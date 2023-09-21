CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry. Also, find attached free PDF download links for the same.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its marking scheme and exam pattern for the academic session 2023-2024. Students can check the updated version of these resources, here. In this article, we have brought to you the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern with Marking Scheme along with the free PDF download link.

Exam Patterns and Marking Schemes are important for students and teachers to strengthen their preparation for examinations and ensure that the preparation is right, authentic, and going in the correct direction, respectively. This article presents an elaborative analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern with Marks Distribution. Scroll below to check the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Design 2024

This paper design will inform students about the objectives of the question paper in the examination. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper will test the students on the following grounds, as mentioned in the table below. CBSE Board Exams are designed to evaluate the academic progress and understanding of students while testing them on some soft skills.

S.No Domains Total Marks % 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 28 40 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques, and rules in a different way. 21 30 3 Analysing, Evaluating, and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30

Note: No chapter-wise weightage has been provided. All chapters are to be studied. There will be no overall choice in the question paper. However, 33% of internal choices will be given in all the sections.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern with Marking Scheme

It is important for students to know about the exam pattern and marking scheme before they sit for their examinations. This gives a fair understanding of the testing parameters of examinations, difficulty level of examinations, and methods to be adopted for preparation.

Section Type of Question No of Questions Total Marks A Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)/ Assertion-Reasoning 16 1 x 16 = 16 B Short Answer Questions 5 2 x 5 = 10 C Short Answer Questions 7 3 x 7 = 21 D Case-based Questions 2 4 x 2 = 8 E Long Answer Questions 3 5 x 3 = 15

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Course Structure 2024

Here, the Course Structure for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry has been presented to students and teachers. This will ensure the timely completion of the curriculum, leaving sufficient space for revision. Students can prepare for their examinations accordingly. Chapters with the highest weightage should be on priority in the decreasing order.

S.No Unit No. of Periods Marks 1 Solutions 10 7 2 Electrochemistry 12 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 10 7 4 d and f block elements 12 7 5 Cordination Compounds 12 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 10 6 7 Alcohols, Ethers and Phenols 10 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 10 8 9 Amines 10 6 10 Biomolecules 12 7 TOTAL 70

