CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Political Science. Also, find attached free PDF download links for the same.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam is an important step towards a progressive career, in the life of students. Thus, parents and teachers work towards building their lives and teaching them the correct way to prepare for Board Exams. The best way to start your preparation is by collecting all the necessary resources such as syllabus, deleted syllabus, sample paper, additional practice paper, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

In this article, students can find the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme. Links to various other important study materials have also been attached below, for your reference. Also, check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Design for the current academic session 2023-2024.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Design 2023-2024

Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper design here. It will inform students and teachers about the importance of the curriculum and examination since it lays down the aspects that are tested through the exam. CBSE Board Examination is not about scoring marks, it is about checking your academic understanding and progress along with testing yourself on various other parameters, mentioned below.

S.No Competencies Marks Percentage 1 Knowledge and Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts. 22 27.5% 2 Understanding: Understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, explaining, describing, and stating main ideas. 24 30% 3 Applying: Solve problems by applying acquired knowledge, facts to interpret a situation/ cartoon/ clippings/ sources/ Map 22 27.5% 4 Analysis and Evaluation: Classify, compare, contrast, or differentiate between pieces of information; organize and/ or integrate from a variety of sources; Examine, and synthesize information into parts and identify motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. 12 15% 80 100%

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern With Marking Scheme

Students should have a look at the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme before they appear for the CBSE Board Exam in 2024, since it will enhance their preparation strategy, assist them in their study schedule and plan, and ensure good scores in the exam.

Book Objective Type/MCQ (1 mark) Short Answers Type 1 (2 marks) Short Answers Type 2 (4 marks) Passage/Map/Cartoon Based (4 marks) Long Answers (6 marks) Total Marks Contemporary World Politics 6 3 3 1 (Passage) 2 40 Politics in India since Independence 6 3 2 2 (Cartoon and map) 2 40 Project/ Practical 20 Total No. Of marks and questions 1 x 12 = 12 2 x 6 = 12 4 x 5 = 20 4 x 3 = 12 6 x 4 = 24 80 + 20 = 100

Details about Options:

Question paper will be in five parts (A, B, C, D & E). There will be an internal choice in Part C (Short Answer Type II in one or two questions) and Part E. (Long Answers to all the questions)

In order to assess the different mental abilities of learners, question paper is likely to include questions based on passages, and visuals such as maps, and cartoons. No factual questions will be asked on the information given in the plus (+) boxes in the textbooks.

Map questions can be given from any lesson of Book 2(Politics in India since Independence), but the weightage of lessons should remain unaltered.

Cartoon and passage-based questions can be asked from either textbook, but the weightage of lessons should be maintained.

