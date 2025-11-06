Assam NMMS 2025: Online Registration Open at bidyarthi.co.in – Apply Before 20th November

The Assam NMMS Registration 2025 has officially begun. This offers a golden opportunity for deserving students across Assam to secure financial support for their higher education. The Ministry of Education has once again opened applications for the Assam National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme for the session 2025. This initiative aims to motivate talented students from economically weaker backgrounds to continue their studies without financial obstacles. The application form for Assam NMMS Registration 2025 is available online at bidyarthi.co.in, and students can submit their forms until November 20, 2025. Candidates planning to apply must carefully go through the eligibility criteria, fee details, and important instructions in this article to avoid disqualification. Assam NMMS Registration 2025

The Assam NMMS Registration 2025 is a part of the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme initiated by the Ministry of Education. This scholarship aims to support students studying in Classes 8 and 9 in government and government-aided schools. The main goal is to reduce dropout rates at the secondary level and encourage meritorious students to pursue education beyond Class 8. Students selected under the Assam NMMS Registration 2025 will receive financial assistance every year until they complete their secondary education. This scholarship not only helps in reducing the financial burden but also boosts confidence among students to focus on their studies. Assam NMMS 2025 Eligibility Criteria Students must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying for the Assam NMMS Registration 2025. As per the official guidelines, only students studying in government or government-aided schools can apply. The following is the eligibility criteria:

The annual family income of the student should not exceed INR 3.5 lakh.

Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya are not eligible for the NMMS scholarship grant, though they may appear for the exam.

All government and provincialised schools must register at least three students whose family income meets the required limit. Assam NMMS Application Fees 2025 The Assam NMMS Registration 2025 process involves a nominal application fee that varies by category. Students from different categories need to pay the following registration fees while submitting their online application: Category Application Fee (INR) General/OBC 200 SC/ST 180 Additionally, the examination branch of the Directorate of Secondary Education has announced that the top three meritorious students from each school will be exempted from paying the examination fee. This initiative aims to reward excellence and encourage bright students to apply without hesitation.

How to Apply for Assam NMMS Registration 2025? The application process for the Assam NMMS Registration 2025 is simple and entirely online. Students can follow these steps to complete their registration successfully: Visit the official website bidyarthi.co.in. Click on the “Assam NMMS Registration 2025” link. Fill in the required personal, school, and academic details carefully. Upload the necessary documents, such as income certificates, photographs, and caste certificates (if applicable). Pay the application fee online as per your category. Review the details before submission and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Documents Required for Assam NMMS Registration 2025 Students must keep the following documents ready to complete the Assam NMMS Registration 2025 smoothly:

Recent passport-size photograph

Income certificate of parents

Caste certificate (if applicable)

School identification card or bonafide certificate

Previous class mark sheet

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Registration Importance of Assam NMMS Registration 2025 for Students The Assam NMMS Registration 2025 represents hope and opportunity for thousands of students who aspire to continue their education despite financial struggles. Students stand a chance to receive monetary support and experience a sense of recognition for their academic potential by participating in the NMMS exam. This scholarship program helps bridge the educational gap between privileged and underprivileged students. It also empowers government school students to compete on a national level and believe in their academic abilities.