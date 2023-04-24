CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Political Science Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Political Science sample question paper for 2023-2024 CBSE 12th class board examination has been released by the board. Check the sample paper PDF download its marking scheme PDF from this article.

CBSE Political Science Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: Central Board of Secondary Education has made available Political Science sample paper for 12th class candidates going to appear in the 2023-24 board examination. The sample paper for the annual Political Science board examination 2024 has been set for 80 marks, to be completed in 3 hours. General instructions are also provided in the beginning of the sample paper. Check the general instruction of the sample paper first and then view the complete sample paper from this article. You can download the PDF of the sample question paper from the link provided at the end of this article. CBSE Board has also provided the marking scheme of the sample paper. The link to download the Marking Scheme/ Solution is also attached towards the end of the article.

CBSE Political Science Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

General instructions

Time Allotted: 3 hours

Max Marks: 80

The question paper consists of five sections (A, B, C, D and E) with 30 questions in total. All questions are compulsory. Question numbers 1-12 are multiple choice questions of one mark each. Question numbers 13-18 are of 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50-60 words each. Question numbers 19-23 are of 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100-120 words each. There is an internal choice in two of the 4 marks questions

Question numbers 24-26 are passage, cartoon and map-based questions. Answer accordingly. Question numbers 27-30 are of 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170-180 words. There is an internal choice in 6 marks questions.

SECTION A (12 marks)

1 Arrange the following in chronological order:

(i) The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

(ii) End of civil war in Tajikistan.

(iii) A military coup by the Communist Party hardliners.

(iv) Russian Revolution.

(i), (ii), (iii), (iv) (ii), (i), (iv), (iii) (iv), (i), (iii), (ii) (iii), (i), (ii), (iv)

2 The President of which Central Asian country appointed himself to power, first for ten years and extended it for another ten years?

Turkmenistan Ukraine Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan

3 Arms control is an important measure of traditional security as:

It prevents the military action. It coordinates actions to defend against military attack. It regulates the acquisition or development of weapons. It is concerned with preventing a war like situation.

4 _____________ ensures that rivals do not go to war through misunderstanding or misconception.

Alliance Building Confidence Building Balance of power Arms Control

5 Match the List I with the List II

List I List II A. Indigenous people of the Cordillera region (i) Chile B. Mapuche (ii) Bangladesh C. Tribal people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (iii) Philippines D. Kuna trive (iv) East of Panama Canal

Codes:

A-(iii), B- (i), C-(ii), D-(iv) A-(ii), B- (i), C-(iii), D-(iv) A-(ii), B- (i), C-(iv), D-(iii) A-(iv), B- (ii), C-(iii), D-(i)

6 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Choose the appropriate option:

Assertion (A): Throughout the Cold War the industrialized countries of the North tried to ensure a steady flow of resources.

Reason (R): They deployed military forces near exploitation sites.

Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct, and the Reason is the correct explanation of the Assertion. Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct, but the Reason is not the correct explanation of the Assertion. The Assertion is incorrect, but the Reason is correct. The Assertion is correct, but the Reason is incorrect.

7 Name the founder President of Congress Socialist Party.

K.M. Munshi Acharya Narendra Dev Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Minoo Masani

8 After Independence, the first Lok Sabha elections had to be postponed twice and was finally held from:

November 1951 to February 1952 December 1951 to February 1952 September1951 to February 1952 October 1951 to February 1952

9 Chinese the leader who accompanied Dalai Lama during the official visit to India in 1956.

Hua Guofeng Zhao Ziyang Premier Zhou Enlai Li Peng

10 In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Choose the appropriate option:

Assertion (A): The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution allows tribal autonomy of preserving their practices and customary laws.

Reason (R): These provisions proved crucial in resolving complex political problems in the Northeast.

Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct, and the Reason is the correct explanation of the Assertion. Both the Assertion and the Reason are correct, but the Reason is not the correct explanation of the Assertion. The Assertion is incorrect, but the Reason is correct. The Assertion is correct, but the Reason is incorrect

11 For the early realization of freedom of which country did India make an earnest effort by convening an international conference?

Malaysia Vietnam Thailand Indonesia

12 Bodo community belongs to ___________.

Manipur Assam Mizoram Arunachal Pradesh

SECTION- B (12 MARKS)

13 Enlist the features of Indo-Bhutan relationship.

14 Analyse any two components of India’s security strategy.

15 State any two differences between the First Five Year Plan and the Second Five Year Plan.

16 What problems did the Election Commission confront while holding the first general elections in the country?

17 Describe the security challenges faced by the newly independent countries of Asia and Africa after the Second World War.

18 Explain any two lessons learnt from the emergency imposed in 1975.

SECTION-C (20 MARKS)

19 Describe the features of India’s Nuclear Policy.

20 Discuss the developments that escalated the crisis within the USSR that hastened its Disintegration.

21 ‘In spite of the conflict, Sri Lanka has registered considerable economic growth and recorded high levels of human development’. Comment on the statement.

OR

What have been the main hurdles in the path of building a stable democracy in Pakistan?

…

To check the remaining questions from CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper, click on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper Solution PDF

