AIBE 2025 Registration: Last Date to Register TODAY at allindiabarexamination.com; Check How to Register and Edit Form Here

Key Points
- The last date to register for AIBE 20 Exam 2025 is today, October 31, 2025.
- Eligible candidates can register online at allindiabarexamination.com till midnight.
- The form submission and modification window will be open till November 1, 2025.
AIBE 2025 Registration deadline: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Exam 2025 registration window today, October 31, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and interested are advised to register online on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Students will be able to submit their registrations and make modifications in their forms by November 1, 2025. Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines and complete their due diligence well within the timeframe to avoid discrepancies later.
AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of AIBE XX Exam 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIBE 20 Examination Registration last date
|
Exam name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Board name
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Programmes
|
3-year programmes
5-year programmes
|
Registration last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Exam fee
|
General/OBC: INR 3,500
SC/ST/PWD: INR 2,500
How to Register for AIBE 2025 Exam XX?
Candidates will need to follow the step-by-step instructions to complete their AIBE 2025 Exam Registration:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the registration link
- Enter your details in the registration form
- Provide academic and personal details in the application form
- Upload required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Registration 2025
AIBE Registration 2025: Important Instructions
- Candidates must ensure that all details provided are correct and exactly match with the enrollment certificate and identity proof.
- It is advisable to keep the required documents in the prescribed format and size ready before beginning the registration process.
- Candidates must select the exam city carefully as changes may not be allowed later in the correction window.
- Pay the application fee before the deadline to avoid rejection of the application.
- Regularly check the official website for updates and notifications.
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation