AFCAT Exam Centres 2025: Check Exam City Correction and List of State-wise Test Centres

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT Exam Centre 2025 list along with key exam-day instructions. Candidates can select five preferred cities during registration. The final exam centre is allotted based on availability. Corrections in exam city details are allowed until August 9, 2025. Check here city list, what to carry, what to avoid, and important guidelines for AFCAT 2 2025.

Mridula Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 15:25 IST
AFCAT Exam Centres 2025: List of State-wise Test Centres
AFCAT Exam Centre 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the list of AFCAT Exam Centres 2025 along with the official notification. The AFCAT 2 exam will be conducted in over 100 cities across India. This gives candidates a wide range of options. Candidates must select five preferred test cities. One of these cities will be allotted as the final AFCAT exam centre based on availability. If the selected cities are already full, candidates will be assigned to another nearby available centre. The final decision lies with the examination authority.

IAF has also announced the exam city and date details for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025. Registered candidates must visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in , and log in using their email ID and password to check their allotted exam city and date.

Additionally, the official website clearly states that all candidates must review their AFCAT 2 exam city details and make any corrections (if needed) in their AFCAT 2 Application Form before August 9, 2025. No further changes will be allowed after this deadline.

AFCAT Exam Centres 2025

The AFCAT Exam 2025 will be conducted at nearly 100 test centres across India to ensure accessibility for candidates from all regions. AFCAT exam centres 2025 are widely distributed to provide convenience for all aspirants.

Candidates can choose their preferred AFCAT 2025 exam centre while filling out the application form. The Indian Air Force (IAF) aims to allot the exam centre selected by the candidate, depending on availability. Therefore, it is advised to select the nearest AFCAT test centre for easy travel and reduced exam-day stress.

Check the complete list of AFCAT 2025 exam centres across India in the table below:

Agartala

Agra

Ajmer

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Alwar

Allahabad/Prayagraj

Ambala

Vellore

Amritsar

Bareilly

Behrampur (Odisha)

Belagavi

Bengaluru

Bhagalpur

Bhilai

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Bhuj

Bikaner

Chandigarh

Chennai

Coimbatore

Darbhanga

Dehradun

Delhi

Dhanbad

Diu

Durgapur

Faridabad

Ganganagar

Gaya

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Greater Noida

Guntur

Gurugram

Guwahati

Gwalior

Haldwani

Hisar

Hyderabad

Imphal

Indore

Itanagar

Jabalpur

Jaipur

Jalandhar

Jalpaiguri

Jammu

Jamshedpur

Jhansi

Jodhpur

Jorhat

Kannur

Kanpur

Kharagpur

Kochi

Kohima

Kolhapur

Kolkata

Kota

Kurukshetra

Leh

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Meerut

Midnapore

Mumbai

Mysore

Nagpur

Nasik

Nizamabad

Pathankot

Patna

Port Blair

Puducherry

Pune

Rajkot

Ranchi

Roorkee

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Shillong

Shimla

Silchar

Solapur

Sonipat

Srinagar

Thane

Thiruvananthapuram

Thrissur

Tinsukia

Tirunelveli

Tirupati

Udaipur

Ujjain

Vadodara

Varanasi

Vatakara

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Warangal

AFCAT 2 Exam City Correction 2025

Candidates appearing for the AFCAT 2 2025 exam can now correct mistakes in their exam city allotment details. Applicants should carefully check their name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, gender, photo, and signature after downloading the AFCAT 2 exam city allotment list,

If there is any error, candidates must visit the official AFCAT website and log in using their registered email ID and password to fix the issue. The last date to make corrections is August 9, 2025.

Candidates can update the following details if incorrect:

  • Spelling mistakes in their name

  • Date of birth or Aadhaar number (if not matching with valid documents)

  • Gender, category, and contact information

  • Educational qualifications (if entered wrongly)

AFCAT 2 Exam Date 2025

Essentials to Carry at AFCAT Exam Centres 2025

Candidates must carry the following essentials to the exam centre to appear for the AFCAT 2025 exam:

  • AFCAT 2025 Admit Card (mandatory)

  • Aadhaar Card (as identity proof)

  • Any one valid photo ID: PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or College ID

  • Two recent passport-size colour photographs

  • Blue or black ballpoint pen for marking answers

Prohibited Items at AFCAT Exam Centres 2025

Candidates must be aware of the banned items in the AFCAT exam hall. Carrying any of the following may lead to disqualification:

  • Textbooks, notes, or study material

  • Calculators, log tables, slide rulers

  • Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pagers, or any electronic gadgets

  • Any document or paper not authorized by the exam authorities

Important Points for AFCAT Exam Centres 2025

The following are the key points about AFCAT Exam Centres candidates should know:

  • Candidates can select up to five exam cities while filling out the AFCAT 2025 application form.

  • Exam centres are allotted based on candidate preferences and seat availability.

  • The final allotment also depends on the total number of applications received for each city.

  • Once allotted, no requests to change the exam centre will be entertained by the exam authority.

