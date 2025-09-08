Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: Direct Link to Apply Online Here, Check Eligibility, Exam Date and Other Details

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 8, 2025, 15:55 IST

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Haryana 2025-26 registration has commenced. Eligible Class 8 students can apply online via the official SCERT Haryana portal from 8 September 2025 to 15 October 2025. Get the NMMS Haryana registration link and other details in this article.

Apply for NMMS Haryana 2025
Apply for NMMS Haryana 2025

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Registration Begins: The Education Department of Haryana has invited applications for the NMMS scholarship scheme from the students who have completed Class 8 by securing at least 55% marks and whose annual family income is less than 3.5 lakhs. Candidates can apply for the NMMS scholarship by either through www.scertharyana.gov.in or www.bseh.org.in. The scholarship exam is scheduled for 30 November 2025, while admit cards and answer keys will be released in November, and the final result is expected in April 2026.

What Is NMMS?

The NMMS (National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship) is a Central Government initiative aimed at reducing school dropouts by offering financial assistance to meritorious, economically weaker students. In Haryana, 2,337 scholarships will be awarded through this program.

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 – Overview

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana conducts the NMMS exam to provide scholarship to the students who are from economically weaker families to support their school education. The online registration process has started from 08 September 2025.

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025–26

Conducted By

SCERT Haryana / BSEH

Number of Scholarships

2,337

Registration Start Date

8 September 2025

Last Date to Register

15 October 2025

Exam Date

30 November 2025

Admit Card Release

November 2025

Answer Key Release

November 2025

Result Declaration

April 2026

Official Website

scertharyana.gov.in

NMMS Haryana 2025 Apply Online

Candidates can register and apply online through the official SCERT Haryana portal. Candidates can use the link given below to apply for the NMMS Haryana scholarship application form.

NMMS Haryana 2025

Apply Here

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025 Application Process

Students who are eligible to apply for the NMMS Haryana scholarship can apply by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website: scertharyana.gov.in or bseh.org.in.

  • Download and review the NMMS 2025 Prospectus.

  • Locate and click on the NMMS 2025-26 Registration link provided in the prospectus.

  • Complete the online registration by entering personal, academic, and income details.

  • Upload required documents (photo, signature, income certificate, etc.).

  • Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.

NMMS Haryana Application Fee

There is no application fee to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship, Haryana. This scheme is for the students who belong to the economically weaker sections of the society to help them study further by overcoming their financial constraints.

NMMS Haryana Scholarship 2025: Eligibility

The students who have passed Class VII with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply for the NMMS scholarship. The other detailed eligibility criteria are mentioned below:

  • Education Level: Must be a current Class 8 student.

  • Academic Performance: Minimum 55% marks in Class VII (50% for reserved categories).

  • Annual Family Income: Annual family income must not exceed ₹3,50,000.

  • School Type: Students from government, government-aided, or local body schools only. Students from KVS, NVS, Sainik, residential government schools are excluded.

NMMS Haryana Key Dates

Students must be aware about the NMMS Haryana key dates so that no deadlines should be missed. Students are advised to apply well in advance to avoid any last minute hassles.

Event

Date

Registration Begins

8 September 2025

Registration Closes

15 October 2025

Admit Card Release

November 2025

Exam Date

30 November 2025

Answer Key Release

November 2025

Result Declaration

April 2026

Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2025: Number of Scholarships

The Haryana Education Department has announced a total of 2,337 scholarships to be provided to the students who will qualify the NMMS exam.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News