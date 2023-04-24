CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus for 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available the Political Science curriculum for 2023-2024 academic session of 12th class on its academic website in PDF format. Now, students can refer to the latest curriculum on their preparation journey for the 2024 annual board examinations. The curriculum contains information about the detailed course structure, unit-wise course content, internal assessment and project work details, and question paper design.
CBSE 12th Political Science Syllabus Highlights
Subject: Political Science
Subject Code: 028
Theory: 80
Project/ Practical: 20
CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
1
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
6
|
2
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
6
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
6
|
4
|
International Organizations
|
6
|
5
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
6
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
6
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
4
|
Total
|
40
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
1
|
Challenges of Nation-Building
|
6
|
2
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
4
|
3
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
2
|
4
|
India’s External Relations
|
6
|
5
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
4
|
6
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
4
|
7
|
Regional Aspirations
|
6
|
8
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
8
|
Total
|
40
|
TOTAL
|
80
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Course Content
|
Chapter No. and Name
|
Learning outcome with specific competencies
|
PART A-CONTEMPORARY WORLD POLITICS
|
1
The End of Bipolarity
Topics to be focused:
a) The Soviet System
b) Gorbachev and the disintegration
c) Causes and Consequences of disintegration of Soviet Union
d) Shock Therapy and its Consequences
e) New entities in world politics Russia Balkan States Central Asian States
f) India's relations with Russia and other post-communist countries
|
|
2
Contemporary Centres of Power
Topics to be focused:
a) European Union
b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations
c) Rise of China as an economic power
d) Japan and South Korea as emerging powers)
|
|
3
Contemporary South Asia
Topics to be focused:
a) Military and Democracy in Pakistan and Bangladesh
b) Monarchy and Democracy in Nepal
c) Ethnic Conflict and Democracy in Sri Lanka
d) India-Pakistan Conflicts
e) India and its Neighbours
f) Peace and Cooperation
|
|
4
International Organizations
Topics to be focused:
a) Meaning and importance of International Organisations
b) Evolution of the UN
c) Structure and function of International Organisations
d) Principal Organs of UN
e) Reform of the UN after Cold War
f) Reform of Structures, Processes and Jurisdiction of the UN
g) India and the UN Reforms h) Key Agencies: IMF, World Bank, WTO, ILO, IAEA.
i) NGO: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch.
j) Implications and Future of International Organizations
|
|
5
Security in the Contemporary World
Topics to be focused:
a) Meaning and Type of Security.
b) Traditional concept of security
c) Non-tradition notions of Security.
d) New Sources of Threats
e) Cooperative Security
f) India’s Security strategy
|
|
6
Environment and Natural Resources
Topics to be focused:
a) Environmental Concerns
b) Global Commons
c) Common but differentiated Responsibilities
d) India’s Stand on Environment Issues
e) Environmental Movements
f) Resource Geopolitics
g) Rights of Indigenous peoples
|
|
7
Globalisation
Topics to be focused:
a) Concept of globalisation
b) Causes and Consequences of globalisation
c) India and globalisation
d) Resistance to globalisation
e) India and resistance to globalisation
|
|
PART B-POLITICS IN INDIA SINCE INDEPENDENCE
|
1
Challenges of Nation Building
Topics to be focused:
a) Challenges for the new Nation.
Three Challenges.
b) Partition: Displacement and Rehabilitation.
Consequences of Partition.
c) Integration of Princely States.
The problem
Government’s approach
Hyderabad
Manipur
d) Reorganisation of States.
|
|
2
Era of One-Party Dominance
Topics to be focussed:
a) Challenge of building democracy.
b) Congress dominance in the first three general elections.
Nature of Congress dominance
Congress as a social and ideological coalition.
Tolerance and management of Factions
c) Emergence of opposition parties
|
|
3
Politics of Planned Development
Topics to be focussed:
a) Political contestation.
Ideas of Development.
Planning
Planning Commission
b) The Early Initiatives
The First Five Year Plan.
Rapid Industrialisation
|
|
4
India’s External Relations
Topics to be focussed:
a) International Context
b) The Policy of Non- Alignment.
Nehru’s role
Distance from two camps.
Afro Asian Unity
c) Peace and conflict with China
The Chinese Invasion 1962
War and Peace with Pakistan
Bangladesh War 1971
d) India’s Nuclear Policy.
|
|
5
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
Topics to be focused:
a) Challenge of Political Succession
From Nehru to Shastri
From Shastri to Indira Gandhi
b) Fourth General Election 1967
Context of the Election.
Non Congressism
Electoral Verdict
Coalitions
Defections
c) Split in the Congress
Indira vs the Syndicate
Presidential Election 1969
d) The 1971 Election and Restoration of Congress
The outcome and after Restoration?
|
|
6
The Crisis of Democratic Order
Topics to be focused:
a) Background to Emergency.
Economic Context.
Gujarat and Bihar Movements
Conflict with Judiciary
b) Declaration of Emergency
Crisis and response Consequences
c) Lessons of the Emergency.
d)Politics after Emergency.
Lok Sabha Elections 1977
Janata Government
Legacy
|
|
7
Regional Aspirations
Topics to be focused:
a) Region and the Nation Indian Approach
Areas of Tension
Jammu and Kashmir
Roots of the Problem
External and Internal disputes
Politics since 1948
Insurgency and After 2022 and Beyond
b) Punjab
Political Context
Cycle of Violence
Road to Peace
c) The Northeast
Demand for autonomy
Secessionist Movements
Movements against outsiders
Assam and National Integration
|
|
8
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
Topics to be focused
a) Context of 1990s
b) Era of Coalition Alliance Politics
c) Political rise if the Backward Classes Mandal Implemented Political Fallouts
d) Communalism, Secularism and Democracy.
Ayodhya Dispute Demolition and after
e) Emergence of New Consensus
f) Lok Sabha Elections 2004
g) Growing Consensus
|
|
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Prescribed Books:
1. Contemporary World Politics, Class XII, Published by NCERT
2. Politics in India since Independence, Class XII, Published by NCERT
3. Added Reference Material available with the document in the Annexure
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Book
|
Objective Type/ MCQ (1 mark)
|
Short Answers Type I (2 marks)
|
Short Answers Type II (2 marks)
|
Passage/ Map/ Cartoon Based (4 marks)
|
Long Answers (6 marks)
|
Total Marks
|
Book 1
Contemporary World
Politics
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
1 (Passage)
|
2
|
40
|
Book 2
Politics in India since
Independence
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
1 (Cartoon and Map)
|
2
|
40
|
Project/Practical
|
20
|
Total No. of Marks and
Questions
|
1x12=12
|
2x6=12
|
4x5=20
|
4x3=12
|
6x4=24
|
80+20=100
Scheme of Options:
Question paper will be in five parts (A, B, C, D & E). There will be an internal choice in Part C (Short Answer Type II in one or two questions) and Part-E. (Long Answers in all the questions)
In order to assess different mental abilities of learners, question paper is likely to include questions based on passages, visuals such as maps, cartoons. No factual question will be asked on the information given in the plus (+) boxes in the textbooks.
Map question can be given from any lesson of Book 2(Politics in India since Independence); but weightage of lessons should remain unaltered.
Cartoon and passage-based questions can be asked from either textbook, but weightage of lessons should be maintained.
|
Competencies
|
Marks
|
%
|
Knowledge and Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts
|
22
|
27.5
|
Understanding: Understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, explaining, describing and stating main ideas.
|
24
|
30
|
Applying: Solve problems by applying acquired knowledge, facts to interpret a situation/ cartoon/ clippings/ sources/ Map
|
22
|
27.5
|
Analysis and Evaluation: Classify, compare, contrast, or differentiate between pieces of information; organize and/ or integrate from a variety of sources; Examine,
synthesise information into parts and identify motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations
|
12
|
15
|
80
|
100%
Note: Competency based questions for the examinations to be conducted in the academic year 2023-24 will be 40 percent in class XII
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
To check the complete curriculum 12th Class Geography for CBSE Board 2023-24, click on the link given below:
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus PDF 2023-24
Also check: