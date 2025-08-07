The 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are set to electrify New Orleans, Louisiana, from August 7-10, 2025, at the Smoothie King Center. The top gymnasts in the country will compete for national all-around titles, individual apparatus titles, and, most importantly, berths on the esteemed U.S. Junior and Senior National Teams at this major domestic competition.
These team placements are the first step for athletes hoping to compete on the world stage at events like the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships later this year. All the action will be broadcast for fans at home across various channels, including NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the official USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.
List of All-Time Winners in USA Championships
The legacy of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships is built on the incredible athletes who have reached the pinnacle of the sport. Their names are etched in history, not just for their athletic prowess, but for setting the standard for future generations of American gymnasts. The following list, compiled from official sources like USA gymnastics, highlights the all-around champions who have dominated the sport over the years. The winner for 2025 USA gymanst champion will be declared after the conclusion of the championships on August 10, 2025:
|
Year
|
Women's Champion
|
Men's Champion
|
2025
|
To Be Announced
|To Be Announced
|
2024
|
Simone Biles
|
Brody Malone
|
2023
|
Simone Biles
|
Asher Hong
|
2022
|
Konnor McClain
|
Brody Malone
|
2021
|
Simone Biles
|
Brody Malone
|
2020
|
Canceled due to COVID-19
|
Canceled due to COVID-19
|
2019
|
Simone Biles
|
Sam Mikulak
|
2018
|
Simone Biles
|
Sam Mikulak
|
2017
|
Ragan Smith
|
Yul Moldauer
|
2016
|
Simone Biles
|
Sam Mikulak
|
2015
|
Simone Biles
|
Sam Mikulak
|
2014
|
Simone Biles
|
Sam Mikulak
|
2013
|
Simone Biles
|
Sam Mikulak
|
2012
|
Jordyn Wieber
|
John Orozco
|
2011
|
Jordyn Wieber
|
Danell Leyva
|
2010
|
Rebecca Bross
|
Jonathan Horton
|
2009
|
Bridget Sloan
|
Jonathan Horton
|
2008
|
Shawn Johnson
|
David Sender
|
2007
|
Shawn Johnson
|
David Durante
|
2006
|
Nastia Liukin
|
Alexander Artemev
|
2005
|
Nastia Liukin
|
Todd Thornton
|
2004
|
Courtney Kupets / Carly Patterson
|
Paul Hamm
|
2003
|
Courtney Kupets
|
Paul Hamm
|
2002
|
Tasha Schwikert
|
Paul Hamm
|
2001
|
Tasha Schwikert
|
Sean Townsend
|
2000
|
Elise Ray
|
Blaine Wilson
|
1999
|
Kristen Maloney
|
Blaine Wilson
|
1998
|
Kristen Maloney
|
Blaine Wilson
|
1997
|
Vanessa Atler / Kristy Powell
|
Blaine Wilson
|
1996
|
Shannon Miller
|
Blaine Wilson
|
1995
|
Dominique Moceanu
|
John Roethlisberger
|
1994
|
Dominique Dawes
|
Scott Keswick
|
1993
|
Shannon Miller
|
John Roethlisberger
|
1992
|
Kim Zmeskal
|
John Roethlisberger
|
1991
|
Kim Zmeskal
|
Chris Waller
|
1990
|
Kim Zmeskal
|
John Roethlisberger
|
1989
|
Brandy Johnson
|
Tim Ryan
|
1988
|
Phoebe Mills
|
Dan Hayden
|
1987
|
Kristie Phillips
|
Scott Johnson
|
1986
|
Jennifer Sey
|
Tim Daggett
|
1985
|
Sabrina Mar
|
Brian Babcock
|
1984
|
Mary Lou Retton
|
Mitch Gaylord
|
1983
|
Dianne Durham
|
Mitch Gaylord
|
1982
|
Tracee Talavera
|
Peter Vidmar
|
1981
|
Tracee Talavera
|
Jim Hartung
|
1980
|
Julianne McNamara
|
Peter Vidmar
|
1979
|
Leslie Pyfer
|
Bart Conner
|
1978
|
Kathy Johnson
|
Kurt Thomas
|
1977
|
Donna Turnbow
|
Kurt Thomas
|
1976
|
Denise Cheshire / Robin Huebner
|
Kurt Thomas
|
1975
|
Tammy Manville
|
Tom Beach / Bart Conner
|
1974
|
Joan Moore Gnat
|
John Crosby Jr.
|
1973
|
Joan Moore Gnat
|
Marshall Avener
|
1972
|
Joan Moore Gnat / Cathy Rigby McCoy
|
Yoshi Takei
|
1971
|
Joan Moore Gnat / Linda Metheny Mulvihill
|
Yoshi Takei
|
1970
|
Cathy Rigby
|
Makoto Sakomoto
|
1969
|
Joyce Tanac
|
Steve Hug
|
1968
|
Linda Scott
|
Yoshi Hayasaki
|
1967
|
N/A
|
Katsutoshi Kanzaki
|
1966
|
Donna Schanezer
|
Rusty Mitchell
|
1965
|
Gail Daley
|
Rusty Mitchell
|
1964
|
N/A
|
Rusty Mitchell
|
1963
|
Donna Schanezer
|
Arthur Shurlock
Source: USA Gymnastics
The legacy of these all-around champions, from legends like Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak to newcomers like Konnor McClain and Asher Hong, serves as an inspiration. The 2025 championships will add new names to this list of gymnastics champions.
This will continue a tradition of excellence and set the stage for the next generation of American gymnasts to shine on both national and international platforms.
