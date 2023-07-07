Delve into the enigmatic realm of a state brimming with wonders waiting to be unravelled. Hear the resounding roars of the majestic lions, symbolic of its strength and power. Immerse yourself in a tapestry of vibrant textiles, where colours weave stories of ancient traditions. As you traverse through its rich history and diverse culture, can you decipher the clues and reveal the name of this captivating land?

Colors, Lions, and Legends: Can you guess which state am I?

Get ready, put on your detective hat and guess the name of this amazing state!

In India's western lands, I reside,

Where vibrant cultures and traditions collide.

My lions roar with pride, so strong and bold,

A symbol of strength, as stories unfold.

With Sabarmati's river flowing serene,

The birthplace of a leader, who fought for a dream.

From the White Desert's beauty, so vast,

To Gir National Park, where wildlife is vast.

I'm known for my textiles, colourful and bright,

Adorned with intricate patterns, a mesmerising sight.

In Navratri, I dance to the rhythmic beat,

Celebrating the goddess, in festive retreat.

Guess the state that I hold dear,

Where legends are born, and history's near.

From Ahmedabad to Surat, and all in between,

Can you name the land that's truly serene?

What am I?

Can you guess the answer? The time is ticking, take another 10 seconds!

Read the riddle again, as the answer is in the riddle itself!

Wohooo! You have reached the end of this riddle adventure. Click on the image below to check if you have got a correct guess or a new learning through this riddle adventure.





