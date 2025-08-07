UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

US Gymnastics Championships All-Time Winners List till 2025

The US Gymnastics Championships 2025 are set to take place from August 7 to August 10, 2025, in New Orleans. The fans already expect several members of the U.S. team from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The women's side will feature Hezly Rivera, the squad's youngest gymnast, while from the men's team, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik will be there.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 7, 2025, 04:53 EDT
Hezly Rivera is an Youngest member of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's gymnastics team.
Hezly Rivera is an Youngest member of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's gymnastics team.

The 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are set to electrify New Orleans, Louisiana, from August 7-10, 2025, at the Smoothie King Center. The top gymnasts in the country will compete for national all-around titles, individual apparatus titles, and, most importantly, berths on the esteemed U.S. Junior and Senior National Teams at this major domestic competition.

These team placements are the first step for athletes hoping to compete on the world stage at events like the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships later this year. All the action will be broadcast for fans at home across various channels, including NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the official USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.

Check Out: List of Top 10 USWNT Greatest Players of All Time

List of All-Time Winners in USA Championships

The legacy of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships is built on the incredible athletes who have reached the pinnacle of the sport. Their names are etched in history, not just for their athletic prowess, but for setting the standard for future generations of American gymnasts. The following list, compiled from official sources like USA gymnastics, highlights the all-around champions who have dominated the sport over the years. The winner for 2025 USA gymanst champion will be declared after the conclusion of the championships on August 10, 2025:

Year

Women's Champion

Men's Champion

2025

To Be Announced

 To Be Announced

2024

Simone Biles

Brody Malone

2023

Simone Biles

Asher Hong

2022

Konnor McClain

Brody Malone

2021

Simone Biles

Brody Malone

2020

Canceled due to COVID-19

Canceled due to COVID-19

2019

Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak

2018

Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak

2017

Ragan Smith

Yul Moldauer

2016

Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak

2015

Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak

2014

Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak

2013

Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak

2012

Jordyn Wieber

John Orozco

2011

Jordyn Wieber

Danell Leyva

2010

Rebecca Bross

Jonathan Horton

2009

Bridget Sloan

Jonathan Horton

2008

Shawn Johnson

David Sender

2007

Shawn Johnson

David Durante

2006

Nastia Liukin

Alexander Artemev

2005

Nastia Liukin

Todd Thornton

2004

Courtney Kupets / Carly Patterson

Paul Hamm

2003

Courtney Kupets

Paul Hamm

2002

Tasha Schwikert

Paul Hamm

2001

Tasha Schwikert

Sean Townsend

2000

Elise Ray

Blaine Wilson

1999

Kristen Maloney

Blaine Wilson

1998

Kristen Maloney

Blaine Wilson

1997

Vanessa Atler / Kristy Powell

Blaine Wilson

1996

Shannon Miller

Blaine Wilson

1995

Dominique Moceanu

John Roethlisberger

1994

Dominique Dawes

Scott Keswick

1993

Shannon Miller

John Roethlisberger

1992

Kim Zmeskal

John Roethlisberger

1991

Kim Zmeskal

Chris Waller

1990

Kim Zmeskal

John Roethlisberger

1989

Brandy Johnson

Tim Ryan

1988

Phoebe Mills

Dan Hayden

1987

Kristie Phillips

Scott Johnson

1986

Jennifer Sey

Tim Daggett

1985

Sabrina Mar

Brian Babcock

1984

Mary Lou Retton

Mitch Gaylord

1983

Dianne Durham

Mitch Gaylord

1982

Tracee Talavera

Peter Vidmar

1981

Tracee Talavera

Jim Hartung

1980

Julianne McNamara

Peter Vidmar

1979

Leslie Pyfer

Bart Conner

1978

Kathy Johnson

Kurt Thomas

1977

Donna Turnbow

Kurt Thomas

1976

Denise Cheshire / Robin Huebner

Kurt Thomas

1975

Tammy Manville

Tom Beach / Bart Conner

1974

Joan Moore Gnat

John Crosby Jr.

1973

Joan Moore Gnat

Marshall Avener

1972

Joan Moore Gnat / Cathy Rigby McCoy

Yoshi Takei

1971

Joan Moore Gnat / Linda Metheny Mulvihill

Yoshi Takei

1970

Cathy Rigby

Makoto Sakomoto

1969

Joyce Tanac

Steve Hug

1968

Linda Scott

Yoshi Hayasaki

1967

N/A

Katsutoshi Kanzaki

1966

Donna Schanezer

Rusty Mitchell

1965

Gail Daley

Rusty Mitchell

1964

N/A

Rusty Mitchell

1963

Donna Schanezer

Arthur Shurlock

Source: USA Gymnastics 

The legacy of these all-around champions, from legends like Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak to newcomers like Konnor McClain and Asher Hong, serves as an inspiration. The 2025 championships will add new names to this list of gymnastics champions. 

Check Out: Who Is Mary Lou Retton? Check Her Age, Career Highlights, Achievements, and More

This will continue a tradition of excellence and set the stage for the next generation of American gymnasts to shine on both national and international platforms.


Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What is the difference between the U.S. Championships and the U.S. Classic? 
      +
      The U.S. Classic is a qualifying event for the U.S. Championships. The championships are the final event of the domestic season, where national all-around and apparatus titles are awarded, and the official U.S. National Team is named.
    • Is Simone Biles competing in the 2025 championships? 
      +
      No, Simone Biles is not competing in the 2025 championships. With her future on the competitive stage on hold, this year's event will crown new champions, with a stellar field of newcomers and returning stars.
    • Where can I find official results for past U.S. Championships? 
      +
      The Official results and the winner's name can be found on the USA Gymnastics official website. They maintain a comprehensive database of national champions.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags