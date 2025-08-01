Mississippi School Rankings 2025: List of Best Public and Private Schools

Mississippi is a state which is known for its K-12 education and some of the best public and private schools. According to Niche’s latest "2025 Best Schools" report, the highest-performing institutions in Mississippi have been released. In the United States, school rankings play an important role in helping parents and students make informed decisions. This report is based on an in-depth analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education, which offers a clear and objective view of what makes a school "make the grade" in the current academic year. In the aftermath of the Civil War, a new state constitution was drafted for Mississippi in 1868. This was the first state law to call for a free public school system for all children, regardless of race. It set up a uniform system of public schools for everyone between the ages of five and twenty-one.

It is worth noting that some of these schools have a long history of excellence, while others are newer to the top spots, reflecting ongoing shifts and improvements in Mississippi's educational landscape. What are the Mississippi School Rankings 2025? The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) is a public high school in Columbus, which claimed the top spot. It is highly known for its challenging curriculum, and the school draws talented students from across the state. Best Public Elementary School Northside Elementary School, part of the Clinton Public School District, earned the highest score for public elementary schools in the state. Best Public Middle School Petal Upper Elementary School in the Petal School District was ranked as the best public middle school. Madison Middle School, in the highly-rated Madison County School District, is also consistently noted as one of the state's best.

Best Public High School The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS), a public high school in Columbus, claimed the top spot. Known for its challenging curriculum, the school draws talented students from across the state. Check Out: U.S. National Weather Service: Official Sources to Track Flash Flood Warnings Best Private Schools Several private schools also performed exceptionally well, dominating the top of the list. Jackson Preparatory School, St. Andrew's Episcopal School, and Jackson Academy ranked as the best private institutions, with high marks for academics and college prep. These schools often feature smaller student-to-teacher ratios and diverse extracurricular programs. Best Public Schools In the public school category, Lewisburg High School was recognized as a standout, particularly for its high graduation rates and strong test scores. Other top public schools like Oak Grove and Biloxi High also earned high marks for their committed teachers and engaging school communities.