Biotechnology and its Applications Revision Notes CBSE Class 12 Biology 2023-24: Download PDF

Class 12 Biology Revision Notes 2023-24: Check CBSE Class 12 Biology short notes, revision notes, CBSE notes, and NEET important notes for quick and effective revision. Get chapter-wise revision notes from subject matter experts.

Biotechnology and its Applications CBSE Notes: Biology is a complicated subject that involves various processes occurring in living organisms. Technology combined with biology originated the branch of biotechnology. In biotechnology, researchers manipulate the DNA of organisms to express an additional gene. The aim is to get products of better or higher quality and quantity.

Biotechnology and its Applications is Chapter 10 of the NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. The chapter aims to teach students about the basis of biotechnology and its use in different fields. Students may face difficulties remembering this chapter as this is the first time they have studied such diverse topics. Thus, to help the students prepare for Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications, here are short chapter notes.

These Class 12 biology short notes are beneficial to the students. These Biotechnology and its Applications CBSE notes can be checked below and downloaded in PDF format.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Biotechnology and its Applications Revision Notes

Applications of Biotechnology

Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture:

Biotechnology plays a significant role in agriculture through genetically modified (GM) crops. These crops are engineered to resist pests, tolerate harsh conditions, or improve nutritional content, contributing to increased crop yield and food security. Agro-chemical-based agriculture and organic agriculture are the other two options to increase food production.

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

GM plants have been useful in many ways. Genetic modification has:

(i) made crops more tolerant to abiotic stresses (cold, drought, salt, heat).

(ii) reduced reliance on chemical pesticides (pest-resistant crops).

(iii) helped to reduce post-harvest losses.

(iv) increased efficiency of mineral usage by plants (this prevents early exhaustion of fertility of soil).

(v) enhanced nutritional value of food, e.g., golden rice, i.e., Vitamin ‘A’ enriched rice

Biotechnological Applications in Medicine:

Genetically Engineered Insulin

In 11083, Eli Lilly an American company prepared two DNA sequences corresponding to A and B, chains of human insulin and introduced them in plasmids of E. coli to produce insulin chains. Chains A and B were produced separately, extracted and combined by creating disulfide bonds to form human insulin.

Gene Therapy

The first clinical gene therapy was given in 1990 to a 4-year-old girl with adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency.

The disorder is caused due to the deletion of the gene for adenosine deaminase. In some children ADA deficiency can be cured by bone marrow transplantation; in others, it can be treated by enzyme replacement therapy, in which functional ADA is given to the patient by injection.

Molecular Diagnosis

Recombinant DNA technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Enzyme-Linked Immuno-sorbent Assay (ELISA) are some of the techniques that serve the purpose of early diagnosis.

Transgenic Animals

Animals whose DNA got manipulated to express an additional gene are known as transgenic animals. Some of the common reasons for making transgenic animals are:

Normal physiology and development

Study of diseases

Biological products

Vaccine safety

Chemical safety testing

Ethical Issues

Manipulation of animals’ DNA is not something that anyone can do freely without getting any approval from the government. The Indian Government has set up organisations such as GEAC (Genetic Engineering Approval Committee), which will make decisions regarding the validity of GM research and the safety of introducing GM organisms for public services.

Biopiracy is the term used to refer to the use of bio-resources by multinational companies and other organisations without proper authorisation from the countries and people concerned without compensatory payment.

The content is taken directly from the revised NCERT Class 12 textbook to create the above-mentioned chapter notes. Thus, students don’t have to worry about studying the deleted topics for their final exams.

Read:

NCERT Class 12 Biology Revision Notes Chapter-Wise

CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Map: All Chapters

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs for All Chapters

