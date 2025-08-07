CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper 2025 - 2026: Applied Maths Sample Paper for the 2025-26 academic year for 12th is an essential resource for students preparing for their board examinations. As the exams approach, utilizing effective study materials becomes crucial, and this article aims to provide comprehensive support by offering a readily accessible sample paper. Furthermore, to facilitate thorough preparation and self-assessment, this resource also includes the official marking scheme. This allows students to not only practice with authentic sample questions but also to accurately evaluate their performance and understand the expected answers and grading criteria. Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26 For All Subjects CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper 2025-26: General Exam Instructions

Here are the key instructions for the question paper Total Questions & Sections: The paper has 38 questions and is divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E. All questions are compulsory.

Question Types & Marks: Section A: 20 questions (1-18 are MCQs, 19-20 are Assertion-Reason) worth 1 mark each. Section B: 5 Very Short Answer (VSA) questions (21-25) worth 2 marks each. Section C: 6 Short Answer (SA) questions (26-31) worth 3 marks each. Section D: 4 Long Answer (LA) questions (32-35) worth 5 marks each. Section E: 3 Case Study-based questions (36-38) worth 4 marks each.

Internal Choice: While there is no overall choice, some questions have an internal choice. This means you will have options to choose from within those specific questions.

Calculators: The use of calculators is strictly prohibited.

SECTION – A This section comprises of 18 multiple choice questions and two assertion and reason type questions of 1 mark each. 1. In what ratio must a grocer mix two varieties of tea worth ₹ 60 per kg and ₹ 65 per kg so that by selling the mixture at ₹ 68.20 per kg the gain is 10%? (A) 3 : 2 (B) 2 : 3 (C) 2 : 5 (D) 3 : 5 2. In a 100m race, A can give B a start of 10 m and can give C a start of 28 m. In the same race, B can give C a start of (A) 10 m (B) 20 m (C) 18 m (D) 8 m 3. 4. Match the following columns to complete the sentence and choose the correct option Trend Pattern of variation Time period of variation I. Secular trend b. has smooth, regular variations iii. over a long-term period II. Cyclical trend c. has oscillatory variation i. over a period more than a year III. Seasonal trend a. is a regular periodic variability ii. within a period of one year

(A) I – a – ii; II – b – iii; III – c – i (B) I – b – iii; II – c – i; III – a – ii

(C) I – b – ii; II – c – i; III – a – iii (D) I – b – ii; II – a – iii; III – c – i 5. For the annual payment R to remain the same in case the interest rate decreases from 6% to 4%, the present value of a perpetuity (A) will decrease.

(B) will remain the same

(C) will increase

(D) will no longer be valid 6. If 13 ≤ 𝑘 ≤ 21, 9 ≤ 𝑝 ≤ 19, 2 < 𝑚 < 6 and 𝑘, 𝑝, 𝑚 are integers, then which of the following inequality is always valid? 7. 8. 9. The central limit theorem states that if the sample size_______ (A) increases then sampling distribution must approach normal distribution

(B) decreases then the sample distribution must approach normal distribution

(C) increases then the sampling distribution much approach an exponential distribution

(D) decreases then the sampling distribution much approach an exponential distribution

10. Two groups of students from different schools are tested for their average mathematics scores. Group 1 has 12 students, and Group 2 has 10 students. What is the degree of freedom for this independent two-sample t-test? (A) 20 (B) 21 (C) 19 (D) 22 11. 12. 13. At what rate of interest will the present value of a perpetuity of ₹ 500 payable at the end of each quarter be ₹ 40000? (A) 1.25 % p.a (B) 2.5 % p.a. (C) 5 % p.a. (D) 6 % p.a 14. 15. 16. A fair coin is tossed 6 times. Let X be the number of heads obtained. If 𝑃(𝑋 = 𝑘) = 𝑃(𝑋 = 𝑘 + 2), then the value of 𝑘 is A) 4 (B) 3 (C) (D) 1 17. 𝐴 and 𝐵 are square matrices of order 3. The determinants of 𝐴 and 𝐵 are 5 and 4 respectively, then the determinant of the matrix 4𝐴 2 𝐵 is (A) 64 (B) 400 (C) 1600 (D) 6400 18. Using flat rate method, the EMI to repay a loan of ₹ 20000 in 2 1/2 years at an interest rate of 8 % p.a. is

(A) ₹ 700 (B) ₹ 800 (C) ₹ 90 (D) ₹ 100 Questions number 19 and 20 are Assertion and Reason based questions carrying 1 mark each. Two statements are given, one labelled Assertion

(A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer from the options (A), (B), (C) and (D) as given below: (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) but (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).

(C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true. 19. Assertion (A): Let 𝐴 be a 2 x 2 matrix, then 𝑎𝑑𝑗 (𝑎𝑑𝑗 𝐴) = 𝐴 Reason (R): |𝑎𝑑𝑗 𝐴| = |𝐴| 20. Assertion (A): If a random variable X follows a binomial distribution with parameters n and p, then the mean of X is always less than its variance.