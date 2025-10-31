ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: Official Date Sheet To Be Released Soon; CBSE Schedule Released

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 31, 2025, 18:32 IST

ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: CISCE will soon release the ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026 on cisce.org. Based on past trends, the schedule is expected in early November 2025. The PDF will detail subject-wise exam dates and timings. Approximately 2.5 lakh students will take ICSE exams and 1 lakh will take ISC exams.

ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026 soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official schedule when the board releases it at cisce.org. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in early November 2025. The datesheet will be released in a PDF carrying subject-wise exam dates and timings.

The ICSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 are expected to start around February 16, 2026 until mid-March 2026, while the ISC Class 12 exams are expected to begin in late February 2026 and finish in the first week of April 2026. This year, approximately 2.5 lakh students are expected to appear for ICSE examinations, whereas around 1 lakh students will take the ISC exams across India and abroad.

How To Check CISCE ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026?

Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the exam schedule once it is officially released:

  1. Visit the official website at cisce.org
  2. Scroll to click on the ‘ICSE Date Sheet 2026’ or ‘ISC Exam Dates 2026’ link under latest announcements
  3. Click on the relevant link and download for future reference

ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Major Subjects

Students can check the major subjects that fall under the CISCE ICSE and ISC 2026 curriculum: 

ICSE Class 10

ISC Class 12

English Language (Paper 1)

English Language (Paper 2)

Mathematics

Literature in English (Paper 1)

Chemistry

Physics (Theory Paper 1)

Geography (HCG Paper 2)

Chemistry (Theory Paper 1)

Biology

Mathematics

Hindi

Biology (Theory Paper 1)

History & Civics (HCG Paper 1)

Commerce

Physics (Science Paper 1)

Accounts
 

Business Studies
 

Economics
 

Computer Science (Theory Paper 1)
 

Physical Education (Theory Paper 1)

Candidates will get a headstart to begin their preparation for the final board examinations. This will allow them to align their subject-wise study plan, revise regularly, and practice previous years' question papers to improve exam readiness.

