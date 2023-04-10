CBSE Physics Sample Paper Class 12 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Physics Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Check here the sample question paper of 12th Class CBSE Physics along with its marking scheme. Download both the PDFs from the link attached towards the end of the sample paper.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: The sample question paper and marking scheme of CBSE Physics for 12th class candidates of the 2023-2024 academic session is out. This year CBSE has broken its own records by releasing the sample papers this early, right at the beginning of the academic year. Notably, this would help the students because right from the beginning of the session the students will know what kind of questions to expect in their question paper from each topic. On this note, check the Class 12 Physics sample question paper and marking scheme PDFs below.

The 2024 Physics exam is going to be conducted for 70 marks. The time duration for students to attempt the paper will be 3 hours.

The general instructions provided at the beginning of the CBSE 12 Physics sample paper are:

General Instructions:

(1) There are 33 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.

(2) This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.

(3) All the sections are compulsory.

(4) Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four Assertion Reasoning based of 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.

(5) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in one question in Section B, one question in Section C, one question in each CBQ in Section D and all three questions in Section E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

(6) Use of calculators is not allowed.

(7) You may use the following values of physical constants where ever necessary

Class 12 CBSE Physics Sample Paper 2023-24

SECTION-A

Which of the following is not the property of an equipotential surface?

(a) They do not cross each other.

(b) The work done in carrying a charge from one point to another on an equipotential surface is zero.

(c ) For a uniform electric field, they are concentric spheres.

(d) They can be imaginary spheres.

An electric dipole placed in an electric field of intensity 2 × 105 N/C at an angle of 30° experiences a torque equal to 4 Nm. The charge on the dipole of dipole length 2 cm is

(a) 7 μC

(b) 8 mC

(c) 2 mC

(d) 5 mC

A metallic plate exposed to white light emits electrons. For which of the following colours of light, the stopping potential will be maximum?

(a) Blue

(b) Yellow

(c) Red

(d) Violet

When alpha particles are sent through a thin gold foil, most of them go straight through the foil, because

(a) alpha particles are positively charged

(b) the mass of an alpha particle is more than the mass of an electron

(c) most of the part of an atom is empty space

(d) alpha particles move with high velocity

An electron is moving along positive x-axis in a magnetic field which is parallel to the positive y-axis. In what direction will the magnetic force be acting on the electron?

(a) Along -x axis

(b) Along -z axis

(c ) Along +z axis

(d) Along -y axis

The relative permeability of a substance X is slightly less than unity and that of substance Y is slightly more than unity, then

(a) X is paramagnetic and Y is ferromagnetic

(b) X is diamagnetic and Y is ferromagnetic

(c) X and Y both are paramagnetic

(d) X is diamagnetic and Y is paramagnetic

An ammeter of resistance 0.81 ohm reads up to 1 A. The value of the required shunt to increase the range to 10 A is

(a) 0.9 ohm

(b ) 0.09 ohm

(c) 0.03 ohm

(d) 0.3 ohm

8.An electron with angular momentum L moving around the nucleus has a magnetic moment given by

(a) e L/ 2m

(b) e L/3m

(c) e L /4m

(d) e L / m

The large-scale transmission of electrical energy over long distances is done with the use of transformers. The voltage output of the generator is stepped-up because of

(a) reduction of current

(b) reduction of current and voltage both

(c) power loss is cut down

(d) a and c both

The diagram below shows the electric field (E) and magnetic field (B) components of an electromagnetic wave at a certain time and location.

The direction of the propagation of the electromagnetic wave is

(a) perpendicular to E and B and out of plane of the paper

(b) perpendicular to E and B and into the plane of the paper

(c) parallel and in the same direction as E

(d) parallel and in the same direction as B

In a coil of resistance 100 a current is induced by changing the magnetic flux through it. The variation of current with time is as shown in the figure. The magnitude of change in flux through coil is

(a) 200 Wb

(b) 275 Wb

(c) 225 Wb

(d) 250 Wb

The energy of an electron in nth orbit of hydrogen atom is En= - 13.6/𝑛2𝑒𝑉.The negative sign of energy indicates that

(a) electron is free to move.

(b) electron is bound to the nucleus.

(c) kinetic energy of electron is equal to potential energy of electron.

(d) atom is radiating energy.

For Questions 13 to 16, two statements are given –one labelled Assertion (A) and other

labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the options as

given below.

a) If both Assertion and Reason are true and Reason is correct explanation of Assertion.

b) If both Assertion and Reason are true but Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion.

c) If Assertion is true but Reason is false.

d) If both Assertion and Reason are false.

13 Assertion (A): For the radiation of a frequency greater than the threshold frequency, photoelectric current is proportional to the intensity of the radiation.

Reason (R) : Greater the number of energy quanta available, greater is the number of electrons absorbing the energy quanta and greater is number of electrons coming out of the metal.

14 Assertion (A) : Putting p type semiconductor slab directly in physical contact with n type semiconductor slab cannot form the pn junction.

Reason (R) : The roughness at contact will be much more than inter atomic crystal spacing and continuous flow of charge carriers is not possible.

15 Assertion (A) : An electron has a higher potential energy when it is at a location associated with a negative value of potential and has a lower potential energy when at a location associated with a positive potential.

Reason (R) : Electrons move from a region of higher potential to a region of lower potential.

16 Assertion (A) : Propagation of light through an optical fibre is due to total internal reflection taking place at the core-cladding interface.

Reason (R): Refractive index of the material of the cladding of the optical fibre is greater than that of the core.

SECTION-B

(a) Name the device which utilizes unilateral action of a pn diode to convert ac into dc.

(b) Draw the circuit diagram of full wave rectifier.

The wavelength λ of a photon and the de Broglie wavelength of an electron of mass m have the same value. Show that the energy of the photon is 2λmc/h times the kinetic energy of the electron, where c and h have their usual meanings. A ray of monochromatic light passes through an equilateral glass prism in such a way that the angle of incidence is equal to the angle of emergence and each of these angles is 3/4 times the angle of the prism. Determine the angle of deviation and the refractive index of the glass prism. A heating element using nichrome connected to a 230 V supply draws an initial current of 3.2 A which settles after a few seconds to a steady value of 2.8 A. What is the steady temperature of the heating element if the room temperature is 27.0 °C and the temperature coefficient of resistance of nichrome is 1.70 × 10–4 °C–1 ? Show that the least possible distance between an object and its real image in a convex lens is 4f, where f is the focal length of the lens.

OR

In an astronomical telescope in normal adjustment a straight black line of length L is drawn on the objective lens. The eyepiece forms a real image of this line whose length is 𝑙. What is the angular magnification of the telescope?

To check the contents of the sample question paper from Section, C, D and E, visit the direct download link given below and check the PDF of the sample question paper.

Class 12 CBSE Physics Sample Paper Solution / Marking Scheme 2023-24

