The NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 will be released by the respective State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on their official websites. The state-level authorities are responsible for publishing the NMMS result and cut-off list every year. As per reports, most SCERTs are expected to announce the NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 in April 2025, along with the result. The NMMS Exam 2025-26 is usually conducted between November 2025 and January 2026. Students can check their state-wise NMMS cut-off marks online once the results are declared. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme provides financial assistance to deserving students to help them continue their education without financial stress. Students must score equal to or above the prescribed NMMS Cut Off Marks 2025-26 to qualify for this scholarship. Continue reading this article to know detailed information about the expected and previous year NMMS cut-off lists.

NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Exam is organized every year by the respective State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs). The NMMS Cut Off Marks 2025-26 are released along with the NMMS results, based on students’ performance in the examination. These cut-off marks help determine which students qualify for the scholarship. Check the key highlights of the NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 below: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) Exam Name National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Exam Mode of Exam Offline/Online (varies by state) Exam Level State-level Frequency of Exam Once a year Exam Duration 90 minutes (each paper) Exam Dates Between November 2025 and January 2026 NMMS Result 2025-26 Between March and April 2026 NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 Release Date April 2026 Official Website Available on the respective SCERT websites

NMMS Passing Marks 2025-26 The NMMS Passing Marks 2025-26 refer to the minimum score that students must achieve to qualify for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship. Every candidate who wants to avail of this scholarship must secure at least the prescribed passing marks in both MAT (Mental Ability Test) and SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) papers. Most states release the NMMS Cut Off List 2025-26 along with the result, while a few may announce it separately on different dates. Students must achieve the minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the NMMS scholarship award. Paper General Category Reserved Category MAT (Mental Ability Test) 40% 32% SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) 40% 32% NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 State-Wise Cutoff Dates Below isis the detailed state-wise NMMS cutoff list 2025-26, along with the expected release dates. The exact cutoff release dates will be updated here as soon as they are announced officially by the respective SCERTs.

State Expected Dates (2025-26) Previous Year Dates (2024-25) Kerala April 2026 April 3, 2025 Manipur April 2026 April 2025 Uttarakhand April 2026 April 2025 Jharkhand May 2026 May 2025 Sikkim April 2026 April 2025 Gujarat April 2026 April 2025 Chandigarh April 2026 April 2025 Madhya Pradesh April 2026 April 2025 Himachal Pradesh (HP) April 2026 April 2025 Meghalaya April 2026 April 2025 Karnataka April 2026 April 2025 Haryana April 2026 April 2025 Tamil Nadu April 2026 April 2025 Andhra Pradesh (AP) April 2026 April 2025 West Bengal April 2026 April 2025 Maharashtra April 2026 April 2025 Chhattisgarh April 2026 April 2025 Jammu & Kashmir (JK) April 2026 April 2025 Telangana May 2026 May 2025 Odisha May 2026 May 2025 Bihar April 2026 April 2025 Uttar Pradesh (UP) April 2026 April 2025 Rajasthan April 2026 April 2025 Delhi May 2026 May 2025 Punjab April 2026 April 2025 Goa April 2026 April 2025

Also Check: NMMS 2025 Online Registration Factors Affecting NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 The NMMS Cut Off Marks 2025-26 are decided after carefully analyzing several important factors. These elements help the authorities determine the minimum qualifying marks for each category and state. The NMMS qualifying marks 2025-26 may vary depending on these factors. The following are the key parameters that influence the NMMS passing marks 2025-26: Number of Students Appeared State-Level Quota Availability Highest and Lowest Scores Reservation Criteria Exam Difficulty Level NMMS Result 2025-26 The NMMS Examination Result 2025-26 for Class 8 will be released by the respective State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) on their official websites. In most states, the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Cut Off Marks 2025-26 will be announced along with the result.