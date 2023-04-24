CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

Chapter No. and Name Learning outcome with specific competencies

PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS

1 The End of Bipolarity Topics to be focused: a) The Soviet System b) Gorbachev and the disintegration c) Causes and Consequences of disintegration of Soviet Union d) Shock Therapy and its Consequences e) New entities in world politics Russia Balkan States Central Asian States f) India's relations with Russia and other post-communist countries Identify the basic features of the Soviet System.

Discuss the background and outcome of disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Examine the consequences of unipolar world

Assess the features of Shock Therapy

Probe into the recent happenings in the Post-Communist Countries.

Trace the developments between India & Russia

2 Contemporary Centres of Power Topics to be focused: a) European Union b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations c) Rise of China as an economic power d) Japan and South Korea as emerging powers) Compare and contrast the importance of European Union and ASEAN.

Evaluate the extent of rise of Chinese economy and its impact on world politics.

Summarize India’s relations with China.

3 Contemporary South Asia Topics to be focused: a) Military and Democracy in Pakistan and Bangladesh b) Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal c) Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri Lanka d) India-Pakistan Conflicts e) India and its Neighbours f) Peace and Cooperation Identify & locate the seven countries of the SouthAsian region.

Appreciate the mixed record of democracy in the South Asian region.

Examine the role of Political leaders

Reflect upon the causes of various conflicts and movements in this region.

Justify the creation of SAARC

Understand the involvement of US and China in South Asia.

4 International Organizations Topics to be focused: a) Meaning and importance of International Organisations b) Evolution of the UN c) Structure and function of International Organisations d) Principal Organs of UN e) Reform of the UN after Cold War f) Reform of Structures, Processes and Jurisdiction of the UN g) India and the UN Reforms h) Key Agencies: IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, IAEA. i) NGO: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch. j) Implications and Future of International Organizations Define International Organization

Appreciate the role of United Nations and its agencies

Reflect on the events taking place in the post-cold war era

Understand the need for reforms in the United Nations

5 Security in the Contemporary World Topics to be focused: a) Meaning and Type of Security. b) Traditional concept of security c) Non-tradition notions of Security. d) New Sources of Threats e) Cooperative Security f) India’s Security strategy Recognize the causes of security threats

Enhance analytical skills to provide solutions to security concerns.

Develop critical thinking about the role of various stakeholders in ensuring security today.

6 Environment and Natural Resources Topics to be focused: a) Environmental Concerns b) Global Commons c) Common but differentiated Responsibilities d) India’s Stand on Environment Issues e) Environmental Movements f) Resource Geopolitics g) Rights of Indigenous peoples Enlist and explain the facts related to global environmental issues

Recognize and understand the need to conserve critical resources

Demonstrate knowledge and appreciation towards

India’s responsibility in protecting environment

Realize the need to conserve resources and exhibit responsibility towards prudential use to facilitate sustainable development

Know about the nature of concerns of indigenous communities and understand how the governments of different countries respond to their plea

7 Globalisation Topics to be focused: a) Concept of globalisation b) Causes and Consequences of globalisation c) India and globalisation d) Resistance to globalisation e) India and resistance to globalisation Appreciate the significance of Globalization

Elucidate the political, economic, and cultural dimensions of Globalisation.

Critically evaluate the impact of globalisation on India.

Draw attention to resistance movements to Globalisation and envisage its future trends.

PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE

1 Challenges of Nation Building Topics to be focused: a) Challenges for the new Nation. Three Challenges. b) Partition: Displacement and Rehabilitation. Consequences of Partition. c) Integration of Princely States. The problem Government’s approach Hyderabad Manipur d) Reorganisation of States. Analyse the challenges which Independent India faced.

Describe the factors that led to the partition of India.

Explain the circumstances under which different princely states signed the Instrument of Accession.

Assess how language became the basis of reorganisation of the states.

Evaluate the role played by leaders in Nation Building.

2 Era of One-Party Dominance Topics to be focussed: a) Challenge of building democracy. b) Congress dominance in the first three general elections. Nature of Congress dominance Congress as a social and ideological coalition. Tolerance and management of Factions c) Emergence of opposition parties Appreciate the sustenance of democratic politics in the country.

Evaluate the electoral politics post-Independence

Assess the dominance of the Indian National Congress from 1952 to 1967.

Evaluate the role of Opposition parties

3 Politics of Planned Development Topics to be focussed: a) Political contestation. Ideas of Development. Planning Planning Commission b) The Early Initiatives The First Five Year Plan. Rapid Industrialisation Identify the varied options considered by the government to balance growth and socio-economic justice.

Know the difference between Left and Right Ideology

Understand the need for the formation of the Planning Commission.

Appreciate the need for strategic long-term development programme and policies

4 India’s External Relations Topics to be focussed: a) International Context b) The Policy of Non- Alignment. Nehru’s role Distance from two camps. Afro Asian Unity c) Peace and conflict with China The Chinese Invasion 1962 War and Peace with Pakistan Bangladesh War 1971 d) India’s Nuclear Policy. Recognise the significance of NAM

Interpret, compare and contrast multi-lateral aspects of Indo-China relationship

Demonstrate knowledge on Indo-Pak wars

Appreciate the steps taken by Indian government to develop military capacity

Reflect and introspect on the choices that the country must consider for the cause of development and peace building

5 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System Topics to be focused: a) Challenge of Political Succession From Nehru to Shastri From Shastri to Indira Gandhi b) Fourth General Election 1967 Context of the Election. Non Congressism Electoral Verdict Coalitions Defections c) Split in the Congress Indira vs the Syndicate Presidential Election 1969 d) The 1971 Election and Restoration of Congress The outcome and after Restoration? Understand the challenges of political succession after Nehru.

Evaluate the opposition unity and the Congress split as a challenge to Congress dominance.

Compare and contrast the new Congress and the old Congress.

Summarise the initiatives taken by Indira Gandhi to overcome the challenges faced by her

Analyse the process of restoration of the Congress system

6 The Crisis of Democratic Order Topics to be focused: a) Background to Emergency. Economic Context. Gujarat and Bihar Movements Conflict with Judiciary b) Declaration of Emergency Crisis and response Consequences c) Lessons of the Emergency. d)Politics after Emergency. Lok Sabha Elections 1977 Janata Government Legacy Understand the causes and consequences of Emergency

Examine the lessons of Emergency

Evaluate the rule of Janata Government

7 Regional Aspirations Topics to be focused: a) Region and the Nation Indian Approach Areas of Tension Jammu and Kashmir Roots of the Problem External and Internal disputes Politics since 1948 Insurgency and After 2022 and Beyond b) Punjab Political Context Cycle of Violence Road to Peace c) The Northeast Demand for autonomy Secessionist Movements Movements against outsiders Assam and National Integration Discuss the implications of regional demands.

Analyse the importance of integrity in India.

Appreciate the initiatives taken by the government in dealing with regional aspirations

8 Recent Developments in Indian Politics Topics to be focused a) Context of 1990s b) Era of Coalition Alliance Politics c) Political rise if the Backward Classes Mandal Implemented Political Fallouts d) Communalism, Secularism and Democracy. Ayodhya Dispute Demolition and after e) Emergence of New Consensus f) Lok Sabha Elections 2004 g) Growing Consensus Understand momentous changes taking place in the nation since 1989

Trace the rise and growth of BJP.

Identify the areas of growing consensus