PU Result 2025 OUT at puchd.ac.in; Download Panjab University UG and PG Marksheet

Panjab University Result 2025 OUT: Panjab University (PU) declared the main results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- puchd.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Puchd result.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 1, 2025, 17:53 IST
Direct link to download PU Result 2025 PDF here.

PU Result 2025 OUT: Panjab University has recently released the main exam results for various courses like BA, BSc, MSc, MA, BPEd, BCA, BBA, BSc, MBBS and other courses for the exams held in May 2025. Panjab University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their puchd.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the PUCHD result 2025 by their registration number.

Panjab University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Panjab University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- puchd.ac.in

How to Download puchd.ac.in Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the PU CHD result PDF 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website- puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.

Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download PUCHD Result PDF

Check the direct link here for PU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences 6th Semester Examination May 2025 August 01, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. (Honours) in Chemistry 6th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 31, 2025 Click here
M.Sc. (Mathematics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 31, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. (Honours) in Biochemistry 6th Semester Special Examination July, 2025 July 31, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. (Honours) in Mathematics and Computing (FYP) 1st Semester Special Examination May, 2024 July 31, 2025 Click here
M.A. Comparative Study of Religions 2nd Semester Examination May, 2025 July 31, 2025 Click here
M.A Music Instrumental (Tabla) 4th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 31, 2025 Click here
B.Sc. (Honours) in Biochemistry 2nd Semester Examination May, 2025 July 30, 2025 Click here
Master of Surgery (M.S.) Examination July, 2025 July 30, 2025 Click here
Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery 1st Professional Examination March, 2025 July 30, 2025 Click here 
Masters of Architecture 4th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 30, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc. Biophysics 2nd Semester Examination May, 2025 July 29, 2025 Click here 
M.Sc.(TYC) Systems Biology and Bioinformatics 4th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 29, 2025 Click here 
B.Sc. (Honours) Botany 6th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 28, 2025 Click here
M.A. Comparative Study of Religions 4th Semester Examination May, 2025 July 28, 2025 Click here
Master of Technology (Nano Science and Nano Technology) 4th Semester Examination, 2025 July 28, 2025 Click here

Panjab University: Highlights

Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Panjab University: Highlights

University Name

Panjab University 

Established

1882

Location

Chandigarh

PU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

