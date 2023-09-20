CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Pattern 2024: Get here exam paper pattern and paper design with marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 English Core and English Elective.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 English exam is a crucial milestone for students as it not only assesses their language proficiency but also plays a significant role in determining their overall academic performance. Understanding the exam pattern and marking scheme is essential to score better in the CBSE Class 12 board examination. In this article, we will elaborate on the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern with a marking scheme, shedding light on how it is structured and how marks are allocated. Continue reading to learn more about the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern with marks distribution.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Pattern-Paper Design

CBSE Class 12 English Core exam pattern is important for student and teacher information which should be known before the exam (Subject Code-301). This ensures that the student is aware of the type of questions that will be asked and thus prepared in advance. You will know the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern 2024 here with all the section-wise competencies. This paper design was published by CBSE and thus should be followed for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2024. After reading the below-described information from the table the students will have a clear understanding of CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern with marks distribution.

Section Competencies Total marks A- Reading Skills Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s. 1 and 2 mark questions 22 B- Creative Writing Sills Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity. 4 and 5 mark questions 18 C- Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency. 2, 4, 5 and 6 mark questions. These might be divided into 1 to 2-mark questions. 40 Total 80 Internal Assessment Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills Listening

Speaking 10

5+5 Project Work+Viva 10 Total 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme

Section Marking Criteria Marks A- Reading Skills Each question is typically worth 1 to 2 marks. MCQ, one-word, fill-in-the-blank and one-liner questions. 22 B- Creative Writing Sills Marks are allocated based on the quality of writing and the correctness of grammar. 18 C- Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text Marks are distributed among different types of questions, such as short-answer, long-answer, and essay-type questions. 40 Total 80 Parameters for Assessment The listening and speaking skills are to be assessed on the following parameters: a. Interactive competence (Initiation & turn taking, relevance to the topic) b. Fluency (cohesion, coherence and speed of delivery) c. Pronunciation d. Language (grammar and vocabulary) 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam Pattern-Paper Design

Here you will get the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern for English elective subjects (Subject Code-001). This is the CBSE Class 12 English elective exam pattern 2024 which will be beneficial for the 2024 CBSE Class 12 Board exams. Along with the CBSE Class 12 English exam pattern, the marking scheme is also provided here. Continue reading to know the CBSE Class 12 English Elective exam pattern with marks distribution.

Section Competencies Total marks % Weightage Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s 20 25% Applied Grammar Applying appropriate language conventions comprehension using structures interactively, application, accuracy 8 10% Creative Writing Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluating, and creativity with Fluency. 20 25% Textbook Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, and creativity with fluency 22 27.5% Fiction Recalling, reasoning, appreciating interventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the text, inferring, analyzing, evaluating and creating, giving opinions, justifying with fluency 10 12.50% Total 80 100% Seminar Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency 20 - Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Marking Scheme

Section Marking Criteria Total marks A- Reading Skills 20 Passage one (12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, out of 15) 12 Poem (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions) 4 Passage two (4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions) 4 B- Grammar and writing 28 Applied Grammar (Eight multiple-choice questions / Objective Type Questions, out of ten) 8 Creative Writing (Three Long Writing Tasks, out of four, to be answered in 120-150 words each ) (5x3)15 One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words 5 C- Literature and fiction Textbook 22 Reference to the Context One Prose extract, out of two 6 One Poetry extract, out of two 6 One Short Answer Question, out of two 2 One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words) 3 One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words) 5 Fiction 10 One Short Answer Question, out of two (30-40 words) 2 One Short Answer Question, out of two (40-50 words) 3 One Long Answer Question, out of two (120-150 words) 5 Total 80 Seminar Presentation

Poetry reading

Conducting a theatre workshop 20 Total 20 Grand Total 100

