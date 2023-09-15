CBSE Class 12 Hindi Additional Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Hindi Additional Questions for CBSE Class 12: This article presents an additional question paper for CBSE Class 12 Hindi. These practise questions are competency-focused questions aimed at promoting practical knowledge in students.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Additional Practice Questions 2024: In this article, students can find complete details of the additional practice question paper for the CBSE Class 12 Hindi subject. The practice paper attached here is primarily for students of class 12 who are appearing for the upcoming CBSE Board Examination in 2024. Students can also find the attached marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Hindi here. This marking scheme and practice questions will improve your studying techniques and question-solving techniques since they are based on increased competency of up to 50%.

Students will now have to practice competency-focused questions for CBSE Board Exam 2024, according to the new additional practice paper released by CBSE on its official website. Competency-focused questions are questions designed in a manner such that they have the essence of real-life applications in them. As the theme already suggests, they are prepared to encourage practical learning in students instead of rote learning and mugging up theoretical concepts. Given the need for developing a focus on practical learning, the board authorities have implemented the change.

This is in line with the Indian government’s initiative of changing the education system in India and growing it as per the needs of future generations. National Education Policy (NEP) is one such big initiative by the Indian government. CBSE Board has decided to follow the road and is upgrading the academic and assessment patterns.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Additional Practise Question Paper 2024

Find here the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Additional Practise Question Paper for the upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024. Also, have a look at the general instructions below.

General Instructions

इस प्रश्‍नपत्र मेंदो खडं हैं– खडं ‘अ’‍और ‘ब’। खंड ‘अ’‍मेंवस्तपुरक/बहुववकल्पीय और खडं ‘ब’‍में वस्तवुनष्ठ/वर्णनात्मक प्रश्‍न हैं। प्रश्‍नपत्र केदोनों खडं ों मेंप्रश्‍नों की कुल संख्या 14 हैऔर सभी प्रश्‍न अवनवायणहैं। खडं ‘अ’‍मेंकुल 40 वस्तुपरक प्रश्‍न पछूेगए हैं, विनमेंसेके वल 40 प्रश्‍नों केउत्तर देनेहैं। खडं ‘ब’‍मेंकुल 8 प्रश्‍न हैं। वनदशेानसुार ववकल्पों का ध्यान रखतेहुए सभी प्रश्‍नों केउत्तर देना अवनवायणहै। प्रश्‍नों केउत्तर वलखतेसमय क्रम संख्या अवश्य वलखें। सभी प्रश्‍नों केउत्तर क्रमानसुार वलखें।

Related: Related: CBSE Class 12 Additional Practise Papers 2024(All Subjects)

To download the Additional Practise Paper for CBSE Class 12 Hindi, click on the link below

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Marking Scheme 2024

Sections Type of Questions No of questions Marks Allotted Section-A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 40 1 x 40 = 40 Section-B Very Short Answer Questions (VSA) 4 4 x 4 = 16 Section-B Short Answer Type Questions 6 6 x 4 = 24

To download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Marking Scheme 2024, click on the link below

Also Read:

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024