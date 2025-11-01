WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Shekhawati University Admit Card 2025: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has released the odd semester admit cards for various UG courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the PDUSU admit card 2025.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Admit Cards 2025

PDUSU UG Admit Card 2025: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has recently released the supplementary exam admit cards for various UG courses like BCom, BA, BSc, BCA, BBA, and other exams. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in. The examinations have started on November 03, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their PDUSU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number/roll number.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University UG Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) released the admit cards for the supplementary for various UG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in

PDUSU UG Admit Card 2025

PDUSU UG Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2025

Steps to Download Shekhawati University Admit Cards

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- shekhauniexam.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card 2025 download link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download UG Admit Card’ link

Step 4: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Show Admit Card’.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on PDUSU Hall Ticket

The PDUSU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates
  • Examination Name
  • Registration Number 
  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  • Roll Number 
  • Father Name
  • Examination Centre 
  • Examination Date and Time
  • Gender

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights 

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly Shekhawati University, is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing the Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

PDUSU offers numerous UG, PG, and other programs, in various specialisations like Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, Law. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Highlights

University Name

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University

Established

2012

Location

Sikar, Rajasthan

PDUSU Admit Card Link - Latest

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UG and PGC

Gender

Co-ed

