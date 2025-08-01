PU Result 2025 OUT at puchd.ac.in; Download Panjab University UG and PG Marksheet

PU Result 2025 OUT: Panjab University has recently released the main exam results for various courses like BA, BSc, MSc, MA, BPEd, BCA, BBA, BSc, MBBS and other courses for the exams held in May 2025. Panjab University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- puchd.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their puchd.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the PUCHD result 2025 by their registration number.

Panjab University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Panjab University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Panjab University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- puchd.ac.in.