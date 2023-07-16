CBSE Class 9 MCQs of History Chapter 1 - The French Revolution

French Revolution: Chapter 1 of Class 9 NCERT History, "The French Revolution," delves into the concept of the French Revolution, which began in 1789, marking a significant turning point in history. It was fueled by widespread social inequality, economic hardships, and political corruption, leading to the overthrow of the monarchy and the rise of democratic ideals. The revolution's impact extended beyond France, inspiring revolutionary movements across the globe and shaping the course of modern history. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of this chapter!

Step back in time to the late 18th century, as we embark on a captivating exploration of one of the most momentous events in human history - the French Revolution. In this article, we delve into the transformative period that shook the foundations of the French monarchy and forever altered the course of civilization. Join us as we navigate through 15 thought-provoking multiple-choice questions, testing your knowledge and understanding of the chapter "The French Revolution" from Class 9 NCERT's "India and the Contemporary World." Get ready to witness the rise of revolutionary fervor, the cries for liberty and equality, and the profound impact this extraordinary revolution had on the world stage.

15 MCQs on Chapter 1 - The French Revolution

1. When did the French Revolution begin?

a) 1789

b) 1799

c) 1804

d) 1815

2. The French society was divided into how many estates before the revolution?

a) Two

b) Three

c) Four

d) Five

3. Which estate in France comprised the clergy?

a) First Estate

b) Second Estate

c) Third Estate

d) Fourth Estate

4. The economic condition of which estate was most precarious before the revolution?

a) First Estate

b) Second Estate

c) Third Estate

d) Fourth Estate

5. What was the main reason for the financial crisis in France before the revolution?

a) Excessive military spending

b) High taxes on the nobility

c) Economic exploitation of the colonies

d) Lavish spending of the clergy

6. The Tennis Court Oath took place in:

a) Palace of Versailles

b) Notre-Dame Cathedral

c) Tennis Court

d) Bastille

7. The famous slogan of the French Revolution was:

a) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity

b) No Taxation without Representation

c) E Pluribus Unum

d) Give me liberty or give me death

8. The storming of the Bastille occurred on:

a) 14th July 1789

b) 4th July 1789

c) 21st June 1789

d) 5th August 1789

9. The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen was inspired by:

a) American Revolution

b) Indian Independence Movement

c) Russian Revolution

d) Chinese Revolution

10. Which French king was executed during the revolution?

a) Louis XVI

b) Louis XIV

c) Napoleon Bonaparte

d) Charles X

11. Who was the leader of the Jacobin club during the Reign of Terror?

a) Maximilien Robespierre

b) Jean-Paul Marat

c) Louis XVI

d) Napoleon Bonaparte

12. Which event marked the end of the Reign of Terror?

a) Storming of the Bastille

b) Execution of Louis XVI

c) Execution of Robespierre

d) Tennis Court Oath

13. The period of the Directory in France came after:

a) The Reign of Terror

b) The Storming of the Bastille

c) The Tennis Court Oath

d) The execution of Louis XVI

14. The coup d'état of 18 Brumaire brought which leader to power in France?

a) Louis XVI

b) Robespierre

c) Napoleon Bonaparte

d) Marat

15. The Napoleonic Code was a:

a) Set of military rules

b) A code of conduct for the clergy

c) A system of taxation

d) A comprehensive legal code

ANSWER KEY

1. a) 1789

2. b) Three

3. a) First Estate

4. c) Third Estate

5. a) Excessive military spending

6. c) Tennis Court

7. a) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity

8. a) 14th July 1789

9. a) American Revolution

10. a) Louis XVI

11. a) Maximilien Robespierre

12. c) Execution of Robespierre

13. a) The Reign of Terror

14. c) Napoleon Bonaparte

15. d) A comprehensive legal code

