CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Hindi Elective Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: CBSE Board’s sample paper for Hindi (Elective) is out now and available for download. Check the solved sample paper and its marking scheme from this article.

CBSE Hindi Elective Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE Board offers Hindi Elective, subject code 002, for students who do not use Hindi as a first language. The Hindi Elective question paper will be for 80 marks, to be completed in 3 hours. There would be, overall, 14 questions in both the sections of the question paper. The first section would have 40 objective questions whereas the second section would have descriptive questions.

Also Check: Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Check the general instructions provided in the sample question paper below:

CBSE Hindi Elective Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

Starting from Section A,

To check the complete sample question of CBSE Hindi Elective for Class 12th, click on the link given below,

CBSE Board has also provided the Marking Scheme / Solution for the paper along with the sample paper.

Using the marking scheme provided for the questions, students will be able to identify what exactly the evaluators would look for in the paper.

To check the Marking Scheme of CBSE Hindi Elective for Class 12th, click on the link given below:

Related:

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24