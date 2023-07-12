CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Economics Chapter 2 - People as Resource

People as Resource: Chapter 2 of Class 9 NCERT Economics, "People as Resource," explores the concept of human resources and their contribution to a nation's development. It highlights the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and skill development to harness the potential of individuals and transform them into productive assets for the country's economic growth. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of this chapter!

Welcome to the chapter "People as Resource". This set of multiple-choice questions focuses on understanding the importance of human resources in a nation's development. The chapter emphasizes that individuals are not liabilities but assets to society. It explores the concept of human capital, which refers to the skills, knowledge, and abilities of people. The chapter discusses the role of education, healthcare, and skill development in enhancing human capital formation. It also examines the challenges of unemployment, underemployment, and brain drain, highlighting the need for proper utilization and investment in human resources for sustainable economic growth.

15 MCQs on Chapter 2 - People as Resource

1. Human resources refer to:

a) The population of a country

b) The skills and abilities of individuals

c) The financial resources of a nation

d) The natural resources available in an area

2. Which of the following is an example of human capital?

a) Land

b) Machinery

c) Roads

d) Education

3. What does investment in human capital include?

a) Building factories and industries

b) Training and education of individuals

c) Construction of roads and infrastructure

d) Exploration of natural resources

4. Which sector is responsible for the formation of human capital?

a) Primary sector

b) Secondary sector

c) Tertiary sector

d) None of the above

5. Literacy rate is a measure of:

a) Physical capital

b) Human capital

c) Financial capital

d) Natural capital

6. Which of the following is an example of human-made capital?

a) Rivers

b) Factories

c) Forests

d) Minerals

7. What is the aim of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA)?

a) To promote industrial growth

b) To provide employment opportunities in rural areas

c) To improve agricultural productivity

d) To conserve natural resources

8. Which of the following is NOT a factor that influences human capital formation?

a) Education and healthcare facilities

b) Government policies

c) Cultural and social factors

d) None of the above

9. Which of the following statements is true about the population of a country?

a) More population always leads to economic development

b) Population growth is always a burden on the economy

c) Population can be an asset if provided with proper education and skills

d) Population has no impact on economic growth

10. Skill formation is a process that:

a) Only takes place in schools and colleges

b) Happens naturally without any effort

c) Requires training and practice

d) Cannot be enhanced through education

11. Which sector is the largest employer in India?

a) Primary sector

b) Secondary sector

c) Tertiary sector

d) None of the above

12. The term 'brain drain' refers to:

a) The movement of skilled individuals from one country to another

b) The migration of unskilled workers to urban areas

c) The loss of natural resources due to unsustainable practices

d) The decline in literacy rates in a population

13. Which of the following is an example of investment in human capital?

a) Building a new shopping mall

b) Constructing a highway

c) Providing free healthcare services

d) Extracting oil from a natural reserve

14. What is the role of education in human resource development?

a) It enhances productivity and innovation

b) It depletes natural resources

c) It increases unemployment rates

d) It hinders economic growth

15. Which of the following factors is NOT considered a component of human resource development?

a) Education and skill development

b) Health and well-being

c) Social and cultural factors

d) Availability of financial resources

ANSWER KEY

1. b) The skills and abilities of individuals

2. d) Education

3. b) Training and education of individuals

4. c) Tertiary sector

5. b) Human capital

6. b) Factories

7. b) To provide employment opportunities in rural areas

8. d) Availability of natural resources

9. c) Population can be an asset if provided with proper education and skills

10. c) Requires training and practice

11. c) Tertiary sector

12. a) The movement of skilled individuals from one country to another

13. c) Providing free healthcare services

14. a) It enhances productivity and innovation

15. d) Availability of financial resources

