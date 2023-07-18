Explainer

Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024

Prepare for your NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics exams with our comprehensive collection of subjectwise and chapterwise MCQs. Boost your knowledge and confidence with well-organized practice questions covering each topic in detail.

Welcome to our comprehensive collection of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the NCERT Class 9 syllabus for History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics. This article aims to assist students in their exam preparations by providing well-organized and easily accessible MCQs that cover each subject and chapter in detail. Below, you will find links to subject-wise and chapter-wise MCQs for Class 9, designed to reinforce your understanding of these subjects while offering valuable practice for assessments.



Class 9 History: India and the Contemporary World - I

MCQs for Chapter 1: The French Revolution

MCQs for Chapter 2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

MCQs for Chapter 3: Nazism and the Rise of Hitler 

MCQs for Chapter 4: Forest Society and Colonialism

MCQs for Chapter 5: Pastoralists in the Modern World



Class 9 Political Science: Democratic Politics - I

MCQs for Chapter 1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

MCQs for Chapter 2: Constitutional Design

MCQs for Chapter 3: Electoral Politics 

MCQs for Chapter 4: Working of Institutions

MCQs for Chapter 5: Democratic Rights



Class 9 Geography: Contemporary India - I

MCQs for Chapter 1: India - Size and Location

MCQs for Chapter 2: Physical Features of India

MCQs for Chapter 3: Drainage

MCQs for Chapter 4: Climate

MCQs for Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

MCQs for Chapter 6: Population



Class 9 Economics

MCQs for Chapter 1: The Story of Village Palampur

MCQs for Chapter 2: People as Resource

MCQs for Chapter 3: Poverty as a Challenge

MCQs for Chapter 4: Food Security in India



By providing subject-wise and chapter-wise MCQs for NCERT Class 9 History, Civics, Geography, and Economics, we aim to enhance your learning experience and prepare you thoroughly for your examinations. Regular practice of these MCQs will not only boost your knowledge but also boost your confidence to tackle any question that may come your way. Happy learning and best of luck with your studies!

 

