AFCAT 2 Exam Date 2025: Check Complete Schedule, Timings, and Instructions for Exam Day Here

AFCAT Exam Date 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has activated the correction link for the AFCAT 2 2025 application form. The last date to submit the AFCAT 2 Application Form was July 1, 2025. The detailed notification was released on June 2, 2025, while the short notice came out on May 27, 2025. The AFCAT 2 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025. Candidates should know the AFCAT important dates. It includes key events like the application form release, admit card download, exam dates, and result announcements. Candidates are advised to regularly check updates to avoid missing any deadlines. This article provides complete schedule of AFCAT 2 2025. AFCAT 2 Exam Date 2025 The AFCAT 2 2025 Exam Date has been officially announced by the Indian Air Force. The exam will be held on 23rd August and 24th August 2025, with 25th August 2025 marked as a reserve day. Candidates aiming for AFCAT 2 2025 should start preparing without waiting for the exam day to approach, as the competition is tough.

The AFCAT 2 2025 exam begins with an online test, which is the first stage of the selection process. Candidates must score above the cut-off marks and move on to the SSB round to qualify. The online paper consists of 100 questions from English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and General Awareness. According to the AFCAT 2 marking scheme, each correct answer carries 3 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. AFCAT 2 2025 Exam Shift Timing The AFCAT 2 2025 exam shift timings were officially announced in the detailed notification released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 2, 2025. The AFCAT exam will be conducted in two shifts, Morning and Afternoon. The duration of the AFCAT written test is 2 hours. Candidates must reach the exam centre early to complete security and biometric verification on time.

Check the officially announced shift-wise AFCAT 2 2025 exam timing to help candidates prepare better in the table below: Activity Shift 1 (Morning) Shift 2 (Afternoon) Reporting Time 08:00 AM 01:00 PM Security Check & Biometric 08:00 AM – 09:45 AM 01:00 PM – 02:45 PM Reading Instructions 09:45 AM – 10:00 AM 02:45 PM – 03:00 PM AFCAT Exam Timing 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 03:00 PM – 05:00 PM Candidates are advised to reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute issues. Being on time ensures smooth entry and completion of all formalities before the exam starts. How to Check AFCAT 2 Exam Date 2025? Candidates can easily check the AFCAT 2 2025 Exam Date by following the step-by-step process below. The Indian Air Force has released the official exam schedule on its AFCAT portal. The following is how to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at https://afcat.cdac.in. Step 2: Scroll to the “NEWS” section on the homepage. Step 3: Look for the AFCAT 2 2025 Notification PDF in the list. Step 4: Click on the notification to view the detailed information. Step 5: Check the official exam dates along with other important instructions inside the PDF. Step 6: Download the AFCAT 2 2025 notification and save it for future reference. Also Check: AFCAT Salary 2025

AFCAT Important Topics 2025 AFCAT 2 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates appearing for the AFCAT 2 2025 exam must strictly follow the exam day instructions issued by the Indian Air Force to avoid any last-minute issues. These guidelines are essential for gaining entry into the exam hall and ensuring a smooth experience. The following are the key AFCAT exam day instructions: