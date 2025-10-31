AIBE 2025 Registration: Last Date to Register TODAY at allindiabarexamination.com; Check How to Register and Edit Form Here

AIBE 2025 Registration deadline: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Exam 2025 registration window today, October 31, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and interested are advised to register online on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Students will be able to submit their registrations and make modifications in their forms by November 1, 2025. Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines and complete their due diligence well within the timeframe to avoid discrepancies later.

AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of AIBE XX Exam 2025: