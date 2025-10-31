School Holiday on 1 November 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday November 1, 2025 - Schools across several Indian states will remain closed on November 1, 2025, due to a combination of state-level celebrations and adverse weather conditions. While states like Chhattisgarh and Karnataka will mark their State Formation Day celebrations, others such as Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are facing disruptions caused by Cyclone Montha and continuous heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised parents and guardians to regularly check official school websites, district administration portals, and WhatsApp groups for the latest updates regarding school closures and reopening schedules. For more details on school holiday November 1, 2025 check the complete article below. Schools Will Remain Closed in These States on November 1, 2025 State-wise Update on School Holidays

Chhattisgarh School Holiday The Chhattisgarh government has officially declared November 1, 2025, a public holiday to mark Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, all government, private, aided, and non-government schools across the state will remain closed on this day. However, banks and financial institutions will continue to function as usual to ensure uninterrupted transactions. Karnataka Schools and Colleges Closed for Kannada Rajyotsava Schools, colleges, and government offices in Karnataka will remain closed on November 1, 2025, in celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Formation Day of the state. Every year, the day is observed with cultural events, flag hoisting, and community celebrations across districts. Students and staff have been given a day off to participate in statehood celebrations.

Cyclone Montha: Schools Closed in Odisha In Odisha, the government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in several districts due to Cyclone Montha.

As per district administration updates, schools in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada remain closed until October 30, with further decisions to be taken based on weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Zone alerts for eight southern districts, urging residents to stay safe amid warnings of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Parents are advised to check school portals and WhatsApp groups for real-time updates. Telangana Schools Likely to Remain Shut Due to Cyclone Montha Impact Schools and colleges in Telangana’s Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem districts were closed on October 31 due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha. As the cyclonic conditions persist, district authorities are expected to extend the closure to November 1, 2025, for safety reasons. Parents should keep an eye on district administration announcements for the latest updates.

Tamil Nadu Districts on Orange Alert: Possible School Holiday Tomorrow The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, under an Orange Alert due to the cyclone threat. Authorities in Tiruvallur district have already announced school holidays for November 1, while other districts may follow suit depending on the intensity of rainfall. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and may announce short-notice closures to ensure student safety. Parents are urged to follow updates from official websites and school communication channels. Andhra Pradesh Extends School Holidays Amid Heavy Rain and Cyclone Alert In Andhra Pradesh, schools across multiple districts have remained closed since October 27 following Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts issued by IMD. The Kakinada district administration has further extended school holidays to November 1, 2025, as heavy rainfall continues across parts of the state.

District authorities will assess weather conditions before deciding on reopening schools next week.