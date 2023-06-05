CBSE Class 12 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Core and Elective for 2024 Board Exams

CBSE Class 12 Core Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2024: CBSE Board offers Hindi language course to students as CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core paper (code 302) and CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective (code 002). Both the Hindi syllabus for CBSE Class 12th consist of two sections, section A objective questions and section B subjective questions. However, the prescribed books for the two papers vary. The major difference between the two papers is that Hindi Core is focused more on providing the basic knowledge of the language to candidates while Hindi Elective dives deeper into the prose, poetry, and grammar of the language to enhance the candidate’s knowledge of the subject. In this article, we have provided the list of chapters which are removed from the Hindi Core syllabus 2024 and Hindi Elective syllabus 2024 separately.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 Book Section Chapter/ Topic Page No. आरोह भाग-2 काव्य खंड गजानन माधव मुक्तिबोध- सहर्ष स्वीकारा है(पूरा पाठ) 27-33 फ़िराक गोरखपुरी- गज़ल 59-61 गद्य खंड विष्णु खरे- चार्ली चैप्लिन यानी हम सब(पूरा पाठ) 118-127 रजिया सज्जाद ज़हीर- नमक(पूरा पाठ) 128-140 वितान भाग-2 एन फ्रैंक- डायरी के पन्ने 53-78

Also Check: