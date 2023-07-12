CBSE Class 9 MCQs of Economics Chapter 1 - The Story of Village Palampur

The Story of Village Palampur: In Chapter 1 of Class 9 NCERT Economics, "The Story of Village Palampur," students are introduced to the village of Palampur and its economic aspects. The chapter discusses the factors of production, such as land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship, and their role in agricultural and non-agricultural activities. It also highlights the importance of multiple crops and the use of modern farming techniques in increasing agricultural productivity. Get ready to test your knowledge and deepen your understanding of this chapter!

The Story of Village Palampur Class 9 MCQs: CBSE Economics Chapter 1 Multiple Choice Questions

Welcome to the chapter "The Story of Village Palampur". This set of multiple-choice questions provides an in-depth understanding of the economic setup in the fictional village of Palampur. It explores various aspects of rural economics, such as the allocation of land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship. The chapter emphasizes the significance of multiple cropping and the use of modern farming methods to enhance agricultural productivity. It also discusses the role of non-agricultural activities like small-scale manufacturing and dairy farming in diversifying the village's economy. Additionally, it sheds light on the availability and utilization of infrastructure and human resources in Palampur, giving students a comprehensive view of a typical rural economy.

15 MCQs on Ch 1: The Story of Village Palampur

1. What is the main economic activity in Palampur?

a) Agriculture

b) Manufacturing

c) Mining

d) Services

2. Which of the following is a multiple-cropping practice in Palampur?

a) Growing only wheat

b) Growing wheat and rice together

c) Growing only rice

d) Growing only vegetables

3. What is the main source of irrigation in Palampur?

a) Canals

b) Tube wells

c) Rainwater

d) Rivers

4. Which sector provides the largest employment in Palampur?

a) Agriculture

b) Manufacturing

c) Services

d) Education

5. What percentage of the population in Palampur is engaged in non-farm activities?

a) 10%

b) 25%

c) 50%

d) 75%

6. What is the main reason for the dependence on moneylenders in Palampur?

a) Lack of education

b) High interest rates

c) Lack of access to banks

d) Lack of job opportunities

7. What is the main source of income for landless laborers in Palampur?

a) Agriculture

b) Dairy farming

c) Weaving

d) Daily wages

8. Which of the following is a modern farming practice adopted in Palampur?

a) Traditional ploughing

b) Manual sowing

c) Use of chemical fertilizers

d) Non-irrigated farming

9. How are wages paid to farm laborers in Palampur?

a) In cash

b) In kind

c) In the form of goods

d) In barter system

10. Which organization provides the necessary credit for farming in Palampur?

a) Banks

b) Moneylenders

c) Government cooperatives

d) NGOs

11. What is the main aim of the government's employment generation programs in Palampur?

a) To provide subsidies to farmers

b) To create job opportunities in the village

c) To promote urban migration

d) To increase the GDP of the village

12. What type of farming is practiced in Palampur?

a) Subsistence farming

b) Commercial farming

c) Horticulture farming

d) Aquaculture farming

13. Which government scheme provides employment opportunities for rural people in Palampur?

a) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

b) Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

c) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

d) Digital India campaign

14. What is the main drawback of the farming methods used in Palampur?

a) High dependency on rainfall

b) Lack of access to modern technology

c) Lack of availability of seeds

d) Lack of awareness about agricultural practices

15. Which organization provides technical assistance to the farmers in Palampur?

a) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

b) Food Corporation of India (FCI)

c) Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS)

d) World Health Organization (WHO)

ANSWER KEY

1. a) Agriculture

2. b) Growing wheat and rice together

3. b) Tube wells

4. a) Agriculture

5. b) 25%

6. b) High interest rates

7. d) Daily wages

8. c) Use of chemical fertilizers

9. a) In cash

10. c) Government cooperatives

11. b) To create job opportunities in the village

12. b) Commercial farming

13. a) Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

14. b) Lack of access to modern technology

15. c) Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS)

