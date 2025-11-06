RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download Latest Syllabus PDF

RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to conduct Rajasthan Conductor 2025 exam on November 5. This state-level exam is being held to fill 500 vacancies for Conductor posts in the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates aspiring for these posts must check the syllabus for focused preparation. Typically, the syllabus is divided into various subjects, i.e. General Knowledge, Traffic Rules, First Aid and Emergencies, Mathematics, Current Affairs, General Hindi, and General English. The Rajasthan Conductor exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. Familiarity with the exam syllabus enables candidates to prioritise chapters/subjects important for the exam. Scroll down to learn more about the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025 Understanding the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus allows candidates to determine relevant topics and stay on track during the preparation. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment process shared below for the candidate’s reference. Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Conductor Vacancy 500 Question Type Objective Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking (Unattempted Questions) Yes (1/3rd mark) Also, check: Rajasthan Conductor Eligibility

RSMSSB Mock Test RSMSSB Conductor Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should thoroughly review the RSMSSB Conductor exam pattern to learn about the exam format and its requirements. Typically, the written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and it is mandatory to fill in only one of the options for each question. You should darken the circle “E” if you are not attempting the question. If you don’t mark any of the five circles, 1/3rd of the marks for the question shall be deducted. Let’s discuss the weightage of the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus in the table below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 100 2 hours Traffic Rules First Aid and Emergencies Mathematics Current Affairs General Hindi General English RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics Candidates who are preparing for the written exam must integrate the Rajasthan Conductor syllabus to learn only exam-specific chapters. This will help them dedicate more time to revision and practice of questions. The exam syllabus includes various subjects, i.e. General Knowledge, Traffic Rules, First Aid and Emergencies, Mathematics, Current Affairs, General Hindi, and General English. Mastering topics across all these subjects can improve your chances of securing high scores in the exam. Here is the subject-wise RSMSSB Conductor syllabus tabulated below:

Subject Important Topics सामान्य हिन्दी शुद्ध-अशुद्ध सन्धि, सन्धि विच्छेद वाक्य संशोधन व शुद्ध वर्तनी विलोम शब्द मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ अंग्रेजी-हिन्दी अनुवाद पर्यायवाची शब्द समानार्थक शब्द. Mathematics Addition Division Profit & Loss Subtraction Multiplication Percentage Average Ratio & Proportion Traffic Rules Traffic Signals and Signs (red, yellow, green), road signs (mandatory, cautionary, informatory) Motor Vehicle Act (relevant sections for conductors) Traffic Laws (lane discipline, speed limits, overtaking, pedestrian rules, parking) Traffic Management First Aid Basic First Aid Principles Emergency Assessment Common Injuries and Procedures: Sprains & Strains (RICE therapy) Head Injuries (symptoms, care) Wounds & Bleeding (pressure, cleaning, dressing) Fractures & Dislocations (immobilization) Burns (cooling, dressing) Choking (Heimlich maneuver) Unconsciousness (recovery position) First Aid Kit knowledge Cardiac Arrest (CPR) Emergency Situations Accident Management Emergency Response Fire Safety Basic Disaster Management General Knowledge Indian Constitution History Economy Geography National & International Current Events Culture Scientific Research Sports Important Days State Related Events and News General English Translation Opposite Words Singular-Plural Tense, Verb Unseen Passage Spelling & Sentence Correction

How to Cover Rajasthan RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025? Preparing for the RSMSSB Conductor exam can be challenging due to the huge number of applicants against limited vacancies. Consistency and the right approach are the key to success. Here are the expert-recommended Rajasthan Conductor preparation tips and tricks to excel in the exam. Analyse the RSMSSB Conductor syllabus thoroughly before deciding on the resources and exam strategy.

Dedicate time to all the subjects as per their weightage and your conceptual knowledge.

Practice previous year papers and mock tests to balance accuracy and speed.

Revise all the important chapters regularly to boost your preparation and confidence. Best Books for RSMSSB Conductor Syllabus 2025 Various books and resources can help you prepare well for the RSMSSB Conductor exam. However, you must ensure that the resources are based on the latest trends and exam requirements. Some of the best RSMSSB Conductor books for top-notch preparation are as follows: