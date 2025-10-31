School Assembly Headlines Today (1 November): APEC Summit 2025, US India Defence Pact, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. We'll cover national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology to provide a comprehensive global overview. Staying updated with current events is crucial for students. Beyond textbooks, it helps us understand national progress and challenges, enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. So, let's focus on today’s headlines and stay informed and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
India and the U.S have signed a new 10-year defence cooperation framework to boost coordination, information-sharing, and technology cooperation.
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 150th Jayanti
Justice Surya Kant has been appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, with his oath scheduled for November 24.
Amit Shah announces a Republic Day-style parade every October 31 to honour Sardar Patel
Former cricketer Azharuddin sworn in as Telangana Minister
Kerala govt to declare state extreme poverty-free on Nov 1
Heavy snowfall blankets Indo-China border; red alert issued in Sikkim
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
At the APEC summit, Trump and Xi met cordially, with Xi portraying them as two captains of a ship, emphasizing their equal standing.
Trump reprises viral 2019 Halloween moment at this year’s White House celebration
Pakistan likely to handover Islamabad Airport operations to UAE firm
Amazon’s 14,000 layoffs aren’t about money or AI, CEO says ‘it’s something else’
Pentagon chief meets China, India defence ministers at Southeast Asian summit
US Defense Secretary Pledges Strong Defense of Indo-Pacific Interests in Talks with China
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
India Women beat Australia to enter the ICC Women’s World Cup final.
Hylo Open 2025: Ayush, Kiran stun higher-ranked rivals to enter quarters alongside Lakshya, Rakshitha
The 2030 Commonwealth Games is likely to be hosted in Ahmedabad, India — marking a major international event for the country.
India achieved a record 22-medal haul and finished 10th at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi.
Mohammed Shami shines in Ranji Trophy with a five-wicket haul.
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Ford to Invest $370 Million in India Defying Trump’s Local Push
India-origin CEO emerges at centre of $500-million ‘breathtaking’ fraud in US
Big Tech banks on artificial intelligence to drive growth amid job cuts
Starlink jobs in India: Starlink starts on-ground hiring ahead of satellite-internet launch
Some Reliance Jio users to get free Google Gemini Pro access for 18 months
Thought of the Day
"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." — Confucius
Meaning: The wisdom of Confucius reminds us that success is defined not by speed, but by unwavering consistency. The core message, "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop," encourages a shift in focus from frantic acceleration to persistent movement. It challenges the modern pressure to achieve instant results, suggesting that slow progress is valuable because it is often the most stable. When facing large goals, any step taken—no matter how small or gradual—prevents total failure, builds momentum, and guarantees that you are perpetually moving closer to your destination. The only true defeat, according to this philosophy, is choosing to abandon the path altogether.
