ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: Official Date Sheet To Be Released Soon; CBSE Schedule Released

Key Points
- CISCE will soon release the ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026 on cisce.org.
- The schedule is expected in early November 2025.
- Around 2.5 lakh students will take ICSE exams and 1 lakh will take ISC exams.
ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026 soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official schedule when the board releases it at cisce.org. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in early November 2025. The datesheet will be released in a PDF carrying subject-wise exam dates and timings.
The ICSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 are expected to start around February 16, 2026 until mid-March 2026, while the ISC Class 12 exams are expected to begin in late February 2026 and finish in the first week of April 2026. This year, approximately 2.5 lakh students are expected to appear for ICSE examinations, whereas around 1 lakh students will take the ISC exams across India and abroad.
How To Check CISCE ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the exam schedule once it is officially released:
- Visit the official website at cisce.org
- Scroll to click on the ‘ICSE Date Sheet 2026’ or ‘ISC Exam Dates 2026’ link under latest announcements
- Click on the relevant link and download for future reference
ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Major Subjects
Students can check the major subjects that fall under the CISCE ICSE and ISC 2026 curriculum:
|
ICSE Class 10
|
ISC Class 12
|
English Language (Paper 1)
|
English Language (Paper 2)
|
Mathematics
|
Literature in English (Paper 1)
|
Chemistry
|
Physics (Theory Paper 1)
|
Geography (HCG Paper 2)
|
Chemistry (Theory Paper 1)
|
Biology
|
Mathematics
|
Hindi
|
Biology (Theory Paper 1)
|
History & Civics (HCG Paper 1)
|
Commerce
|
Physics (Science Paper 1)
|
Accounts
|
Business Studies
|
Economics
|
Computer Science (Theory Paper 1)
|
Physical Education (Theory Paper 1)
Candidates will get a headstart to begin their preparation for the final board examinations. This will allow them to align their subject-wise study plan, revise regularly, and practice previous years' question papers to improve exam readiness.
