A. in geography primarily examines how humans interact with their surroundings. These three-year degrees are provided at several esteemed universities, including Banaras Hindu University, the University of Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, and others.
Now that the CUET UG results are declared, students apply to various colleges and universties offering admissions to the Geography subject via CUET UG 2025 scores. It is crucial for the candidate to understand and know the difference between a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Bachelor of Science in Geography.
This article helps th student understand the difference and also provides information related to colleges offering these courses, specialisations offered, eligibiltiy crtierai and career opportunities to pursue.
BA in Geography
The Bachelor of Arts in Geography curriculum investigates both the physical and human aspects of geography through an examination of the planet's habitats and landscapes. Students gain knowledge of the Earth's geography, features, mapping, scale techniques, and other topics through this course. The topic's specific curriculum may differ from one university to another.
Below is the list of curricula that are included in the curriculum ofthe degree of Bachelor of Arts in Geography, which varies from one university to another:-
|
Best Colleges for BA Geography in India
Students who take the course gain an understanding of how the Earth we live on has altered significantly since humans first set foot on it. The Bachelor of Arts in Geography course is offered by many best colleges in India for students who seek to pursue their academic studies in the field of geography.
Here is the list of the best colleges in India which offer the Bachelor of Arts in Geography course:-
|
B.Sc in Geography
Although it covers both the physical and human components of geography, the Bachelor of Science in Geography focuses more on the Earth's system, interactions between humans and the environment, spatial patterns, etc.
A bachelor's degree in geography focuses on physical geography, which includes the climate, atmosphere, ecosystems, and the natural processes of the Earth, including tectonic plates, glaciers, erosion, and volcanology. It is the study of the Earth and all of its different characteristics, features, people, and phenomena, in addition to maps and the interpretation of geographical images.
Below is the list of curricula that are included in the curriculum of the degree of Bachelor of Science in Geography, which varies from one university to another:-
|
Best Colleges for B.Sc Geography in India
The scientific course covers the historical periods of geographical research, including the study of man-land, area studies, natural and human phenomena, and earth sciences. Students who want to continue academic studies in geography can enroll in the Bachelor of Science in Geography degree offered by several prestigious colleges in India.
Below is the list of some of the best colleges in India which offer the Bachelor of Science in Geography program to the students:-
Eligibility Criteria
The BA Geography and the B.Sc Geography have different eligibility criteria for students to be eligible to pursue their dream college and the aspired career opportunities in the field of geography. To be eligible for the Bachelor of Arts in Geography, the student must have completed class 12th from any stream, whereas for the Bachelor of Science in Geography, the student must have completed class 12th from the science stream.
Below is the breakdown of the eligibility criteria of eligibility criteria for BA in Geography and B.Sc in Geography:-
BA in Geography:-
Here is the list of the eligibility criteria for the student to be eligible to seek admission to the Bachelor of Arts in Geography program:-
- A candidate must have cleared class 12th in any relevant subject with geography as a compulsory subject from a recognised board.
- A candidate must have at least secured 50% marks in class 12th in any related subject from a recognised board.
- A candidate must clear the CUET entrance examination to seek admission to the BA Geography program of some colleges.
B.Sc in Geography
Here is the list of the eligibility criteria for the student to be eligible to seek admission to the Bachelor of Science in Geography program:-
- A candidate must clear class 12th in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology from a recognised board.
- A candidate must have at least secured 45 to 50% marks in the class 12th related subject from a recognised board.
- A candidate must clear the CUET (UG) if they seek admission to the program of some colleges, and if a candidate wishes to pursue further education in the same field, the candidate must clear the CUET (PG) exam.
Career Opportunities in BA Geography
The Bachelor of Arts in Geography provides various opportunities to students pursuing this field of study. This course not only provides opportunities for the private sector, but also for the government sector. This program also opens pathways to teaching and research areas.
Below is the list of some of the career opportunities a candidate can pursue their career in after completing their degree in Bachelor of Arts in Geography:-
|
Career Opportunities in B.Sc Geography
The Bachelor of Science in Geography provides a plethora of opportunities to students pursuing this field of study. This course not only provides opportunities for the private sector, but also for the government sector. This program also opens pathways to teaching and research areas.
Below is the list of some of the career opportunities a candidate can pursue their career in after completing their degree in Bachelor of Science in Geography:-
|
