List of SI Units and Symbols

SI Unit: Every measurement we make, be it for length, time, temperature, or electric current, needs a standard unit so that results are understood universally. To maintain uniformity worldwide, scientists agreed upon a system of measurement known as the International System of Units (SI). It was adopted in 1960 and is accepted globally for scientific, industrial, and everyday use.
The SI system ensures that everyone uses the same base when measuring quantities like distance, weight, or energy. For example, a meter (m) represents the same length regardless of whether you are in India, Japan, or the United States. The SI system is built around seven base units, and from these, many derived units are formed to measure complex quantities such as force, pressure, and energy.
SI Units
Here is the list of all the SI Units and their symbols:
|
Quantity Measured
|
SI Unit Name
|
Symbol
|
Length
|
Metre (Meter)
|
m
|
Mass
|
Kilogram
|
kg
|
Time
|
Second
|
s
|
Electric Current
|
Ampere
|
A
|
Thermodynamic Temperature
|
Kelvin
|
K
|
Amount of Substance
|
Mole
|
mol
|
Luminous Intensity
|
Candela
|
cd
|
Area
|
Square metre
|
m²
|
Volume
|
Cubic metre
|
m³
|
Speed / Velocity
|
Metre per second
|
m/s
|
Acceleration
|
Metres per second squared
|
m/s²
|
Force
|
Newton
|
N
|
Pressure
|
Pascal
|
Pa
|
Energy / Work / Heat
|
Joule
|
J
|
Power
|
Watt
|
W
|
Electric Charge
|
Coulomb
|
C
|
Electric Potential Difference
|
Volt
|
V
|
Capacitance
|
Farad
|
F
|
Electric Resistance
|
Ohm
|
Ω
|
Electrical Conductance
|
Siemens
|
S
|
Magnetic Flux
|
Weber
|
Wb
|
Magnetic Flux Density
|
Tesla
|
T
|
Inductance
|
Henry
|
H
|
Luminous Flux
|
Lumen
|
lm
|
Illuminance
|
Lux
|
lx
|
Radioactivity (decays per second)
|
Becquerel
|
Bq
|
Absorbed Dose of Radiation
|
Gray
|
Gy
|
Dose Equivalent (Radiation)
|
Sievert
|
Sv
|
Catalytic Activity
|
Katal
|
kat
Conclusion
The SI system brings global consistency to measurements. Whether it’s a scientist measuring radiation, an engineer calculating force, or a student learning physics, the SI units make sure everyone speaks the same language of measurement. Understanding these units and symbols helps in comparing results accurately and maintaining precision in every field, from daily life to advanced technology.
