AFCAT Exam Centres 2025: Check Exam City Correction and List of State-wise Test Centres

AFCAT Exam Centre 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the list of AFCAT Exam Centres 2025 along with the official notification. The AFCAT 2 exam will be conducted in over 100 cities across India. This gives candidates a wide range of options. Candidates must select five preferred test cities. One of these cities will be allotted as the final AFCAT exam centre based on availability. If the selected cities are already full, candidates will be assigned to another nearby available centre. The final decision lies with the examination authority.
IAF has also announced the exam city and date details for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025. Registered candidates must visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in , and log in using their email ID and password to check their allotted exam city and date.
Additionally, the official website clearly states that all candidates must review their AFCAT 2 exam city details and make any corrections (if needed) in their AFCAT 2 Application Form before August 9, 2025. No further changes will be allowed after this deadline.
AFCAT Exam Centres 2025
The AFCAT Exam 2025 will be conducted at nearly 100 test centres across India to ensure accessibility for candidates from all regions. AFCAT exam centres 2025 are widely distributed to provide convenience for all aspirants.
Candidates can choose their preferred AFCAT 2025 exam centre while filling out the application form. The Indian Air Force (IAF) aims to allot the exam centre selected by the candidate, depending on availability. Therefore, it is advised to select the nearest AFCAT test centre for easy travel and reduced exam-day stress.
Check the complete list of AFCAT 2025 exam centres across India in the table below:
|
Agartala
|
Agra
|
Ajmer
|
Ahmedabad
|
Aizawl
|
Alwar
|
Allahabad/Prayagraj
|
Ambala
|
Vellore
|
Amritsar
|
Bareilly
|
Behrampur (Odisha)
|
Belagavi
|
Bengaluru
|
Bhagalpur
|
Bhilai
|
Bhopal
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Bhuj
|
Bikaner
|
Chandigarh
|
Chennai
|
Coimbatore
|
Darbhanga
|
Dehradun
|
Delhi
|
Dhanbad
|
Diu
|
Durgapur
|
Faridabad
|
Ganganagar
|
Gaya
|
Ghaziabad
|
Gorakhpur
|
Greater Noida
|
Guntur
|
Gurugram
|
Guwahati
|
Gwalior
|
Haldwani
|
Hisar
|
Hyderabad
|
Imphal
|
Indore
|
Itanagar
|
Jabalpur
|
Jaipur
|
Jalandhar
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Jammu
|
Jamshedpur
|
Jhansi
|
Jodhpur
|
Jorhat
|
Kannur
|
Kanpur
|
Kharagpur
|
Kochi
|
Kohima
|
Kolhapur
|
Kolkata
|
Kota
|
Kurukshetra
|
Leh
|
Lucknow
|
Madurai
|
Mangalore
|
Meerut
|
Midnapore
|
Mumbai
|
Mysore
|
Nagpur
|
Nasik
|
Nizamabad
|
Pathankot
|
Patna
|
Port Blair
|
Puducherry
|
Pune
|
Rajkot
|
Ranchi
|
Roorkee
|
Rourkela
|
Sambalpur
|
Shillong
|
Shimla
|
Silchar
|
Solapur
|
Sonipat
|
Srinagar
|
Thane
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Thrissur
|
Tinsukia
|
Tirunelveli
|
Tirupati
|
Udaipur
|
Ujjain
|
Vadodara
|
Varanasi
|
Vatakara
|
Vijayawada
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Warangal
|
—
AFCAT 2 Exam City Correction 2025
Candidates appearing for the AFCAT 2 2025 exam can now correct mistakes in their exam city allotment details. Applicants should carefully check their name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, gender, photo, and signature after downloading the AFCAT 2 exam city allotment list,
If there is any error, candidates must visit the official AFCAT website and log in using their registered email ID and password to fix the issue. The last date to make corrections is August 9, 2025.
Candidates can update the following details if incorrect:
-
Spelling mistakes in their name
-
Date of birth or Aadhaar number (if not matching with valid documents)
-
Gender, category, and contact information
-
Educational qualifications (if entered wrongly)
Essentials to Carry at AFCAT Exam Centres 2025
Candidates must carry the following essentials to the exam centre to appear for the AFCAT 2025 exam:
-
AFCAT 2025 Admit Card (mandatory)
-
Aadhaar Card (as identity proof)
-
Any one valid photo ID: PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or College ID
-
Two recent passport-size colour photographs
-
Blue or black ballpoint pen for marking answers
Prohibited Items at AFCAT Exam Centres 2025
Candidates must be aware of the banned items in the AFCAT exam hall. Carrying any of the following may lead to disqualification:
-
Textbooks, notes, or study material
-
Calculators, log tables, slide rulers
-
Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pagers, or any electronic gadgets
-
Any document or paper not authorized by the exam authorities
Important Points for AFCAT Exam Centres 2025
The following are the key points about AFCAT Exam Centres candidates should know:
-
Candidates can select up to five exam cities while filling out the AFCAT 2025 application form.
-
Exam centres are allotted based on candidate preferences and seat availability.
-
The final allotment also depends on the total number of applications received for each city.
-
Once allotted, no requests to change the exam centre will be entertained by the exam authority.
