NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: Direct Link to Apply Online Here, Check Eligibility, Exam Date and Other Details

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: The Education Department of Haryana has invited applications for the NMMS scholarship scheme from the students who have completed Class 8 by securing at least 55% marks and whose annual family income is less than 3.5 lakhs. Candidates can apply for the NMMS scholarship by either through www.scertharyana.gov.in or www.bseh.org.in. The scholarship exam is scheduled for 30 November 2025, while admit cards and answer keys will be released in November, and the final result is expected in April 2026. What Is NMMS? The NMMS (National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship) is a Central Government initiative aimed at reducing school dropouts by offering financial assistance to meritorious, economically weaker students. In Haryana, 2,337 scholarships will be awarded through this program.

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 – Overview The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana conducts the NMMS exam to provide scholarship to the students who are from economically weaker families to support their school education. The online registration process has started from 08 September 2025. Particulars Details Scholarship Name NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025–26 Conducted By SCERT Haryana / BSEH Number of Scholarships 2,337 Registration Start Date 8 September 2025 Last Date to Register 15 October 2025 Exam Date 30 November 2025 Admit Card Release November 2025 Answer Key Release November 2025 Result Declaration April 2026 Official Website scertharyana.gov.in NMMS Haryana 2025 Apply Online Candidates can register and apply online through the official SCERT Haryana portal. Candidates can use the link given below to apply for the NMMS Haryana scholarship application form.

NMMS Haryana 2025 Apply Here NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Application Process Students who are eligible to apply for the NMMS Haryana scholarship can apply by following the simple steps given below: Visit the official website: scertharyana.gov.in or bseh.org.in.

Download and review the NMMS 2025 Prospectus.

Locate and click on the NMMS 2025-26 Registration link provided in the prospectus.

Complete the online registration by entering personal, academic, and income details.

Upload required documents (photo, signature, income certificate, etc.).

Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference. NMMS Haryana Application Fee There is no application fee to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship, Haryana. This scheme is for the students who belong to the economically weaker sections of the society to help them study further by overcoming their financial constraints.

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025: Eligibility The students who have passed Class VII with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply for the NMMS scholarship. The other detailed eligibility criteria are mentioned below: Education Level : Must be a current Class 8 student.

Academic Performance : Minimum 55% marks in Class VII (50% for reserved categories).

Annual Family Income : Annual family income must not exceed ₹3,50,000.

School Type: Students from government, government-aided, or local body schools only. Students from KVS, NVS, Sainik, residential government schools are excluded. NMMS Haryana Key Dates Students must be aware about the NMMS Haryana key dates so that no deadlines should be missed. Students are advised to apply well in advance to avoid any last minute hassles. Event Date Registration Begins 8 September 2025 Registration Closes 15 October 2025 Admit Card Release November 2025 Exam Date 30 November 2025 Answer Key Release November 2025 Result Declaration April 2026