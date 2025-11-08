WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
NMMS Cut Off 2025: Check State-Wise Merit List, Passing Marks, and SCERT Schedules Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 8, 2025, 12:37 IST

The NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 will be released by respective SCERTs along with the NMMS Result between March and April 2026. The scholarship cutoff varies by state and category. Students must score the minimum qualifying marks in both MAT and SAT papers to qualify. Check state-wise NMMS cutoff dates, results, and determining factors in this article.

NMMS Cut Off 2025
NMMS Cut Off 2025

The NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 will be released by the respective State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on their official websites. The state-level authorities are responsible for publishing the NMMS result and cut-off list every year. As per reports, most SCERTs are expected to announce the NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 in April 2025, along with the result.

The NMMS Exam 2025-26 is usually conducted between November 2025 and January 2026. Students can check their state-wise NMMS cut-off marks online once the results are declared. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scheme provides financial assistance to deserving students to help them continue their education without financial stress.

Students must score equal to or above the prescribed NMMS Cut Off Marks 2025-26 to qualify for this scholarship. Continue reading this article to know detailed information about the expected and previous year NMMS cut-off lists.

NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Exam is organized every year by the respective State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs). The NMMS Cut Off Marks 2025-26 are released along with the NMMS results, based on students’ performance in the examination. 

These cut-off marks help determine which students qualify for the scholarship. Check the key highlights of the NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs)

Exam Name

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Exam

Mode of Exam

Offline/Online (varies by state)

Exam Level

State-level

Frequency of Exam

Once a year

Exam Duration

90 minutes (each paper)

Exam Dates

Between November 2025 and January 2026

NMMS Result 2025-26

Between March and April 2026

NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 Release Date

April 2026

Official Website

Available on the respective SCERT websites

NMMS Passing Marks 2025-26

The NMMS Passing Marks 2025-26 refer to the minimum score that students must achieve to qualify for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship. Every candidate who wants to avail of this scholarship must secure at least the prescribed passing marks in both MAT (Mental Ability Test) and SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) papers.

Most states release the NMMS Cut Off List 2025-26 along with the result, while a few may announce it separately on different dates. Students must achieve the minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the NMMS scholarship award.

Paper

General Category

Reserved Category

MAT (Mental Ability Test)

40%

32%

SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test)

40%

32%

NMMS Cut Off 2025-26 State-Wise Cutoff Dates

Below isis the detailed state-wise NMMS cutoff list 2025-26, along with the expected release dates. The exact cutoff release dates will be updated here as soon as they are announced officially by the respective SCERTs.

State

Expected Dates (2025-26)

Previous Year Dates (2024-25)

Kerala

April 2026

April 3, 2025

Manipur

April 2026

April 2025

Uttarakhand

April 2026

April 2025

Jharkhand

May 2026

May 2025

Sikkim

April 2026

April 2025

Gujarat

April 2026

April 2025

Chandigarh

April 2026

April 2025

Madhya Pradesh

April 2026

April 2025

Himachal Pradesh (HP)

April 2026

April 2025

Meghalaya

April 2026

April 2025

Karnataka

April 2026

April 2025

Haryana

April 2026

April 2025

Tamil Nadu

April 2026

April 2025

Andhra Pradesh (AP)

April 2026

April 2025

West Bengal

April 2026

April 2025

Maharashtra

April 2026

April 2025

Chhattisgarh

April 2026

April 2025

Jammu & Kashmir (JK)

April 2026

April 2025

Telangana

May 2026

May 2025

Odisha

May 2026

May 2025

Bihar

April 2026

April 2025

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

April 2026

April 2025

Rajasthan

April 2026

April 2025

Delhi

May 2026

May 2025

Punjab

April 2026

April 2025

Goa

April 2026

April 2025

Factors Affecting NMMS Cut Off 2025-26

The NMMS Cut Off Marks 2025-26 are decided after carefully analyzing several important factors. These elements help the authorities determine the minimum qualifying marks for each category and state. The NMMS qualifying marks 2025-26 may vary depending on these factors.

The following are the key parameters that influence the NMMS passing marks 2025-26:

  1. Number of Students Appeared 

  2. State-Level Quota Availability

  3. Highest and Lowest Scores 

  4. Reservation Criteria 

  5. Exam Difficulty Level 

NMMS Result 2025-26 

The NMMS Examination Result 2025-26 for Class 8 will be released by the respective State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) on their official websites. In most states, the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Cut Off Marks 2025-26 will be announced along with the result.

As per the latest updates, most SCERTs are expected to declare the NMMS Result 2025-26 between March and April 2026. Students can easily check their results and the NMMS cutoff list 2025-26 online by visiting the official portal of their state’s SCERT.

Many SCERTs also provide the NMMS Answer Key 2025-26 before releasing the final result. This allows students to review their responses, calculate expected scores, and raise objections (if any) within the given time frame.

Once all objections are reviewed, the final answer key and result are published along with the official NMMS cutoff marks 2025-26.

