CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Economics Class 9 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

CBSE Class 9 Economics Chapter wise MCQs: Get here the Class 9th Economics MCQs for all chapters to revise the fundamental concepts. All the MCQs (with answers) are available in PDF format. These questions are best for the annual board exam preparations.

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks are known for their comprehensive and informative content, providing students with a strong foundation in various subjects. One such subject is Economics, which introduces students to the fundamental concepts of the economy, its functions, and the role of individuals and institutions within it. To help students assess their understanding of the subject, chapterwise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are provided here.

In this article, we have compiled a list of chapterwise MCQs for Class 9 NCERT Economics. These MCQs are designed to test students' conceptual understanding and help them prepare effectively for their examinations. Each link provided below will direct you to a specific chapter, where you can find a set of MCQs related to that chapter. The PDF of these chapterwise MCQs is also available to be downloaded. Let's explore these valuable resources!

MCQs for Chapter 1: The Story of Village Palampur

MCQs for Chapter 2: People as Resource

MCQs for Chapter 3: Poverty as a Challenge

MCQs for Chapter 4: Food Security in India

These chapterwise MCQs cover a wide range of topics, including the production and organization of economic activities in a village, the significance of human resources, the challenges posed by poverty, and the measures taken to ensure food security. By attempting these MCQs, students can enhance their critical thinking skills, reinforce their knowledge, and gain confidence in their understanding of the subject.

Conclusion:

The chapterwise MCQs provided in this article offer an excellent opportunity for Class 9 students studying Economics to test their knowledge and assess their understanding of the subject. These MCQs are aligned with the NCERT syllabus, making them an effective tool for exam preparation. By practicing these MCQs, students can improve their conceptual clarity and excel in their examinations.

However, it is important to note that MCQs should be used as a supplementary resource to enhance learning and reinforce concepts. It is equally important for students to engage with the complete content of their textbooks and seek guidance from their teachers whenever required. Best of luck with your studies!

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Class 9 NCERT Democratic Politics from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Stay tuned for the subsequent chapters and embark on an enlightening journey of geographical exploration!

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Geography Class 9 NCERT Contemporary India from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)