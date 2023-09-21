CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Hindi. Also, find attached free PDF download links for the same.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: In this article, students can find the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern with Marking Scheme. Exam Pattern is an analysis of the format of the question paper and typology of questions, and the marking scheme is the allotment of marks to different units and chapters from the curriculum. Both of these are important study materials from the examination’s point of view since the toughness of the exam can be tested from these.

Along with the exam pattern and marking scheme, syllabus, deleted syllabus, sample paper, additional practice paper, etc. are equally significant for strategizing your preparation plan and understanding the importance of the examination. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam is a crucial step in a student’s academic journey and thus careful steps must be taken for the same. A well-strategized plan can ensure a good score on the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Paper Design & Syllabus Specifications 2023-2024

Here, the paper design and syllabus specifications for CBSE Class 12 Hindi have been attached. Hearing, Speaking, and Writing are the three parameters of assessment in Hindi Core. Among them, Hearing and Speaking are part of practicals and Writing is the theory exam taken at the end.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Paper Design & Syllabus Specifications 2023-2024

Students can find here the Paper Design and Syllabus Specifications for the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective. The layout of the theoretical exam has been presented below. For practicals, students would be tested on the grounds of hearing and speaking abilities.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Exam Pattern With Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme have been attached below. Students can check the updated exam pattern for the current academic session 2023-2024. These will help students in strengthening their preparation.

Section Question No. Typology of Questions No of questions Marks Section-A 1 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 10 1 x 10= 10 2 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 3 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 4 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 5 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 6 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 10 1 x 10 = 10 Section- B 7 Long Answer Questions (120 words) 1 6 x 1 = 6 8 Short Answer Questions (40 words) 2 2 x 2 = 4 9 Short Answer Questions (60 words) 3 2 x 3 = 6 10 Short Answer Questions (60 words) 2 3 x 2 = 6 11 Short Answer Questions (40 words) 2 2 x 2 = 4 12 Short Answer Questions (60 words) 2 3 x 2 = 6 13 Short Answer Questions (40 words) 2 2 x 2 = 4 14 Short Answer Questions (40 words) 2 2 x 2 = 4

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Exam Pattern with Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme have been attached here for students. These study materials can improvise your exam preparation plan and bring good score.

Section Question No. Typology of Questions No of questions Marks Section-A 1 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 10 1 x 10= 10 2 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 08 1 x 8 = 8 3 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 4 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 5 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 05 1 x 5 = 5 6 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 07 1 x 7 = 7 Section- B 7 Long Answer Questions (120 words) 1 5 x 1 = 5 8 Short Answer Questions (60 words) 2 3 x 2 = 6 9 Short Answer Questions (60 words) 2 3 x 2 = 6 10 Short Answer Questions 2 2 x 2 = 4 11 Long Answer Questions 1 6 x 1 = 6 12 Short Answer Questions 2 2 x 2 = 4 13 Long Answer Questions 1 6 x 1 = 6 14 Short Answer Questions (60 words) 1 3 x 1 = 3

