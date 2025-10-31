ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: Official Date Sheet To Be Released Soon; CBSE Schedule Released

ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026 soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official schedule when the board releases it at cisce.org. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in early November 2025. The datesheet will be released in a PDF carrying subject-wise exam dates and timings.

The ICSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 are expected to start around February 16, 2026 until mid-March 2026, while the ISC Class 12 exams are expected to begin in late February 2026 and finish in the first week of April 2026. This year, approximately 2.5 lakh students are expected to appear for ICSE examinations, whereas around 1 lakh students will take the ISC exams across India and abroad.