Maps of countries mentioned in Ch-1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy? CBSE Class 9 Political Science, Download PDF

The CBSE 9th Social Science Chapter 1, titled "What is Democracy? Why Democracy?" in the Political Science textbook, discusses the concept of democracy. In these class 9 notes, we are providing the maps of different countries that are mentioned in the chapter.

There are about 18 countries mentioned in Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy? of Class 9 book Democratic Politics. These countries are Greece, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China, Estonia, Fiji, Zimbabwe, Poland, Nigeria, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Syria, Mexico, Iraq, Brazil, Philippines and Canada. Let's learn about their geographical locations with the help of the maps.

1. Greece (Athens)

2. Myanmar (Burma)

3. Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)

4. Pakistan (Islamabad)

5. China (Beijing)

6. Estonia (Tallinn)

7. Fiji (Suva)

8. Zimbabwe (Harare)

9. Poland (Warsaw)

10. Nigeria (Abuja)

11. Bhutan (Thimbu)

12. Bangladesh (Dhaka)

13. Syria (Damascus)

14. Mexico (Mexico City)

15. Iraq (Baghdad)

16. Brazil (Brasília)

17. Philippines (Manila)

18. Canada (Ottawa)

These notes aim to encourage curiosity among students to explore and know more about different countries. Students can download the PDF version of the notes for further reference and study.