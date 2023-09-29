As thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024 commеncеs, studеnts gеaring up for thе CBSE Class 12 Physics еxam will grеatly bеnеfit from acquainting thеmsеlvеs with thе еxam format and grading systеm. Physics holds significant importancе for studеnts in thе sciеncе strеams, and having a grasp of thе еxamination structurе can еnhancе thеir prеparation еffеctivеly. In this comprеhеnsivе manual, wе will еxplorе thе еxam pattеrn, scoring schеmе, and offеr somе valuablе prеparation advicе for thе CBSE Class 12 Physics еxam in thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2024:
- There are 33 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.
- This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D, and Section E.
- All the sections are compulsory.
- Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four Assertion Reasoning based of 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.
- There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in one question in Section B, one question in Section C, one question in each CBQ in Section D and all three questions in Section E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.
- Use of calculators is not allowed
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Marking Scheme 2024
|
Sections
|
Number of questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Section-A
|
16 (12 MCQs and 4 Assertion Reasoning)
|
1 x 16 = 16
|
Section-B
|
5 Questions
|
5 x 2 = 10
|
Section-C
|
7 Questions
|
7 x 3 = 21
|
Section-D
|
2 Case Study Based Questions
|
2 x 4 = 8
|
Section-E
|
3 Long Answer Questions
|
3 x 5 = 15
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Unit wise Marking Scheme 2024
|
Units
|
Name of the unit
|
Marks
|
Unit–I
|
Electrostatics
|
16
|
|
Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
|
Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
Unit-II
|
Current Electricity
|
|
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
|
Unit-III
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
17
|
|
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
|
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
|
Unit-IV
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
|
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
|
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
|
Unit–V
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
18
|
|
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
Unit–VI
|
Optics
|
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
Unit–VII
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
12
|
|
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and
Matter
|
Unit–VIII
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
|
Chapter–12: Atoms
|
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
Unit–IX
|
Electronic Devices
|
7
|
|
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
Total
|
70
|
Practicals
|
30
|
Total
|
100
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis of Marking Scheme 2024
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
27
|
38
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
|
Total
|
70
|
100
|
Practical
|
30
|
|
Gross Total
|
100
|
- NCERT Solutions Class 12 Physics