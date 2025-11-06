RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download Latest Syllabus PDF

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 6, 2025, 11:21 IST

Rajasthan Conductor Syllabus 2025: RSMSSB Conductor exam will be held on November 6 to fill 500 vacancies. To ace it, candidates must pull their socks up and start their preparation in full swing! Learn the Rajasthan Conductor Syllabus for General Knowledge, Traffic Rules, First Aid and Emergencies, Mathematics, Current Affairs, General Hindi, and General English here.

Rajasthan Conductor Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Download RSMSSB Syllabus PDF

RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to conduct Rajasthan Conductor 2025 exam on November 5. This state-level exam is being held to fill 500 vacancies for Conductor posts in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates aspiring for these posts must check the syllabus for focused preparation. Typically, the syllabus is divided into various subjects, i.e. General Knowledge, Traffic Rules, First Aid and Emergencies, Mathematics, Current Affairs, General Hindi, and General English. The Rajasthan Conductor exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. Familiarity with the exam syllabus enables candidates to prioritise chapters/subjects important for the exam. Scroll down to learn more about the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025

Understanding the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus allows candidates to determine relevant topics and stay on track during the preparation. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment process shared below for the candidate’s reference.

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Conductor 

Vacancy

500

Question Type

Objective

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking (Unattempted Questions)

Yes (1/3rd mark)

Also, check:

RSMSSB Conductor Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should thoroughly review the RSMSSB Conductor exam pattern to learn about the exam format and its requirements. Typically, the written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and it is mandatory to fill in only one of the options for each question. You should darken the circle “E” if you are not attempting the question. If you don’t mark any of the five circles, 1/3rd of the marks for the question shall be deducted. Let’s discuss the weightage of the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

100

2 hours

Traffic Rules

First Aid and Emergencies

Mathematics

Current Affairs

General Hindi

General English

RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

Candidates who are preparing for the written exam must integrate the Rajasthan Conductor syllabus to learn only exam-specific chapters. This will help them dedicate more time to revision and practice of questions. The exam syllabus includes various subjects, i.e. General Knowledge, Traffic Rules, First Aid and Emergencies, Mathematics, Current Affairs, General Hindi, and General English. Mastering topics across all these subjects can improve your chances of securing high scores in the exam. Here is the subject-wise RSMSSB Conductor syllabus tabulated below:

Subject

Important Topics

सामान्य हिन्दी

शुद्ध-अशुद्ध

सन्धि, सन्धि विच्छेद

वाक्य संशोधन व शुद्ध वर्तनी

विलोम शब्द

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

अंग्रेजी-हिन्दी अनुवाद

पर्यायवाची शब्द

समानार्थक शब्द.

Mathematics

Addition

Division

Profit & Loss

Subtraction

Multiplication

Percentage

Average

Ratio & Proportion

Traffic Rules

Traffic Signals and Signs (red, yellow, green), road signs (mandatory, cautionary, informatory)

Motor Vehicle Act (relevant sections for conductors)

Traffic Laws (lane discipline, speed limits, overtaking, pedestrian rules, parking)

Traffic Management

First Aid

Basic First Aid Principles

Emergency Assessment 

Common Injuries and Procedures:

Sprains & Strains (RICE therapy)

Head Injuries (symptoms, care)

Wounds & Bleeding (pressure, cleaning, dressing)

Fractures & Dislocations (immobilization)

Burns (cooling, dressing)

Choking (Heimlich maneuver)

Unconsciousness (recovery position)

First Aid Kit knowledge

Cardiac Arrest (CPR)

Emergency Situations

Accident Management 

Emergency Response

Fire Safety 

Basic Disaster Management

General Knowledge

Indian Constitution

History

Economy

Geography

National & International Current Events

Culture

Scientific Research

Sports

Important Days

State Related Events and News

General English

Translation

Opposite Words

Singular-Plural

Tense, Verb

Unseen Passage

Spelling & Sentence Correction

How to Cover Rajasthan RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025?

Preparing for the RSMSSB Conductor exam can be challenging due to the huge number of applicants against limited vacancies. Consistency and the right approach are the key to success. Here are the expert-recommended Rajasthan Conductor preparation tips and tricks to excel in the exam.

  • Analyse the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus thoroughly before deciding on the resources and exam strategy.
  • Dedicate time to all the subjects as per their weightage and your conceptual knowledge.
  • Practice previous year papers and mock tests to balance accuracy and speed.
  • Revise all the important chapters regularly to boost your preparation and confidence.

Best Books for RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025

Various books and resources can help you prepare well for the RSMSSB Conductor exam. However, you must ensure that the resources are based on the latest trends and exam requirements. Some of the best RSMSSB Conductor books for top-notch preparation are as follows:

  • Lucent's General Knowledge
  • Objective General English by SP Bakshi 
  • Quantitative Aptitude by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal
  • Lucent's Samanya Hindi

FAQs

  • What is the RSMSSB Conductor Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    The Rajasthan Conductor exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. There will also be negative marking for unattempted questions.
  • What is the RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025?
    +
    Rajasthan Conductor syllabus is divided into various subjects, i.e. General Knowledge, Traffic Rules, First Aid and Emergencies, Mathematics, Current Affairs, General Hindi, and General English.
