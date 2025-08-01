PU Result 2025 OUT at puchd.ac.in; Download Panjab University UG and PG Marksheet

PU Result 2025 OUT: Panjab University has recently released the main exam results for various courses like BA, BSc, MSc, MA, BPEd, BCA, BBA, BSc, MBBS and other courses for the exams held in May 2025. Panjab University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their puchd.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the PUCHD result 2025 by their registration number.
Panjab University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Panjab University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- puchd.ac.in.
|
Panjab University Results 2025
How to Download puchd.ac.in Result 2025.
Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the PU CHD result PDF 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- puchd.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Results’.
Step 3: Select the program and click on your course.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download PUCHD Result PDF
Check the direct link here for PU Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences 6th Semester Examination May 2025
|August 01, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Honours) in Chemistry 6th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 31, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. (Mathematics) 4th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 31, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Honours) in Biochemistry 6th Semester Special Examination July, 2025
|July 31, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Honours) in Mathematics and Computing (FYP) 1st Semester Special Examination May, 2024
|July 31, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Comparative Study of Religions 2nd Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 31, 2025
|Click here
|M.A Music Instrumental (Tabla) 4th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 31, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Honours) in Biochemistry 2nd Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Click here
|Master of Surgery (M.S.) Examination July, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Click here
|Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery 1st Professional Examination March, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Click here
|Masters of Architecture 4th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 30, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc. Biophysics 2nd Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 29, 2025
|Click here
|M.Sc.(TYC) Systems Biology and Bioinformatics 4th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 29, 2025
|Click here
|B.Sc. (Honours) Botany 6th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 28, 2025
|Click here
|M.A. Comparative Study of Religions 4th Semester Examination May, 2025
|July 28, 2025
|Click here
|Master of Technology (Nano Science and Nano Technology) 4th Semester Examination, 2025
|July 28, 2025
|Click here
Panjab University: Highlights
Panjab University (PU) is located in Chandigarh. It was established in the year 1882. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
PU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
|
Panjab University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Panjab University
|
Established
|
1882
|
Location
|
Chandigarh
|
PU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation