CBSE Regional Aspirations Class 12 MCQs of NCERT Politics In India Since Independence Chapter 7

Regional Aspirations Class 12 MCQs

This article provides a comprehensive list of MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 7 - Regional Aspirations of the Class 12 NCERT book on Politics In India Since Independence.

10 MCQs on Ch 7 - Regional Aspirations

Question 1:

What does the term "Regional Aspirations" refer to in the context of Indian politics?

A) Economic development of a region

B) Political movements for regional autonomy

C) Formation of new states

D) Cultural exchange between regions

Question 2:

Which Indian state was created as a result State Reorganisation Act 1956?

A) Andhra Pradesh

B) Punjab

C) Rajasthan

D) Above all

Question 3:

Which committee was appointed to look into the demand for the creation of separate states on the basis of language?

A) JVP Committee

B) Fazal Ali Commission

C) Sarkaria Commission

D) Dhar Committee

Question 4:

‘Golden Assam’ is related to which movement from 1979 to 1985?

A) Assam Movement

B) Bodoland Movement

C) Both A) and B)

D) None

Question 5:

The States Reorganization Commission (SRC), appointed in 1953, recommended the reorganization of states based on which principle?

A) Linguistic basis

B) Religious diversity

C) Colonial heritage

D) Population density

Question 6:

In which year was the Assam Accord memorandum of settlement signed?

A) 1985

B) 1990

C) 1995

D) 2000

Question 7:

Which region in India saw the demand for a separate state primarily due to issues related to tribal identity and historical marginalization?

A) Haryana

B) Uttarakhand

C) Jharkhand

D) Chhattisgarh

Question 8:

The demand for a separate state of Telangana was primarily based on which factor?

A) Economic development

B) Language

C) Tribal identity

D) Religious differences

Question 9:

Which state witnessed the Gorkhaland movement, demanding a separate state for the Gorkha community?

A) Himachal Pradesh

B) West Bengal

C) Sikkim

D) Uttarakhand

Question 10:

The demand for a separate state of Vidarbha is associated with which larger state in India?

A) Gujarat

B) Maharashtra

C) Andhra Pradesh

D) Odisha

ANSWER KEY:

B) Political movements for regional autonomy A) Maharashtra B) Fazal Ali Commission A) Assam Movement A) Linguistic basis A) 1985 C) Jharkhand B) Language B) West Bengal B) Maharashtra





