IIT Delhi Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Benefits and Application Details

IIT Delhi Scholarships 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) keeps a strong financial aid system in place to make sure that undergraduate and graduate students' academic goals are not hampered by financial limitations. The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which offers qualified students with an annual family income, a monthly stipend together with a full tuition fee waiver, forms the foundation of this framework. About 25% of the student body that qualifies for this program benefits. The Institute Free Studentship, which expands the tuition fee waiver to students depending on means criteria, complements this.

In addition to institutional initiatives, IIT Delhi oversees a vast portfolio of more than 120 scholarships that are donated by corporations, trusts, and alumni. These scholarships range in value from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,000 per year. These donor scholarships, which ensure widespread financial support and promote academic performance across a variety of student groups, are frequently customized to particular criteria, such as JEE rank, department (e.g., Electrical, Chemical), or gender.