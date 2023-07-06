Embark on a guessing adventure with this riddle! Discover a state where clouds gather, hills roll, and rains play. With breathtaking waterfalls this divine land beckons travellers to explore its natural wonders and embrace thrilling adventures. Can you solve the riddle and unveil the enchanting state known as the abode of clouds?

Puzzling Paradise: Unravelling the Mystery of this State!

Get ready, put on your detective hat and guess the name of this amazing state!

I'm a state in India, not too far away,

Where clouds gather, and rains do play.

With rolling hills and misty views,

I'm home to living root bridges and beautiful hues.

My name means "the abode of clouds" they say,

Where monsoons dance and have their stay.

The weather here is vibrant and cool,

Tourists flock to my waterfalls, never to be dull.

So, tell me, can you guess this state of mine?

With its natural beauty, it's quite divine.

Can you guess the answer? The time is ticking, take another 10 seconds!

Read the riddle again, as the answer is in the riddle itself!

Wohooo! You have reached the end of this riddle adventure. Click on the image below to check if you have got a correct guess or a new learning through this riddle adventure.

