CBSE Class 12 Biology Microbes in Human Welfare Revision Notes, 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Revision Notes

Important Terms

1 BOD- Biochemical Oxygen Demand 2 GAP- Ganga Action Plan 3 YAP- Yamuna Action Plan 4 KVIC- Khadi and Village Industries Commission 5 LAB- Lactic Acid Bacteria 6 Baculovirus- Pathogens that attack insects and other arthropods 7 Effluent- The product of primary treatment of sewage. 8 Fermentors- A very large vessel where microbes are grown on an industrial scale. 9 Flocs- mass of mesh like structure formed by Bacteria and fungi. 10 Prions- The proteinaceous infectious agent. 11 Methanogens - Bacteria producing methane. 12 STPs- Sewage Treatment Plants 13 IARI- Indian Agricultural Research Institute 14 IPM- Integrated Pest Management

Microbes in Household

LAB ( Lacto bacillus ) grows in milk and converts it into curd. It produces lactic acid.

BAKER'S YEAST ( Saccharomyces cerevisia e) -It causes fermentation &produces carbon dioxide.

TODDY -Traditional drink prepared by fermenting palm sap.

Cheese- Swiss cheese (large amounts of CO 2 are produced by Propionibacterium sharmanii )

Roquefort cheese — by fungi.

Fermented Beverages

Yeast ferments malted cereal and fruit juice to produce ethanol.

With distillation—whisky, brandy, rum

Without distillation—wine, beer

Chemicals

Acids:

Aspergillus niger - citric acid

Acetobacter aceti - acetic acid

Clostridium butylicum - butyric acid

Lactobacillus – lactic acid

Lipases

Used in detergent formulation to remove oil stain of laundry.

Streptokinase

Produced by Streptococcus . used as a clot buster for removing clots from blood vessels

Cyclosporin-A

Used as an immunosuppr essive agent in organ transplant.

produced by Trichoderma polysporum .

Statins

Produced by Monascus purpureas

It lowers blood cholesterol

Antibiotics

Penicillin -It is produced by Penicillium notatum

Microbes to control pests and diseases

Bacillus thuringiensis - produces protein which kills the caterpillars.

Trichoderma - fungi kills root borne pathogens.

Baculovirus –(genus. Nucleopolyhedrovirus-) attacks specific insects and other arthropods.

Biological control-lady bird beetle to get rid of aphids and dragon flies to eradicate mosquitoes.

Microbes in the Production of Bio-Gas

Methanogens (e.g .) Methanobacterium.

Act on cellular material to produce methane, seen in anaerobic sludge digesters, rumen of cattle, flooded rice fields and in cattle dung.

Microbes as biofertilizers

Bacteria: Symbiotic Bacteria ( Rhizobium ) and free living Bacteria ( azospirillum and azatobacter ) fix atmospheric nitrogen and enrich soil nutrients.

Cyanobacteria: Anabaena, Nostoc, and Oscillatoria enrich the organic matter of soil through photosynthesis.

Fungi (e.g.) Glomus fungi associate with the roots of higher plants to absorb phosphorous and give it to plants. It gives resistance to root-borne pathogens.

Microbes used in sewage treatment

Primary Treatment: 1. Filtration 2. Sedimentation

Secondary Treatment: 1. Aerobic Digestion 2. Anaerobic digestion

