IIT Delhi Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Benefits and Application Details

IIT Delhi Scholarships 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) keeps a strong financial aid system in place to make sure that undergraduate and graduate students' academic goals are not hampered by financial limitations. The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which offers qualified students with an annual family income, a monthly stipend together with a full tuition fee waiver, forms the foundation of this framework. About 25% of the student body that qualifies for this program benefits. The Institute Free Studentship, which expands the tuition fee waiver to students depending on means criteria, complements this.
In addition to institutional initiatives, IIT Delhi oversees a vast portfolio of more than 120 scholarships that are donated by corporations, trusts, and alumni. These scholarships range in value from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,000 per year. These donor scholarships, which ensure widespread financial support and promote academic performance across a variety of student groups, are frequently customized to particular criteria, such as JEE rank, department (e.g., Electrical, Chemical), or gender.
How To Apply For The IIT Delhi Scholarships 2025?
Most IIT Delhi scholarships, such as the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) and Donor-Funded Scholarships, have a central application process via the institution's internal financial assistance portal (e.g., ABHIKALP). To apply for the IIT Delhi Scholarships in 2025, follow these six steps:
- Obtain Enrollment Status: To be eligible for any institute award, a student must first be accepted into an IIT Delhi undergraduate or graduate program.
- Access the Online Portal: To begin the application procedure, log in to the official IIT Delhi online scholarship portal, which is reachable over the Institute's network.
- Complete the application forms: Fill out Forms 1 and 2, the scholarship application forms, completely and precisely.
- Upload Financial Documents: On non-judicial stamp paper, upload the required financial documents, such as the income affidavit and the family income statement.
- Submit Supporting Proof: In accordance with the scheme's requirements, upload additional necessary papers, such as academic transcripts, proof of age, and certain certificates (SC/ST/PwD).
- Final Submission: Before the specified deadline, check the complete application for accuracy and make sure all papers have been uploaded. Then, click "Final Submit" on the site.
IIT Delhi Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship: Eligibility, Fee Details
IIT Delhi's top financial aid program for deserving students in need of financial support is the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship. It makes ensuring that access to high-quality technical education is not hampered by financial limitations.
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria / Scheme Details
|
Fee & Financial Benefits
|
Eligible Programs
|
Undergraduate (UG) programs, including B.Tech, Dual Degree, M.A., M.Sc., and M.P.P..
|
Coverage Quota
|
Awarded to approximately 25% of the total sanctioned intake of eligible UG students.
|
Family Income Limit (Means Criteria)
|
Annual Gross Family Income from all sources must be up to ₹8 Lakh (LPA). Note: The income limit has been ₹4.5 Lakhs in some past versions and may be ₹6 Lakhs or ₹8 Lakhs depending on the specific scheme rules for 2025. ₹8 Lakhs is the latest broad limit cited.
|
Academic Merit Criteria
|
Freshers are selected based on their JEE Advanced Rank.
|
Renewal Criteria
|
Students must maintain a minimum CGPA/SGPA of 6.0 (or higher, as specified) in the preceding academic period.
|
Proof of income must be uploaded annually for renewal.
|
Financial Benefit
|
Monthly Stipend (Pocket Allowance) of ₹4,000 (for General/OBC/EWS). Note: Some older versions cite ₹1,000 monthly.
|
Full Tuition Fee Waiver is granted (for General/OBC/EWS students).
|
SC/ST/PwD Benefits (Statutory Aid)
|
All students in these categories receive a separate statutory 100% Tuition Fee Exemption regardless of family income (along with other allowances).
|
This category is often excluded from the MCM scheme as they already receive full tuition waiver.
