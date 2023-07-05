Unveil the charm of a coastal state, where backwaters and vibrant culture blend harmoniously. From temple festivals to aromatic spices and lush tea plantations, uncover the mystery of this captivating destination.

Decoding the Enigma: Can You Guess the State?

Imagine a super cool state that's chilling on the tropical southwestern coast of India. It's so mesmerising and has its own special charm. We're talking about God's own land!

Woohoo!

So, can you put on your detective hat and guess the name of this amazing state?

Let's solve the mystery!

In a land kissed by the Arabian Sea,

Where lush greens and backwaters gleam with glee.

Spices dance in the air, fragrant and true,

A state of wonders, can you guess who?

With coconut palms swaying in the breeze,

It's a coastal beauty that's sure to please.

Elephants roam, majestic and grand,

Tell me, my friend, which place is at hand?

Temple festivals ignite the sky,

Colours and music, oh my, oh my!

Kathakali dancers enchant the stage,

In this vibrant land, they take centre stage.

Known for Ayurveda, ancient and wise,

Healing secrets that make spirits rise.

Where tea plantations paint the hills so green,

The enchantment of nature, can you glean?

So, tell me, dear friend, can you now see?

This riddle reveals a place called _________.







Can you guess the answer?

Wohooo! You have reached the end of this riddle adventure. Click on the image below to check if you have got a correct guess or a new learning through this riddle adventure.

