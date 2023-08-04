Biotechnology Principles and Processes Revision Notes CBSE Class 12 Biology 2023-24: Download PDF

1 rDNA- Recombinant DNA 2 Gene cloning- DNA technology used to multiply the copies of a gene to increase the yield of its products. 3 Gene transfer- Transferring a DNA segment or gene from one organism to another. 4 Genetic Engineering- Manipulating the genetic material of cells or organisms to enable them to make new substances or perform new functions. 5 ori- The specific sequence of DNA which initiates replication. 6 Restriction enzymes- Enzymes that cut the DNA at specific sites. Also called as molecular scissors. 7 Plasmid- Autonomously replicating extrachromosomal circular DNA. 8 Cloning Vectors- Vectors that introduce foreign DNA into host cells. 9 Endonuclease- Restriction enzymes that recognise specific sequences within the DNA sequence. 10 Nucleases- Restriction enzymes that are specific to digest nucleic acids. 11 Exonucleases- Restriction enzyme that cleaves nucleotides sequentially from free ends of a linear Nucleic acid substrate. 12 Palindromic sequences- The sequence of base pairs that reads the same on both the strands when read in the same orientation (i.e. 5' to 3' in both the strands) 13 Gel Electrophoresis- A method of separating fragments of DNA molecule on an agarose gel. 14 Elution- The extraction of separated fragments of DNA from the electrophoresis gel. 15 Autoradiography- A technique that uses X-Ray film to visualise radioactively labelled molecules or fragments of molecules. 16 Transformation- A procedure in which bacterial cells take up DNA from the surrounding environment and get transformed. 17 Selectable markers- A gene or other identifiable portion of DNA whose inheritance can be followed and used in the process of selection of transformed cells from non-transformed ones. 19 Insertional Inactivation- The process by which a gene encoding a protein is inactivated by the insertion of a foreign DNA within the coding sequence of the protein 19 Ti Plasmid- Tumour inducing Plasmid in Agrobacterum sp. causing tumour in plant cells. 20 Tumour- Uncontrolled growth of cells in the body of plants or animals. 21 Microinjection- The process of introducing rDNA into animal cells using a micropipette 22 Biolistics/gene gun- A direct gene transfer method for delivering foreign genes into any tissues and cells or even seedlings. * The foreign DNA is coated or precipitated onto the surface of minute gold or tungsten particles * It is bombarded or shot onto the target tissue or cells using the gene gun. 23 Embryonic stem(ES) cells- An embryonic cell having totipotency that can replicate indefinitely, transform into other types of cells ,and serve as a continuous source of new cells. These cells are derived from inner cell mass of the blastocyst or the 4-9 cell stage of embryo. 24 Lysozyme- The enzyme that digests the cell wall of bacteria. 25 Cellulase- The enzyme that digests cellulose of plant cell walls. 26 Chitinase- The enzyme that can digest cell walls of fungi which contains chitin. 27 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)- Polymerase Chain Reaction where DNA can be amplified in a short time to produce multiple copies of DNA (can be made in vitro). 29 Recombinant protein- Protein encoding gene expressed in a heterologous host 29 Bioreactors- Are vessels in which raw materials are Biologically converted into products using microbial,plant or animal cells 30 Downstream- Processing The process of formulation,separation and purification of rDNA products made in Bioreactors. 31 Spooling- The method of separating DNA precipitates in chilled ethanol ,after its isolation from the other cell contents. 32 Disarmed pathogens- Some bacteria or viruses,which are used to transfer recombinant DNA carrying the gene of interest to thehost cells. 33 Retrovirus- RNA virus containing reverse transcriptase and can be used to transfer the gene of interest into the host chromosome. 34 Ligases- Enzymes that can join fragments of DNA. 35 Vector- A molecule,capable of replication in a host organism,into which a gene is inserted to construct a recombinant DNA molecule. 36 Competent Host- Cell A cell which has been chemically treated to take up rDNA from its surroundings through pores in its cell wall. 37 Amplification- An increase in the number of copies of a specific DNA fragment; can be in vivo or in vitro. 39 Sticky ends- Single-stranded overhanging ends of DNA formed by the restriction enzymes cutting the strands of DNA at specific palindromic sequences. 39 Denaturation- Double-stranded DNA is separated by applying high temperature of oC. 40 Annealing- Primers bind to the 3'ends of the separated DNA strands 41 Extension- DNA polymerase extends the primers by adding complementary nucleotides.Taq polymerase is used here. 42 Taq Polymerase- DNA polymerase obtained from bacteria Thermus aquaticus