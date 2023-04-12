CBSE English Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2023: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023: CBSE board has made available the complete English Elective curriculum for the 2023-24 academic session on its website. Also download the PDF of the syllabus here.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus: The curriculum of English Elective, subject code 001, has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education and is available in PDF format on its academic website. The paper English Elective must not be confused with the curriculum of English Core whose subject code is 301. The English Elective course is focused on providing extensive exposure to the students in a variety of writings in the English language, expand their vocabulary, develop taste for reading, develop capability to draw inferences, identify and appreciate different styles of writing and nuances, etc. In this article we have provided the complete English Elective syllabus for students. Candidates can check and download the CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24 from the direct link which has been provided towards the end.

CBSE English Elective Syllabus Class Highlights

Subject: English Elective

Subject Code: 001

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Written Exam 80 + Seminar 20)

CBSE English Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Section A Reading Comprehension 20 MARKS

This section will have two unseen passages and a poem:

1. 12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions out of 15 from a literary or discursive passage of about 950-1000 words to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference, analysis, appreciation and vocabulary. (1 X 12 =12 Marks)

2. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1x4=4 Marks)

3. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation, analysis and evaluation. (1 X 4= 4 Marks)

Section B Applied Grammar 8 Marks

8 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions out of 10 involving transformation of sentences. (1x8 =8 Marks)

Creative Writing 20 Marks

Three Long Writing Task out of Four to be answered in 120-150 words each as discursive and interpretative writing. (5x3=15 Marks)

6. One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words: An essay on an argumentative/discursive topic such as an article/report/speech. Contemporary topics/ issues to be a part of Article, Report and Speech Writing. (5x1=5 Marks)

Section C

This section will have a variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.

Textbook 22 Marks

Reference to the Context One Prose extract out of two to assess literary appreciation and analysis (6x1= 6 Marks)

ii. One Poetry extract out of two to assess literary appreciation and analysis (6x1= 6 Marks) One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking and drawing inferences in poetry and prose.

(3X1=3 Marks) One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words each to assess deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions to elicit creative responses and assess ability to form opinions. (5x1=5 Marks)

Fiction (10 Marks)

One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (2x1=2 Marks) One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (3x1=3 Marks) One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test deeper (in depth) understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing global inferences of the given text with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending opinions.

Students can select one of the two prescribed texts.

Seminar (20 Marks)

Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play

- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Prescribed Books:

Kaleidoscope - Text book published by NCERT Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan (Novel)

Book- Kaleidoscope-Short Stories - I Sell my Dreams

- Eveline

- A Wedding in Brownsville Book- Kaleidoscope-Poetry - A Lecture Upon the Shadow

- Poems by Milton

- Poems by Blake

- Kubla Khan

- Trees

- The Wild Swans of Coole

- Time and Time Again Book- Kaleidoscope- Non fiction - Freedom

- The Mark on the Wall

- Film-making

- Why the Novel Matters

- The Argumentative Indian Book- Kaleidoscope-Drama Chandalika- RABINDRANATH TAGORE

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Also check:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)