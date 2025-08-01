CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Mississippi School Rankings 2025: List of Best Public and Private Schools

According to a recent Niche report, several Mississippi schools earned top marks for 2025 based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data. The rankings consider factors like test scores, college readiness, and teacher quality to identify the best public and private schools across the state. Through this article, delve into the details of what are the best private schools, elementary schools, and public schools in Mississippi. Also, learn the criteria behind their impressive rankings.

Mississippi is a state which is known for its K-12 education and some of the best public and private schools. According to Niche’s latest "2025 Best Schools" report, the highest-performing institutions in Mississippi have been released. In the United States, school rankings play an important role in helping parents and students make informed decisions. This report is based on an in-depth analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education, which offers a clear and objective view of what makes a school "make the grade" in the current academic year.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, a new state constitution was drafted for Mississippi in 1868. This was the first state law to call for a free public school system for all children, regardless of race. It set up a uniform system of public schools for everyone between the ages of five and twenty-one.

What are the 10 Best Schools in Mississippi for 2025?

To determine the best schools,  Niche used a rigorous functioning, which combines hard data with millions of students and parents reviews. The ranking focuses on several major categories, including academics, diversity and quality of teachers. For high schools, additional factors such as college preparation, sports and additional activities were also considered. Mississippi has top 10 schools for 2025, according to Niche:

Rank

School Name

Location

Type

1.

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

Columbus

Public

2.

Jackson Preparatory School

Flowood

Private

3.

St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Ridgeland

Private

4.

Jackson Academy

Jackson

Private

5.

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Hattiesburg

Private

6.

Lewisburg High School

Olive Branch

Public

7.

Oak Grove High School

Hattiesburg

Public

8.

Biloxi High School

Biloxi

Public

9.

Ocean Springs High School

Ocean Springs

Public

10.

Tupelo High School

Tupelo

Public

It is worth noting that some of these schools have a long history of excellence, while others are newer to the top spots, reflecting ongoing shifts and improvements in Mississippi's educational landscape.

What are the Mississippi School Rankings 2025?

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) is a public high school in Columbus, which claimed the top spot. It is highly known for its challenging curriculum, and the school draws talented students from across the state.

Best Public Elementary School

Northside Elementary School, part of the Clinton Public School District, earned the highest score for public elementary schools in the state.

Best Public Middle School

Petal Upper Elementary School in the Petal School District was ranked as the best public middle school. Madison Middle School, in the highly-rated Madison County School District, is also consistently noted as one of the state's best.

Best Public High School

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS), a public high school in Columbus, claimed the top spot. Known for its challenging curriculum, the school draws talented students from across the state.

Best Private Schools

Several private schools also performed exceptionally well, dominating the top of the list. Jackson Preparatory School, St. Andrew's Episcopal School, and Jackson Academy ranked as the best private institutions, with high marks for academics and college prep. These schools often feature smaller student-to-teacher ratios and diverse extracurricular programs.

Best Public Schools

In the public school category, Lewisburg High School was recognized as a standout, particularly for its high graduation rates and strong test scores. Other top public schools like Oak Grove and Biloxi High also earned high marks for their committed teachers and engaging school communities.

This report offers a valuable snapshot of the state of education in Mississippi for 2025. It shows that both public and private schools are dedicated to providing students with the resources they need to succeed academically and prepare for college. The data-driven approach by platforms like Niche provides a useful starting point for families exploring their options.

    FAQs

    • Are all of these schools located in major cities? 
      +
      No, while some are in major cities like Jackson and Biloxi, many top-ranked schools are located in different parts of the state, such as Hattiesburg and Columbus, reflecting that high-quality education is available across Mississippi.
    • What is the highest-ranked public school in Mississippi for 2025?
      +
      According to the Niche report, the highest-ranked public school in Mississippi is the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, located in Columbus.
    • What are the main criteria used to rank the schools in the Niche report? 
      +
      The Niche report uses a combination of data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of student and parent reviews. Key criteria include academics, diversity, teacher quality, college readiness, graduation rates, and extracurriculars like clubs and sports.

