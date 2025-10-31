WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
School Holiday on 1 November 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

On November 1, 2025, schools in several Indian states will remain closed. Chhattisgarh and Karnataka will celebrate State Formation Day. Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are closing schools due to Cyclone Montha and heavy rainfall. For complete details on school holiday check the article below.

School Holiday on 1 November 2025 in These States
School Holiday November 1, 2025 - Schools across several Indian states will remain closed on November 1, 2025, due to a combination of state-level celebrations and adverse weather conditions. While states like Chhattisgarh and Karnataka will mark their State Formation Day celebrations, others such as Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are facing disruptions caused by Cyclone Montha and continuous heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised parents and guardians to regularly check official school websites, district administration portals, and WhatsApp groups for the latest updates regarding school closures and reopening schedules. For more details on school holiday November 1, 2025 check the complete article below.

Schools Will Remain Closed in These States on November 1, 2025

State-wise Update on School Holidays 

Chhattisgarh School Holiday 

The Chhattisgarh government has officially declared November 1, 2025, a public holiday to mark Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, all government, private, aided, and non-government schools across the state will remain closed on this day. However, banks and financial institutions will continue to function as usual to ensure uninterrupted transactions.

Karnataka Schools and Colleges Closed for Kannada Rajyotsava

Schools, colleges, and government offices in Karnataka will remain closed on November 1, 2025, in celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Formation Day of the state. Every year, the day is observed with cultural events, flag hoisting, and community celebrations across districts. Students and staff have been given a day off to participate in statehood celebrations.

Cyclone Montha: Schools Closed in Odisha

In Odisha, the government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in several districts due to Cyclone Montha.
 As per district administration updates, schools in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada remain closed until October 30, with further decisions to be taken based on weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Zone alerts for eight southern districts, urging residents to stay safe amid warnings of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Parents are advised to check school portals and WhatsApp groups for real-time updates.

Telangana Schools Likely to Remain Shut Due to Cyclone Montha Impact

Schools and colleges in Telangana’s Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem districts were closed on October 31 due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha. As the cyclonic conditions persist, district authorities are expected to extend the closure to November 1, 2025, for safety reasons. Parents should keep an eye on district administration announcements for the latest updates.

Tamil Nadu Districts on Orange Alert: Possible School Holiday Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, under an Orange Alert due to the cyclone threat. Authorities in Tiruvallur district have already announced school holidays for November 1, while other districts may follow suit depending on the intensity of rainfall. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and may announce short-notice closures to ensure student safety. Parents are urged to follow updates from official websites and school communication channels.

Andhra Pradesh Extends School Holidays Amid Heavy Rain and Cyclone Alert

In Andhra Pradesh, schools across multiple districts have remained closed since October 27 following Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts issued by IMD. The Kakinada district administration has further extended school holidays to November 1, 2025, as heavy rainfall continues across parts of the state.
 District authorities will assess weather conditions before deciding on reopening schools next week.

Schools will Remain Closed in These States Tomorrow

State/UT

Reason for Holiday

Date

Additional Information

Chhattisgarh

State Foundation Day

November 1, 2025

Banks will remain open for public transactions

Karnataka

Kannada Rajyotsava (State Formation Day)

November 1, 2025

Celebrations include flag hoisting and cultural events

Odisha

Cyclone Montha & Heavy Rainfall Alert

Until October 30, 2025 (Further extension possible)

IMD has issued Red Zone alerts; parents advised to check updates

Telangana

Cyclone Montha Impact (Heavy Rainfall)

Likely November 1, 2025

Authorities may extend closure depending on weather

Tamil Nadu

Orange Alert due to Cyclone Montha

November 1, 2025

Tiruvallur district has officially declared a holiday

Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rain & Cyclone Montha Warning

November 1, 2025 (Extended)

Holidays extended; reopening to be decided after weather review

Parents Advised to Stay Updated

With weather alerts and regional celebrations coinciding, school schedules may change at short notice. Parents and students are advised to regularly check school WhatsApp groups, official education department websites, and local news for the latest information on school closures.

